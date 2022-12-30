Read full article on original website
Celebration held for return of Ky’air, Kason Thomas
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – It’s an extra special New Year’s Eve for one central Ohio family. The family of five-month-old twins Kason and Ky’air Thomas held a celebration Saturday after the boys were the subject of a statewide Amber Alert just days before Christmas. “Ky’air, I’m like ‘Ky’air is here,’ because I can’t describe how […]
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
nwi.life
McColly Charities gives back year-round
Being a good neighbor is more important than ever. With 21 offices around Northwest Indiana, Chicago Southland and Central Illinois, McColly Real Estate works year-round to support its clients and the communities they serve. “McColly Charities is another entity within McColly Real Estate," Lionel Sanchez, McColly Marketing Director said. “It's...
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Wrestling takes 15th Place with Two Individual Placers at Midlands
HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. ––––– Indiana Wrestling competed its way to 15th place with 34 points at the 58th Annual Ken Kraft Midlands Championships on Thursday and Friday at NOW Arena. Indiana juniors Derek Gilcher (157) and Jacob Moran (125) made the deepest runs of the...
prepbaseballreport.com
Top 10 Profiles of 2022: No. 1 Max Clark
As we are nearing the end of another calendar year, we have compiled a list of the top 10 most viewed Indiana player profiles this year. According to our research through our google analytics, these are the most viewed profiles by you the reader in 2022. At no surprise, the...
WNDU
Michiana’s first newborns of 2023
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -As we welcome in 2023, we also welcome in the first newborns of the year. Beacon Health Systems says they delivered the first new year’s baby in our area. Sean Daniel Miller came into the world at 12:49 A.M. at Elkhart General Hospital. The first...
Welcome to the world: Illinois, Indiana hospitals celebrate first babies of 2023
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The new year is underway and with that, there are new additions who met their parents and the world for the first time. Hospitals around Illinois and Indiana are celebrating their first deliveries of 2023. Prepare to have your faces scrunched for a while as we introduce you to these precious infants. Advocate Health Care Aalora was born at Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove at 12:37 a.m. Sunday.Aalora weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces, and 18 inches long. She will live in southwest suburban Lemont with parents Lopa and Aashish Vyas and her big brother.AdventHealth BolingbrookAdventHealth in Bolingbrook welcomed Zaviyar at...
wamwamfm.com
Indiana Flu Update
As flu cases continue to rise across the state, one Hoosier doctor has some suggestions on how to stay safe. Recent statistics show that 64 Hoosiers have died of flu-related illness so far this year, with thousands more falling ill. These numbers could be even higher now, as the holidays have delayed some reports. Dr. Ethan Charles Blocher-Smith, Outpatient Family Medicine Physician with IU Health in Fishers, says these numbers are significantly higher than they were at this time last year. He attributes this spike to various causes, including a more dangerous strain of the flu. However, Dr. Blocher-Smith urges you to get this year’s vaccine. He says getting vaccinated is still the best way to protect yourself, though he notes that it will take your body about two weeks to build an immunity after getting the vaccine. Other ways to stay safe include washing your hands, cleaning surfaces, staying home if you are sick, wearing a mask, and seeing a medical professional if sick to possibly access an anti-viral treatment. Unfortunately, some of these anti-viral treatments are not as readily available as they have been in the past. So, the shortage of medications like Tamiflu makes seeing a doctor even more important if you feel you might have the flu.
WOWO News
Should Indiana Ax Its Individual Income Tax?
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana State Senator, Travis Holdman, a Republican from Markle who chairs the Senate Tax & Fiscal Policy Committee tells Inside INdiana Business that he plans to introduce legislation next year to create a commission to consider changes to Indiana’s tax structure, including phasing out the state income tax.
