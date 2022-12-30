Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge General Store in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPigeon Forge, TN
The Gigantic General Store In Tennessee You’ll Want To Visit Over And Over AgainLIFE_HACKSSevierville, TN
A Vietnam Veteran Missed His 1968 Graduation at the University of Tennessee Because of Draft & Walks 54 Years LaterZack LoveKnoxville, TN
Related
Banks: With 2023 class, Vols getting 'a lot more athletic' on defense
Most of the highly ranked prospects in Tennessee’s 2023 recruiting class are expected to play on defense. Most of them have already started practicing with the Vols, too, after recently joining the team to take part in the team’s preparations for Friday’s Orange Bowl. Tennessee defensive coordinator...
The 2-4-7: Vols cap magical season with Orange Bowl win
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — No. 6 Tennessee capped a magical 2022 season on Friday night with a 31-14 win over No. 7 Clemson. It secured the Vols' first 11-win season since 2001 and their ninth in program history. In the final installment of The 2-4-7 to conclude a magical...
Why it was important for Hendon Hooker to be on sideline for Orange Bowl
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — No. 6 Tennessee knocked off No. 7 Clemson in Friday night's Orange Bowl to secure its first 11-win season since 2001. The Vols were able to knock off the Tigers in large part because of Joe Milton's performance. Making his second start of the season at quarterback, Milton was 19-of-28 throwing the football for 251 yards and three touchdowns. He didn't turn the football over as he earned Orange Bowl MVP honors.
WATCH: Tennessee celebrates Orange Bowl win over Clemson
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — No. 6 Tennessee capped a magical 2022 season on Friday night with a 31-14 win over No. 7 Clemson. It secured the Vols' first 11-win season since 2001 and their ninth in program history. Joe Milton earned Orange Bowl MVP honors in only his second...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Basketball Makes Cut For Five-Star Forward
Class of 2024 five-star Airious (Ace) Bailey released a top 12 schools list including Tennessee basketball Saturday. Bailey’s first cut includes Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Memphis, Oregon, Rutgers, South Carolina Texas and West Virginia. The Powder Springs, Georgia native’s first cut shows his southern ties, including five SEC...
Top25 2023 prospect Freddie Dilione plans enroll early at Tennessee for 2022-23 season
Freddie Dilione, the No. 24 overall prospect in the 2023 class, is planning to enroll early at Tennessee for the second semester of the 2022-23 season but is still in the process of applying, he tells 247Sports. If Dilione does enroll early, the plan is for him to redshirt this...
QUICK TAKE: Lady Vols start 2-0 in SEC play
The Lady Vols dispatched Alabama in the SEC home opener on the first day of 2023 with an 89-76 win over the Crimson Tide. Rickea Jackson led Tennessee (10-6, 2-0) with 22 points, while Tess Darby tallied 16 points, and Jordan Walker and Jillian Hollingshead notched 15 points. Jordan Horston finished with a pair of nines in points and assists.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Makes Top Seven For Blue Chip Offensive Lineman
Tennessee football made the top seven for four-star class of 2024 offensive lineman Donovan Harbour Saturday. The Vols joined Florida, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State and Wisconsin in Harbour’s top group. The 6-foot-5, 310 pound lineman is one of the top rated interior offensive linemen in the the...
Lady Vols ring in new year with win over Alabama
The Lady Vols raced to the program’s 500th win in Thompson-Boling Arena on New Year’s Day with an 89-76 victory against Alabama. Senior Rickea Jackson started 1-4 from the field and then made her next 10 shots to lead Tennessee (10-6, 2-0) against Alabama (12-3, 1-1). Tess Darby...
Vols freshman report: Orange Bowl
Several of Tennessee's starters and regular contributors didn't play Friday night in the Capital One Orange Bowl against Clemson. That forced them to rely on some different combinations of players, including some of their true freshmen, one of whom was in the starting lineup for the second consecutive game. Freshman...
atozsports.com
Josh Heupel has a difficult roster decision to make that could have ripple effects for the Vols
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel has a potentially difficult roster decision to make in the coming days/weeks and that decision could have a major ripple effect for the team. Earlier this month, South Carolina running back Marshawn Lloyd entered the NCAA transfer portal. Tennessee is one of the programs...
Rucker: Vols' remarkably quick rebirth worthy of praise
MIAMI GARDENS, Florida — The moment certainly wasn’t lost on Josh Heupel. Tennessee’s second-year football coach sat on a stage at Hard Rock Stadium early Saturday morning after sixth-ranked Tennessee’s 31-14 Capital One Orange Bowl win over seventh-ranked Clemson, and he looked to his left. He saw Joe Milton III, Squirrel White and Aaron Beasley, in that order.
What Dabo Swinney and Tigers said about Orange Bowl loss to Vols
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — No. 6 Tennessee capped a magical 2022 season on Friday night with a 31-14 win over No. 7 Clemson. It secured the Vols' first 11-win season since 2001 and their ninth in program history. Here's what Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and multiple Tigers had to say about the loss and much more.
Tennessee QB Joe Milton sends message about Vols after Orange Bowl win over Clemson football
Tennessee football finished its 2022 season with a win, as backup quarterback Joe Milton led the Volunteers to a 31-14 win over Clemson in the Orange Bowl. Milton said before the game that the New Year's Six bowl would be a statement game for him — and, afterward, he was asked what kind of statement he felt like he made.
ESPN analyst complains about Hendon Hooker snub
An ESPN analyst went off about Hendon Hooker being a Heisman finalist snub during the Orange Bowl broadcast on Friday night. The post ESPN analyst complains about Hendon Hooker snub appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Snap Judgments: Tennessee 31, Clemson 14
FORT LAUDERDALE — Below are initial, immediate observations following Clemson's 31-14 loss to Tennessee. That's a gut punch to lose by three possessions to a Tennessee team that was without its Heisman-worthy quarterback or best wide receivers. A reality check to score 14 points against a Tennessee defense that allowed 63 against South Carolina and 24 against Missouri and Tennessee-Martin. A brought-back-down-to-earth game for the freshman quarterback. A somewhat sobering performance for members of the offensive line. A sad sendoff for the seniors.
South Carolina fans troll Clemson, Tennessee at Orange Bowl
The Gamecocks beat both the Volunteers and Tigers, knocking them from College Football Playoff contention. With a plane and a banner, South Carolina fans aren't letting them forget it.
Clemson football: Dabo Swinney responds to critics after Tigers' blowout loss to Tennessee in Orange Bowl
For the third straight season, Clemson lost multiple games. And for the second straight, the Tigers dropped three contests. Friday night's 31-14 blowout loss to Tennessee in the Orange Bowl clinched those numbers, which paint the picture of a program in decline under coach Dabo Swinney. From 2015 through 2019, Swinney and company. lost one fewer game than they did over the past two campaigns.
Josh Heupel and His Wife Dawn Grew Up in the Same "Middle of Nowhere" Town
When Josh Heupel got the offer to become head football coach at the University of Tennessee in January of 2021, the former Oklahoma Sooner, picked in the sixth round of the NFL draft, leapt at the opportunity, even if it meant uprooting his family. But Josh Heupel's wife Dawn Heupel was ready for the journey.
WATE
Reward offered for information leading to arrest in animal abuse case
A reward is being offered by an animal rescue for the arrest of the person who threw a suitcase full of puppies off a bridge in Morgan County. Reward offered for information leading to arrest …. A reward is being offered by an animal rescue for the arrest of the...
247Sports
68K+
Followers
413K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0