MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — No. 6 Tennessee knocked off No. 7 Clemson in Friday night's Orange Bowl to secure its first 11-win season since 2001. The Vols were able to knock off the Tigers in large part because of Joe Milton's performance. Making his second start of the season at quarterback, Milton was 19-of-28 throwing the football for 251 yards and three touchdowns. He didn't turn the football over as he earned Orange Bowl MVP honors.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 13 HOURS AGO