Three Indiana Towns Made the Top Ten on the List of Best Small Cities in America
Living in a "big" city certainly has its advantages - lots of things to see and do, lots of shopping and dining choices, and lots of people - but big city life isn't for everybody. The same things that make a big city attractive to some, also drive others away to live in a smaller city. In fact, some studies show that nearly half of Americans prefer to live in the suburbs, as opposed to urban or rural areas. A couple of reasons for this include smaller populations and a lower cost of living.
wamwamfm.com
Indiana Nursing Shortage
There is a nursing shortage in Indiana with experts saying that altogether Indiana’s hospitals are understaffed by about 4,300 nurses. Organizations like the Indiana Hospital Association have done what they can to get hospitals staffed, but they say one thing that is really hampering efforts to find enough nurses is the state’s licensing requirements for nurses to work in Indiana.
nwi.life
Northwest Health Recognized for Excellence in Infant and Maternal Health
Two Northwest Health hospitals were was recently recognized by the Indiana Hospital Association (IHA), in partnership with Governor Eric J. Holcomb and State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG, for their commitment to infant and maternal health at the third annual INspire Hospital of Distinction recognition program. INspire, funded by...
hometownnewsnow.com
State Wins Settlement with Tech Giant
(Indianapolis, IN) - Indiana has reached a multi-million dollar settlement with Google. In a press release Thursday, state Attorney General Todd Rokita announced that the tech giant will pay the Hoosier State $20 million. The lawsuit stems from Google’s location tracking. Rokita alleged the company was not up-front about using...
WANE-TV
Health department urges families to test for lead exposure in kids
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Health is urging parents to have children younger than age 6 tested for lead exposure. The state’s health department made the announcement ahead of legislation that goes into effect Sunday. IDOH is partnering with other organizations in the state to provide information about the dangers of lead to families in Allen County and around Indiana.
Best ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ restaurant in Indiana, according to Mashed
NOTE: The choice of top restaurant in each state was made by Mashed.com’s editorial team, not Guy Fieri. INDIANAPOLIS — With more than 400 “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” episodes under his (probably studded) belt, Guy Fieri has unleashed “Flavortown” in virtually every corner of the United States. But with so many dining destinations, how do […]
Journal Review
Ring in the New Year with a First Day Hike
Usher in 2023 with other outdoor lovers at one of the many First Day Hikes offered Jan. 1 at Indiana’s state parks, forests, and lakes. First Day Hikes are a healthy way to start 2023. They offer a chance to get outside, exercise, enjoy nature, and connect with friends. Nearly all state parks and lakes, as well as some state forests, will offer hikes. Find one near you at on.IN.gov/INStateParkEvents.
For My Money, This Indiana State Trooper’s Traffic Reminder Could Be Louder…For the People in the Back
Whether it was in western New York, Pennsylvania, or Ohio this summer or recently during trips to Nashville in Louisville, I was amazed at drivers who seemed to forget something... You don't drive slow in the left lane. It honestly didn't happen nearly as much during a WEEK in the...
aarp.org
Are You Eligible for a Taxpayer Refund?
AARP Indiana is reminding older Hoosiers that they may be eligible for a $200 taxpayer refund even if they are on Social Security and do not typically file tax returns. To receive the payment, individuals who get Social Security and don’t normally earn enough to file taxes may file a 2022 tax return and claim the $200 as a tax credit. (It must be filed before Jan. 1, 2024.) Those who don’t owe taxes will receive the refund. If someone does owe taxes, the $200 will go toward the balance due.
WISH-TV
Indiana hosts guided hikes, horse rides, off-road drives on New Year’s Day
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Anyone with a new year’s resolution to get outdoors more, to get more exercise, or both can walk at a state park on Sunday. All state parks and state forests are hosting guided hikes or other events for New Year’s Day. Janet Holcomb, the wife of Gov. Eric Holcomb, was captured on Twitter when she joined the hike at Brown County State Park to start 2022.
You Can Live Above The Historical Indiana Restaurant That Serves The Worlds Coldest Beer
It's been a tradition with my husband's family every year to go to the Nisbet Inn and enjoy one of the world's coldest beers while eating some delicious smoked chicken around the holidays. I always look forward to our holiday dinner at the Nisbet Inn because the Nisbet is such a cool restaurant. The building is over 100 years old so the restaurant has a really cool atmosphere and a pretty interesting history.
