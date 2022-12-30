Nita Strauss: “Any time you’re playing guitar, you’re improving, no matter what it is – whether you’re playing power chords or technical metal”

Read full article on original website
Guitar World Magazine
Jared Dines recruits Matt Heafy, Nita Strauss, Ichika Nito, Lari Basilio, Marcin and more for one of the most star-studded shred collabs ever
Michael Angelo Batio, Manuel Gardner Fernandes, Herman Li, Hedras, Sophie Burrell, Jason Richardson and many more also took part in the 70-strong, 37-minute shred-a-thon. Late last year, Jared Dines put guitar fans on high alert when he announced the preliminary lineup for the fifth installment of his “biggest shred collab song in the world” YouTube series – an event that, on paper, looked like it would be the most star-studded shred-a-thon of all time.
Guitar World Magazine
Iggy Pop says he was once asked to join AC/DC: “I listened to their record. I thought, I can’t fit that bill”
The Stooges frontman – who felt he wasn't what the band needed – also recalled a "wonderful encounter" with Bon Scott. Iggy Pop has revealed he was once asked to join AC/DC as the band’s lead singer, but turned down the opportunity as he felt he couldn’t bring to the table “what they needed."
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Brad Whitford go through his enviable guitar collection – including a ‘58 Les Paul hand-delivered by Tom Murphy – in Gibson TV’s The Collection
The Aerosmith icon discusses some of his favorite guitars, and reveals how witnessing Jimmy Page at the peak of his powers encouraged him to embark on a life-long love affair with the Les Paul. With episodes featuring the likes of Slash, Joe Bonamassa and Rick Nielsen, Gibson TV’s The Collection...
Guitar World Magazine
Michael Jackson's Beat It: the full story of the groundbreaking hit that united two of rock's best guitarists, and the 30-second solo that changed the world
Coming off the disco-flavored Off the Wall, Jackson wanted Thriller to appeal to as broad an audience as possible, including fans of heavier music. Enter Steve Lukather and Eddie Van Halen... With 40 years of cultural ubiquity under its belt, it's all too easy to take Beat It, Michael Jackson's...
Guitar World Magazine
Foo Fighters will continue without Taylor Hawkins, band confirm
"Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were – and without Taylor, we know that we’re going to be a different band going forward," the group wrote in a statement. Foo Fighters have confirmed that they will return and continue as a band, following...
Guitar World Magazine
Ibanez launches the FRH10N – a cheaper, standard-run version of Tim Henson’s nylon-string signature guitar
The streamlined $499 six-string arrives after the Polyphia virtuoso revealed he had to convince Ibanez to create his original TOD10N. Following the immense popularity of Tim Henson’s recently released TOD10N signature guitar, Ibanez has now launched a cheaper, standard-run version of the unique nylon-string guitar. Dubbed the FRH10N –...
Guitar World Magazine
Cort’s freshly-designed KX700 EverTune is an “audacious” six-string with cutting-edge looks and aggressive tones
New KX flagship model boasts deep body cuts, Nazgûl and Sentient humbuckers, EverTune bridge and much more. Cort has called its new KX flagship model, the KX700 EverTune, its “most daring KX Series guitar yet,” and here at Guitar World we’d have to agree. As GW Tech Editor and resident gear guru Paul Riario states, “You‘ll know right away once you pick up this KX700 EverTune it is an extreme electric guitar that should be on every metal player’s wish list.”
Guitar World Magazine
Orianthi breaks down 10 standout guitar tracks from across her repertoire
The Aussie guitar star takes a deep dive into her discography, and unpacks her approach to writing, recording, soloing and more. Last year, Australian electric guitar star Orianthi released Rock Candy – her fifth studio album and the latest addition to a discography that has cemented her reputation as one of today's standout blues rock players.
Guitar World Magazine
Tony Iommi reveals he is about to start recording a new album
The Black Sabbath legend didn't give too much away, but it sounds as though a follow-up to 2005's Fused is right around the corner. Way back in December 2021, Tony Iommi revealed he had four or five hundred unused riffs on his phone that had the potential to help form his first studio album since 2005’s Fused. Alas, due to the pandemic, any potential plans he had were put on indefinite hold.
Guitar World Magazine
Joe Bonamassa shows you his tips and tricks for soloing over a minor blues
Way back in 2003 – 20 years ago! – I recorded a collection of some of my favorite blues classics, such as B.B. King’s You Upset Me Baby, Freddie King’s Pack It Up and Muddy Waters’ Walkin’ Blues, and released the album Blues Deluxe, which went on to become one of my most well-known recordings. I recently got to work on recording its followup, aptly titled, Blues Deluxe Vol. 2, on which I cover another handful of some of my all-time favorite blues songs.
Guitar World Magazine
Anvil and Overkill guitarist Sebastian Marino dies aged 57
Guitarist Sebastian Marino, who played in veteran Canadian metal band Anvil and US thrashers Overkill, has passed away, aged 57. Marino joined Anvil in 1989 and served with them until 1995, playing on 1991 album Worth The Weight. He later played with New Jersey’s Overkill and recorded three albums with the band, including 1996’s The Killing Kind, 1997’s From The Underground And Below and 1999’s Necroshine.
