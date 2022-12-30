ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kahului, HI

Comments / 3

Related
hawaiipublicradio.org

Maui police officer shoots, kills man holding weapon

KAHULUI, Hawaiʻi — A Maui officer shot and killed a man who advanced toward him with an unspecified weapon, police said. Officers responded to a report of a suicidal man at a Kahului home Thursday night, according to a Maui police news release. The first officer who arrived found a 29-year-old man wielding a weapon over his head. The officer fired his gun when the man moved toward him, police said.
KAHULUI, HI
nomadlawyer.org

Top 8 Prettiest Beaches in Hawaii

Hawaii is a state that offers a unique and beautiful blend of natural beauty and history. Its islands have volcanic peaks, powder-white beaches, and cobalt waters. Whether you’re visiting for the first time or returning to a favorite island, there are many things to do in Hawaii. Tourist Attractions...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii Health Department closes food truck over cockroach infestation

MAKAWAO (HawaiiNewsNow) - A cockroach infestation has closed down a Makawao food truck, the state Department of Health said Saturday. Inspectors said Thai Mee Up Kula 2 received a red placard and failed to address the infestation. The food truck can’t reopen until the violations are addressed, officials said.
MAKAWAO, HI
mauinow.com

Maui County Farm Bureau announces its board members and officers

For the new two-year term, the Maui County Farm Bureau retained eight directors and elected two new directors including Ethan Romanchak and Theresa Thompson. Warren K. Watanabe is the executive director. The Board of Directors meet on the first Wednesday of each month. General membership meetings are held in March,...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Final field set for 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions

The Sentry Tournament of Champions returns to The Plantation Course at Kapalua from Jan. 4-8 with 39 of the PGA TOUR’s best officially committing to the TOUR’s annual stop on Maui. New for 2023 and beyond, the Sentry Tournament of Champions field now includes the top 30 players...
LAHAINA, HI
Outsider.com

Willie Nelson Performs Pearl Jam Classic Alongside Mike McCready in Maui

Willie Nelson and his family know how to party. Two days before Christmas, Willie, his sons, and a couple of special guests took the stage at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center in Kahului, Hawaii. During the set, Willie played many of his best-loved songs. Then, he invited Pearl Jam’s lead guitarist to the stage for a gorgeous rendition of the rock band’s 2009 track “Just Breathe.”
KAHULUI, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy