C. Heslop

Artificial Intelligence Robot Says It Does Not Like Humans

AI-powered robots have spent years learning about humans. The information gathered is enough for them to deliver speeches without a script. A robot named Ameca, with a human-like design gave a Christmas Day speech on Channel 4. It said one line that intrigued many. Engineered Arts, a Cornwall-based British company, created Ameca.
The New York Times

Tech Layoffs in U.S. Send Foreign Workers Scrambling to Find New Jobs

Tahmina Watson, an immigration lawyer who has been receiving calls from laid off tech workers, in Mercer Island, Wash., Dec. 7, 2022. (Jovelle Tamayo/The New York Times) Since Microsoft brought him to the United States 14 years ago, Abhishikt Jain has excelled professionally, raised a family and settled into a four-bedroom house with a garage “full of unnecessary stuff,” he said.
ARKANSAS STATE
Washington Examiner

Year in Review: The six biggest economic stories of 2022

Economic disruptions buffeted the United States in 2022, playing a major factor in the midterm elections and sending jitters through financial markets. The biggest economic story of 2022 was undeniably soaring inflation. Inflationary pressures began building in the latter part of 2021 but began skyrocketing over the summer, pushed higher by rising energy costs.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
money.com

Layoffs are Coming. Here's What to Do if They Hit Your Workplace

Take the next step in your career and find the perfect role for you!. *Content includes branded mentions of our sponsor ZipRecruiter. The labor market is strong, with 10 million jobs currently open — up 60% from pre-pandemic levels, according to ZipRecruiter. But the looming fear of a recession and layoffs at high-profile companies like Twitter and Amazon may have left you wondering, “Am I next?”
Washington Examiner

From K Street to Congress: These five firms made millions in lobbying cash in 2022

Companies, trade groups, labor unions, and other organizations have paid top K Street firms huge sums in 2022 to lobby and gain influence for them in the halls of Congress, according to disclosures reviewed by the Washington Examiner. Through three quarterly periods in 2022, groups have spent over $3 billion...
Shine My Crown

New #PassportBros Hashtag Causes Outrage Amongst American Women of Color

A trending hashtag on the internet has a growing group of users frustrated and flabbergasted about the role race plays in dating for American women of color. #PassportBros began as a way for Black men to advise other Black men where they could find “traditional women” in other countries. A simple search of #PassportBros on any social media platform will show hundreds of men describing their experiences with the opposite sex in other countries compared to those in the United States.
Washington Examiner

Push to eat bugs: The creepy, crawly alternative to eating meat

As many are making New Year's resolutions to eat healthier, would you try adding bugs to your diet?. In many cultures, eating insects is a part of their diet. In Asia, bugs are invading street food markets in Thailand and Vietnam. From cricket soup to worms you can get fried, battered, or sauteed with peppers, edible bugs are crawling into a popular nightcap snack.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Millennials are becoming less conservative as they age, new data finds

Twitter users are expressing their excitement over new data which found that millennials are becoming less conservative as they continue to age.In a piece published by The Financial Times, John Burn-Murdoch looked at a series of US and UK election surveys, which were conducted from 1964 up to 2022. After looking at the data, he discovered how different generations’ political perspectives have changed over the years, including the views of millennials, who are people born ââbetween 1981 and 1996.Burn-Murdoch found that millennials in the US are “tacking much further to the left on economics” than previous generations, due to the...
money.com

Highest Paying Business Jobs

Take the next step in your career and find the perfect role for you!. *Content includes branded mentions of our sponsor ZipRecruiter. Jobs in business can be lucrative and rewarding career options for people with the right skills and experience. Some of the highest paying business jobs include the word chief at the beginning of the title and are the top executives at a company, such as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) — but these are by no means the only positions that can be lucrative.

