ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Why it was important for Hendon Hooker to be on sideline for Orange Bowl

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — No. 6 Tennessee knocked off No. 7 Clemson in Friday night's Orange Bowl to secure its first 11-win season since 2001. The Vols were able to knock off the Tigers in large part because of Joe Milton's performance. Making his second start of the season at quarterback, Milton was 19-of-28 throwing the football for 251 yards and three touchdowns. He didn't turn the football over as he earned Orange Bowl MVP honors.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Basketball Makes Cut For Five-Star Forward

Class of 2024 five-star Airious (Ace) Bailey released a top 12 schools list including Tennessee basketball Saturday. Bailey’s first cut includes Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Memphis, Oregon, Rutgers, South Carolina Texas and West Virginia. The Powder Springs, Georgia native’s first cut shows his southern ties, including five SEC...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

QUICK TAKE: Lady Vols start 2-0 in SEC play

The Lady Vols dispatched Alabama in the SEC home opener on the first day of 2023 with an 89-76 win over the Crimson Tide. Rickea Jackson led Tennessee (10-6, 2-0) with 22 points, while Tess Darby tallied 16 points, and Jordan Walker and Jillian Hollingshead notched 15 points. Jordan Horston finished with a pair of nines in points and assists.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Makes Top Seven For Blue Chip Offensive Lineman

Tennessee football made the top seven for four-star class of 2024 offensive lineman Donovan Harbour Saturday. The Vols joined Florida, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State and Wisconsin in Harbour’s top group. The 6-foot-5, 310 pound lineman is one of the top rated interior offensive linemen in the the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Lady Vols ring in new year with win over Alabama

The Lady Vols raced to the program’s 500th win in Thompson-Boling Arena on New Year’s Day with an 89-76 victory against Alabama. Senior Rickea Jackson started 1-4 from the field and then made her next 10 shots to lead Tennessee (10-6, 2-0) against Alabama (12-3, 1-1). Tess Darby...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Vols freshman report: Orange Bowl

Several of Tennessee's starters and regular contributors didn't play Friday night in the Capital One Orange Bowl against Clemson. That forced them to rely on some different combinations of players, including some of their true freshmen, one of whom was in the starting lineup for the second consecutive game. Freshman...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Rucker: Vols' remarkably quick rebirth worthy of praise

MIAMI GARDENS, Florida — The moment certainly wasn’t lost on Josh Heupel. Tennessee’s second-year football coach sat on a stage at Hard Rock Stadium early Saturday morning after sixth-ranked Tennessee’s 31-14 Capital One Orange Bowl win over seventh-ranked Clemson, and he looked to his left. He saw Joe Milton III, Squirrel White and Aaron Beasley, in that order.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Snap Judgments: Tennessee 31, Clemson 14

FORT LAUDERDALE — Below are initial, immediate observations following Clemson's 31-14 loss to Tennessee. That's a gut punch to lose by three possessions to a Tennessee team that was without its Heisman-worthy quarterback or best wide receivers. A reality check to score 14 points against a Tennessee defense that allowed 63 against South Carolina and 24 against Missouri and Tennessee-Martin. A brought-back-down-to-earth game for the freshman quarterback. A somewhat sobering performance for members of the offensive line. A sad sendoff for the seniors.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Clemson football: Dabo Swinney responds to critics after Tigers' blowout loss to Tennessee in Orange Bowl

For the third straight season, Clemson lost multiple games. And for the second straight, the Tigers dropped three contests. Friday night's 31-14 blowout loss to Tennessee in the Orange Bowl clinched those numbers, which paint the picture of a program in decline under coach Dabo Swinney. From 2015 through 2019, Swinney and company. lost one fewer game than they did over the past two campaigns.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

247Sports

68K+
Followers
413K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy