Read full article on original website
Related
cryptoglobe.com
Billionaire Predicts Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Will Rally 1,400% to $250,000 Next Year
Billionaire investor Tim Draper, the founder of Draper Associates and one of Silicon Valley-s best-known investors, has doubled down on his $250,000 Bitcoin ($BTC) price prediction, saying the cryptocurrency will hit that mark by June of next year. According to CNBC, Draper predicted the flagship cryptocurrency will still rise nearly...
Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash
Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
SBF's $5 billion FTX 'spending binge' and 4 other things the new CEO has discovered since taking over the crypto exchange
FTX's new CEO uncovered five ways the bankrupt crypto exchange handled its money. He addressed several "unacceptable management practices" he plans to tell at a US House hearing. Those include a $5 billion "spending binge" and the "commingling" of FTX customer assets with those of Alameda. FTX's new CEO John...
FTX ex-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried says he wants to start a new business
Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced founder of the failed crypto-exchange FTX, says he wants to start a new business to help his investors make back the money they lost in the crash.
dailyhodl.com
Manager of $2,000,000,000 Hedge Fund Says Crypto Industry Will Take Off After This Happens
The managing partner of crypto hedge fund Morgan Creek Digital says it does not make sense for investors to speculate on crypto assets without insurance. In a new interview on the Blockworks Macro podcast, Mark Yusko says crypto assets need to offer value to customers so the centralized finance industry can take off.
The crypto billionaire who helped expose SBF’s insolvency calls him ‘one of the greatest fraudsters in history’ and accuses media and thought leaders of being manipulated
Billionaire Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, is speaking out against the former “white knight” of crypto. Changpeng Zhao, better known as CZ, definitely came out ahead after the meltdown of the crypto empire that was FTX—despite the fallout for the greater crypto ecosystem. The billionaire CEO...
KUTV
Billion-dollar crypto company's founder dies 'unexpectedly' at age 30
WASHINGTON (TND) — The sudden and "unexpected" death of a billion-dollar cryptocurrency firm's co-founder is reportedly rocking the finance world. Tiantian Kullander, who was known by friends as "TT," died in his sleep on November 23, according to his Hong Kong-based digital asset company Amber Group's website. It is...
Meet the largest landowner in the US as map reveals stunning amount of land billionaire owns – and it’s not Bill Gates
A MAP has revealed which billionaire owns the largest amount of land in the US - you’ll be shocked to know that it isn’t Bill Gates. The Microsoft co-founder faced several claims that he owned a majority of America’s farmland earlier this year. While Gates owns nearly...
CNBC
FTX spent $256 million on Bahamas real estate — now the island's government wants it back
Bahamas regulators appeal to a bankruptcy judge to try to claim ownership over FTX-owned properties in New Providence, Bahamas. FTX spent $256.3 million on 35 different properties in the Bahamas. Bahamian regulators tell a Delaware federal judge that allowing the properties to be administered in U.S. courts would be both...
Cathie Wood says FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried disliked Bitcoin because he ‘couldn’t control it’
The Ark Invest CEO said FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried didn’t like Bitcoin because "it’s transparent and decentralized. He couldn’t control it.”
FTX Founders Sam Bankman-Fried, Gary Wang Bought $600 Million Robinhood Stock Using Alameda Loans
Bankman-Fried affirmed that 56 million Robinhood shares were bought with loans from Alameda Research between April and May 2022. The loans were issued in several amounts to Sam and his co-founder Gary Wang, per a court affidavit. FTX lawyers asked a judge to freeze the assets after BlockFi claimed ownership...
As US home prices decline, number of buyers with underwater mortgages swells
A number of consumers who took out a home mortgage this year are now underwater as rapidly rising mortgage rates drain demand from the housing market.
Coinbase CEO slams Sam Bankman-Fried: 'This guy just committed a $10 billion fraud, and why is he getting treated with kid gloves?'
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has received "a lot of softball interviews" from the media, according to Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong.
Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX collapse is a nightmare of shady finances - and these bizarre schemes emerged recently
Since Sam Bankman-Fried stepped down as CEO and FTX filed for bankruptcy, a number of unusual details have come to light. Recently, it emerged that FTX reportedly told customers to wire money to a little-known, fake electronics retailer website. FTX execs also allegedly hid $8 billion in liabilities in what...
Washington Examiner
Year in Review: The six biggest economic stories of 2022
Economic disruptions buffeted the United States in 2022, playing a major factor in the midterm elections and sending jitters through financial markets. The biggest economic story of 2022 was undeniably soaring inflation. Inflationary pressures began building in the latter part of 2021 but began skyrocketing over the summer, pushed higher by rising energy costs.
dailyhodl.com
Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Says He’s Stacking More Bitcoin (BTC), Warns of Regulations Crushing Altcoins
Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki says he’s buying more Bitcoin (BTC) at current prices as the king crypto trades in the depths of the bear market. In a tweet to his 2.3 million followers, the best-selling author explains his thesis behind investing in Bitcoin. Kiyosaki says that...
Bitcoin Starts the New Year Off On the Wrong Foot
The transition to the new year has not been particularly upsetting for cryptocurrencies, and for Bitcoin in particular. The king of digital currencies was down 0.2% at $16,551.22 in the past 24 hours, according to data firm CoinGecko. Cryptocurrency prices did not move much in the last week of 2022....
Biden admin quietly adds workaround, making pricey sports cars eligible for EV tax credits
The Biden administration released guidance Thursday showing that any electric vehicle would still be eligible for tax credits if leased despite the strict requirements for purchases.
insideevs.com
Still Pondering Tesla Stock? Cathie Wood Bought More, Musk Was Selling
This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
Labor market mystery: Why higher-income workers are hurting the most
Wall Street and Silicon Valley have been slammed by the Fed's inflation fight.
Comments / 0