Read full article on original website
Related
Billionaire James Dyson says letting people work from home is 'staggeringly self-defeating' and will cause friction between employers and employees
"We have seen from our own experience at Dyson during periods of government-enforced working from home how deeply inefficient it is," the billionaire wrote in The Times.
I fill executive-assistant jobs at tech companies that pay up to $250,000 a year. There's a surprisingly low barrier to entry — I just look for these traits in people.
"There's a staggering level of access and intimacy in these roles," said Jessica Vann, who hires assistants for Instacart and Palo Alto Networks.
Offices, open-plan workspaces found to lower worker productivity
U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data found worker productivity dropped in the first half of 2022, and it could be caused by office mandates and open work environments.
'Career cushioning' is the latest workplace trend, seeing employees create a 'Plan B' ahead of a looming recession and job cuts
Workers who are "career cushioning" are looking to add an extra layer of security during uncertain economic times.
These 10 jobs are paying more money than ever, despite a looming recession
With a recession looming, many workers are looking for their next job to be recession-proof. But the top jobs on the list may surprise you.
Gig worker with a $250,000 income per year and excellent credit score has difficulty renting a home
A rental apartmentPhoto byCapital Apartment; CC-BY-SA-4.0 A gig worker may be defined as anyone who works as an independent contractor, freelancer, online platform worker, contract firm worker, or temporary worker.
Meet the workers who 'acted their wage' at their 'silly little jobs' and made life their 9-to-5 this year
The past two years have led to a workforce who sees themselves as more than workers, and they're bringing about a cultural shift.
Artificial Intelligence Robot Says It Does Not Like Humans
AI-powered robots have spent years learning about humans. The information gathered is enough for them to deliver speeches without a script. A robot named Ameca, with a human-like design gave a Christmas Day speech on Channel 4. It said one line that intrigued many. Engineered Arts, a Cornwall-based British company, created Ameca.
Tech Layoffs in U.S. Send Foreign Workers Scrambling to Find New Jobs
Tahmina Watson, an immigration lawyer who has been receiving calls from laid off tech workers, in Mercer Island, Wash., Dec. 7, 2022. (Jovelle Tamayo/The New York Times) Since Microsoft brought him to the United States 14 years ago, Abhishikt Jain has excelled professionally, raised a family and settled into a four-bedroom house with a garage “full of unnecessary stuff,” he said.
These are the 10 worst entry-level tech jobs of 2022, according to experts
Despite the mass layoffs, the tech industry continues to hire. Here are the 10 worst entry-level jobs in tech, according to experts.
Washington Examiner
Year in Review: The six biggest economic stories of 2022
Economic disruptions buffeted the United States in 2022, playing a major factor in the midterm elections and sending jitters through financial markets. The biggest economic story of 2022 was undeniably soaring inflation. Inflationary pressures began building in the latter part of 2021 but began skyrocketing over the summer, pushed higher by rising energy costs.
money.com
Layoffs are Coming. Here's What to Do if They Hit Your Workplace
Take the next step in your career and find the perfect role for you!. *Content includes branded mentions of our sponsor ZipRecruiter. The labor market is strong, with 10 million jobs currently open — up 60% from pre-pandemic levels, according to ZipRecruiter. But the looming fear of a recession and layoffs at high-profile companies like Twitter and Amazon may have left you wondering, “Am I next?”
Thousands of laid-off employees from Meta and Twitter are competing for tech jobs, but staff from smaller firms are still in demand. Tech experts offer three reasons why.
Tech experts explained that having a "great brand name" attached to your résumé isn't enough to get hired. Instead, it's about skills and experience.
Here's How Pay Transparency Can Help Employees And Employers
Though a stigma may be associated with discussing salaries with coworkers, pay transparency can be helpful for employees as well as employers.
Washington Examiner
From K Street to Congress: These five firms made millions in lobbying cash in 2022
Companies, trade groups, labor unions, and other organizations have paid top K Street firms huge sums in 2022 to lobby and gain influence for them in the halls of Congress, according to disclosures reviewed by the Washington Examiner. Through three quarterly periods in 2022, groups have spent over $3 billion...
New #PassportBros Hashtag Causes Outrage Amongst American Women of Color
A trending hashtag on the internet has a growing group of users frustrated and flabbergasted about the role race plays in dating for American women of color. #PassportBros began as a way for Black men to advise other Black men where they could find “traditional women” in other countries. A simple search of #PassportBros on any social media platform will show hundreds of men describing their experiences with the opposite sex in other countries compared to those in the United States.
It's about to get even harder to find affordable childcare
Already struggling with staffing shortages, many childcare centers about to see a cut in funding. It could mean more parents pony up or stay home.
Washington Examiner
Push to eat bugs: The creepy, crawly alternative to eating meat
As many are making New Year's resolutions to eat healthier, would you try adding bugs to your diet?. In many cultures, eating insects is a part of their diet. In Asia, bugs are invading street food markets in Thailand and Vietnam. From cricket soup to worms you can get fried, battered, or sauteed with peppers, edible bugs are crawling into a popular nightcap snack.
Millennials are becoming less conservative as they age, new data finds
Twitter users are expressing their excitement over new data which found that millennials are becoming less conservative as they continue to age.In a piece published by The Financial Times, John Burn-Murdoch looked at a series of US and UK election surveys, which were conducted from 1964 up to 2022. After looking at the data, he discovered how different generations’ political perspectives have changed over the years, including the views of millennials, who are people born ââbetween 1981 and 1996.Burn-Murdoch found that millennials in the US are “tacking much further to the left on economics” than previous generations, due to the...
money.com
Highest Paying Business Jobs
Take the next step in your career and find the perfect role for you!. *Content includes branded mentions of our sponsor ZipRecruiter. Jobs in business can be lucrative and rewarding career options for people with the right skills and experience. Some of the highest paying business jobs include the word chief at the beginning of the title and are the top executives at a company, such as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) — but these are by no means the only positions that can be lucrative.
Comments / 0