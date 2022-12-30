ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

Florida St. 99, Georgia Tech 58

FLORIDA ST. (14-2) Howard 3-8 0-0 8, Timpson 5-8 0-0 10, Bejedi 2-7 2-4 6, Latson 8-15 13-13 32, Massengill 3-4 0-0 7, Myers 1-3 2-2 4, Gordon 2-5 3-4 9, O'Brien 3-7 0-0 7, Turnage 4-6 0-0 11, Valenzuela 1-2 2-2 5, Totals 32-65 22-25 99. GEORGIA TECH (9-5)
TALLAHASSEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy