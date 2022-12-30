ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

'Emily in Paris' Star Lucien Laviscount Reportedly in Running as Next Bond

From Mr. Paris to Mr. Bond -- that seems to be the trajectory Lucien Laviscount might be on ... if you believe the reports that he's in the running as the next 007. The British actor -- famous for his recurring role on Netflix's 'Emily in Paris' -- is said to have captured the attention of movie producer Barbara Broccoli ... who also holds the rights to the James Bond franchise, and who's in search of a new agent to replace Daniel Craig.
TMZ.com

Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!

Underneath this magical snowflake is a Broadway star with a wickedly amazing voice, and just because it's been a minute since she's sung with her green face ... there's no question she still knows how to bust out her singing pipes and let it go!. She may do everything in...
extratv

Kirstie Alley’s Death Certificate Reveals New Details

There are new details surrounding Kirstie Alley’s death. According to her death certificate, obtained by Us Weekly, Alley was cremated after she passed away on December 5. The document also states that she died at her Clearwater, Florida, home. Alley, 71, died following a battle with colon cancer. She...
CLEARWATER, FL
musictimes.com

GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live

GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
CNN

Star never wanted to sing this Grammy-winning song

Legendary singer Dionne Warwick success began in 1962 with "Don't Make Me Over," followed by 18 consecutive Top 100 singles, including "Walk On By." The documentary about her career airs Sunday, January 1, at 9 p.m. ET.
American Songwriter

5 Musicians Who Mysteriously Disappeared

There are certain mysteries in music that haunt in the background of songs or in the silence between tracks. When it comes to musicians, a bright spotlight can cast dark shadows, places to hide, escape, and disappear altogether. Often unexplainable, almost always unfathomable, and mostly untraceable, here are five musicians...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Celebrity deaths of 2022: Olivia Newton-John, Meat Loaf, Deborah James and more

Grease star Olivia Newton-John, singer Meat Loaf and podcaster and activist Deborah James were among the stars who died in 2022.The past year saw a number of unexpected deaths of much-loved celebrities, along with the loss of veterans from the entertainment industry.Here are some of the high-profile figures who were mourned during the past 12 months:JANUARYSidney PoitierThe Bahamian-American Hollywood star, known for films including In the Heat of the Night, Blackboard Jungle and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, died aged 94.He was the first Black man to win the Oscar for best actor and US President Joe Biden, Barack...
MINNESOTA STATE
Deadline

John Bird Dies: Star Of ‘Bremner, Bird And Fortune’ And “The Most Brilliant Of Satirists” Was 86

British actor and satirist John Bird has died aged 86. The Bremner, Bird and Fortune star passed away “peacefully” on Christmas Eve at a care home in West Sussex, UK, according to his representatives. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story TikTok Banned On Devices Issued By U.S. House Of Representatives Related Story BBC Replacing Robot News Studio Cameras In Hope Of Consigning Viral Tech Fails To History Bremner, Bird and Fortune, which was from Vera Productions, ran for 16 seasons in the UK on Channel 4, ending in 2008. His long-time comedy partner Rory Bremner led the tributes, writing on Twitter he was “deeply saddened to hear...
TMZ.com

YouTube Star Keenan Cahill Dead at 27

YouTube powerhouse Keenan Cahill, famous for his lip-synch videos with celebrities, has died. Keenan's manager, David Graham, tells TMZ ... Keenan had open heart surgery on Dec. 15 but there were complications from the procedure and he was put on life support. We're told Keenan died Thursday afternoon in a Chicago hospital after being taken off life support.
musictimes.com

Paul McCartney Secret: Here's How The Beatles Member Created The Wings Band Name

Paul McCartney, after The Beatles members called it quits, tried his luck as a soloist - but failed. The Beatles members moved on without each other after the end of The Beatles stint. George Harrison formed The Traveling Wilburys; John Lennon created Plastic Ono Band. For Paul McCartney's part, he...
The Hollywood Reporter

Nathan Lane, Bernadette Peters Not Starring in Alleged Production of Sondheim’s ‘Square One’

Neither Nathan Lane nor Bernadette Peters is attached to star in a production of Stephen Sondheim’s last written musical Square One, a rep for the Angels in America and Producers star confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. A Twitter account using the musical’s title announced on Thursday morning that the upcoming staged production was set to star Lane opposite fellow stage icon, Peters. Reps for both actors told THR that the news was “not true,” leading to speculation that the announced production was fake. Sondheim’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment. More from The Hollywood Reporter'KPOP' Composer Helen...

Comments / 0

Community Policy