Willie Nelson and his family know how to party. Two days before Christmas, Willie, his sons, and a couple of special guests took the stage at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center in Kahului, Hawaii. During the set, Willie played many of his best-loved songs. Then, he invited Pearl Jam’s lead guitarist to the stage for a gorgeous rendition of the rock band’s 2009 track “Just Breathe.”

KAHULUI, HI ・ 4 DAYS AGO