Maui police officer shoots, kills man holding weapon
KAHULUI, Hawaiʻi — A Maui officer shot and killed a man who advanced toward him with an unspecified weapon, police said. Officers responded to a report of a suicidal man at a Kahului home Thursday night, according to a Maui police news release. The first officer who arrived found a 29-year-old man wielding a weapon over his head. The officer fired his gun when the man moved toward him, police said.
Investigation underway after Maui police fatally shoot man holding weapon in Kahului
KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities on Maui are investigating after police fatally shot a man who was “wielding a weapon over his head” in Kahului on Thursday night, officials said. Authorities responded to the scene near Puukani Street around 7 p.m. A preliminary investigation revealed that nearby officers responded...
Mother: Son fatally shot by Maui police officer suffered from mental health issues
KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - The corner of Pu’ukani Street and South Pu’unene Avenue in Kahului seemed back to normal on Friday with lots of traffic buzzing by. But in one home, Leodelfa Antallan is mourning the loss of her son. “I miss my son, he doesn’t deserve to die,”...
Man dead after advancing on officers with weapon
According to Maui police, there is an active police investigation in Kahului.
