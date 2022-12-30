Read full article on original website
North Texas man arrested for killing 8-year-old grandson on New Year's Day
McDonald's Opens Fully Automated Restaurant - No Humans
18-year-old Suspect Wanted for Dallas' First Homicide of the Year
A Texas Mother Wants to See the Public School Record for 'Bullying' in Her Child's School District, & It Costs Over $7K
Dallas Police Seeking 2 Suspects Following Attempted Carjacking
Charmalita B. Cross
Charmalita Santa Maria B. Cross lovingly deemed “Aunt Maria” , “Marie”, and “Momma Cross” was born August 08, 1948 in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was the 3rd Born of 5 children. She was baptized at St. Joseph church in Cincinnati. In her earlier years she was Santa Maria by family and close friends, but as an adult she began going by Charmalita.
Johnny W. Self
“Verily, verily, I say unto you. He that heareth my word, and believeth on him that sent me, hath everlasting life, and shall not come into condemnation, but is passed from death unto life.” John 5:24. A Celebration of Life. Johnny “John” Welton Self, son of the late Helen...
St. Philip’s School and Community Center Uses Pandemic Tools to Pivot Toward Success
Nationally schools across the country have dealt with confusion and conflict regarding health restrictions as they tried to find some form of normalcy during the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet in the heart of South Dallas, St. Philip’s School and Community Center has used the challenging environment presented by the pandemic as...
DART 2022: Year in Review
As 2022 comes to a close, Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) looks back on all of the accomplishments of this year. With the goal of providing greater frequency, longer service hours and improved access to destinations across North Texas, DARTs new bus network launched on January 24. The new bus system is designed to ensure passengers have quick and easy access to employment, education and entertainment destinations.
Caregiver burden: Easing the physical and mental toll
As the population grows older, more adult children are caring for aging loved ones, either at home or as guardians of family members in assisted living. In fact, more than 11% of Dallas County residents are over age 65, and approximately 25% of patients over age 65 on Medicare have difficulty performing one or more daily activities.
Superb Woman: Pearlie Wallace
Pearlie Wallace hails from Longview TX and graduated from Ned E. Williams High School. She studied at Texas College, receiving a Bachelor’s Degree and also studied at Texas Woman’s University. She is a mother and grandmother. An active member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Pearlie is a Delta Dear and a long-time educator having served as a principal in Dallas ISD, and she is a member of the Dallas Retired Teachers Association.
Deborah Delaine Collins
On December 9, 1957 Joan Maxine Cheatom had a beautiful baby girl, Deborah Delaine Collins. Deborah was the oldest of her siblings Wanda and Tony. At an early age, Deborah gave her life to Christ and was baptized at Greater New Zion Baptist church in Dallas, Texas. As a youth, she sang in the choir and participated in the Youth ministry.
Superb Woman: Christie K. Moore
Christie K. Moore is owner, CEO and Funeral Director In Charge of Mansfield Funeral Home. A former Chemistry, Arts and Embalming teacher at the Dallas Institute of Funeral Service, she has worked in the funeral service industry for more than 25 years. A native of Dallas, she graduated from the Talented and Gifted Magnet High School, received her BS in Molecular Biology at Hampton University and accepted a full scholarship to Tennessee State University as a member of their Masters/PhD. Bridge program and received her MS in (Endocrinology). She attended Dallas Institute of Funeral Service Christie serves as the District President of the Independent Funeral Director Association of Dallas, Education Commissioner for National Funeral Director and Morticians Association, member of the Board for Epsilon Nu Delta Embalming Fraternity and member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.
Velma Ruth Stredic
The youngest blessing of 7, Velma Ruth Turner was born on April 1, 1939 in Hughes Springs, TX to Lurrie H. Turner Sr. and Cassie Mae Brannon. She attended Love Chapel Elementary School in Hughes Springs before moving to Dallas and graduating from Lincoln High School. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Prairie View A&M College of Texas in 1959 and a Master Degree in Secondary Education (with a dual emphasis on US History and Special Education) from the University of North Texas in 1961.
Mary “Momo” A. Coronado
Maria de Jesus (Mary) Almanza Coronado, our beloved Momo, originally from Waco, Texas, departed this life to be with our heavenly Father on December 27, 2022. Momo was surrounded by her family at home at the time of her peaceful passing. She had just celebrated her 97th birthday on December 24.
Swearing-in Ceremonies Held in Tarrant County
A pair of elected officials were installed Sunday in Tarrant County during a busy day of inaugural activities. Alisa Simmons, the third African American woman elected to the Tarrant County Commissioners Court, was sworn in during ceremonies at noon Sunday at the Tarrant County Sub-Courthouse in Arlington. Longtime family court judge Maryellen Hicks conducted the formal swearing-in.
