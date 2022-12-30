Read full article on original website
TMZ.com
'Emily in Paris' Star Lucien Laviscount Reportedly in Running as Next Bond
From Mr. Paris to Mr. Bond -- that seems to be the trajectory Lucien Laviscount might be on ... if you believe the reports that he's in the running as the next 007. The British actor -- famous for his recurring role on Netflix's 'Emily in Paris' -- is said to have captured the attention of movie producer Barbara Broccoli ... who also holds the rights to the James Bond franchise, and who's in search of a new agent to replace Daniel Craig.
TMZ.com
Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!
Underneath this magical snowflake is a Broadway star with a wickedly amazing voice, and just because it's been a minute since she's sung with her green face ... there's no question she still knows how to bust out her singing pipes and let it go!. She may do everything in...
Linda McCartney Once Revealed She and Paul Were Afraid to Talk to Ringo Starr
Paul McCartney and his wife, Linda, cherished their friendship with Ringo Starr so much that they were afraid to have an important talk with him.
Kirstie Alley’s Death Certificate Reveals New Details
There are new details surrounding Kirstie Alley’s death. According to her death certificate, obtained by Us Weekly, Alley was cremated after she passed away on December 5. The document also states that she died at her Clearwater, Florida, home. Alley, 71, died following a battle with colon cancer. She...
Why Shania Twain Feels She and Husband Frédéric Thiébaud Are Experiencing a ‘Second Honeymoon Phase’
Singer-songwriter Shania Twain thinks she and her husband Frédéric Thiébaud are in a 'second honeymoon phase' in their marriage.
Irene Cara Reportedly Lived Like a ‘Recluse’ in Her Final Days Say Neighbors of the ‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance’ Singer
Irene Cara reportedly lived like a 'recluse' in her final days say neighbors who lived in the singer and songwriter's Florida neighborhood.
musictimes.com
GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live
GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
John Lennon’s Son Said Blondie’s ‘The Tide Is High’ Reminds Him of the Former Beatle
John Lennon's son said the former Beatle used to listen to Blondie's "The Tide is High" constantly. John also discussed "Heart of Glass."
Star never wanted to sing this Grammy-winning song
Legendary singer Dionne Warwick success began in 1962 with "Don't Make Me Over," followed by 18 consecutive Top 100 singles, including "Walk On By." The documentary about her career airs Sunday, January 1, at 9 p.m. ET.
5 Musicians Who Mysteriously Disappeared
There are certain mysteries in music that haunt in the background of songs or in the silence between tracks. When it comes to musicians, a bright spotlight can cast dark shadows, places to hide, escape, and disappear altogether. Often unexplainable, almost always unfathomable, and mostly untraceable, here are five musicians...
The Beatles: Pattie Boyd Admits to Being Lost ‘In a Big Cloud of Fame’ During Marriage to George Harrison
Pattie Boyd, wife of The Beatles' George Harrison, admits to being lost 'in a big cloud of fame' during their marriage.
Celebrity deaths of 2022: Olivia Newton-John, Meat Loaf, Deborah James and more
Grease star Olivia Newton-John, singer Meat Loaf and podcaster and activist Deborah James were among the stars who died in 2022.The past year saw a number of unexpected deaths of much-loved celebrities, along with the loss of veterans from the entertainment industry.Here are some of the high-profile figures who were mourned during the past 12 months:JANUARYSidney PoitierThe Bahamian-American Hollywood star, known for films including In the Heat of the Night, Blackboard Jungle and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, died aged 94.He was the first Black man to win the Oscar for best actor and US President Joe Biden, Barack...
Why the Most Riveting Scene in Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody Is a Medley From 1994
A new Whitney Houston biopic pays tribute to the singer's show tune medley performed at the 1994 AMAs
John Bird Dies: Star Of ‘Bremner, Bird And Fortune’ And “The Most Brilliant Of Satirists” Was 86
British actor and satirist John Bird has died aged 86. The Bremner, Bird and Fortune star passed away “peacefully” on Christmas Eve at a care home in West Sussex, UK, according to his representatives. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story TikTok Banned On Devices Issued By U.S. House Of Representatives Related Story BBC Replacing Robot News Studio Cameras In Hope Of Consigning Viral Tech Fails To History Bremner, Bird and Fortune, which was from Vera Productions, ran for 16 seasons in the UK on Channel 4, ending in 2008. His long-time comedy partner Rory Bremner led the tributes, writing on Twitter he was “deeply saddened to hear...
After the Beatles Split, George Harrison Thought the Group’s Spirit ‘Drifted Across’ to Monty Python
Following The Beatles' split, George Harrison believed the group's spirit transferred to Monty Python.
TMZ.com
YouTube Star Keenan Cahill Dead at 27
YouTube powerhouse Keenan Cahill, famous for his lip-synch videos with celebrities, has died. Keenan's manager, David Graham, tells TMZ ... Keenan had open heart surgery on Dec. 15 but there were complications from the procedure and he was put on life support. We're told Keenan died Thursday afternoon in a Chicago hospital after being taken off life support.
musictimes.com
Paul McCartney Secret: Here's How The Beatles Member Created The Wings Band Name
Paul McCartney, after The Beatles members called it quits, tried his luck as a soloist - but failed. The Beatles members moved on without each other after the end of The Beatles stint. George Harrison formed The Traveling Wilburys; John Lennon created Plastic Ono Band. For Paul McCartney's part, he...
Nathan Lane, Bernadette Peters Not Starring in Alleged Production of Sondheim’s ‘Square One’
Neither Nathan Lane nor Bernadette Peters is attached to star in a production of Stephen Sondheim’s last written musical Square One, a rep for the Angels in America and Producers star confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. A Twitter account using the musical’s title announced on Thursday morning that the upcoming staged production was set to star Lane opposite fellow stage icon, Peters. Reps for both actors told THR that the news was “not true,” leading to speculation that the announced production was fake. Sondheim’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment. More from The Hollywood Reporter'KPOP' Composer Helen...
Coroner Rules Teen Actor Died From Accidental Fentanyl Overdose
The Coroner's Office today ruled that teen actor Tyler Sanders, star of Amazon's ``Just Add Magic: Mystery City," died from an accidental fentanyl overdose.
Paul McCartney Needed Just 5 Words to Sum Up His Musical Relationship With Ringo Starr
Paul and Ringo's musical relationship could be summed up in five words by The Beatles' bassist.
