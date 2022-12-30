ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukiah, CA

mendofever.com

Russian, Navarro, and Garcia Rivers Close Roads After Floodwaters Breach Their Banks

As of 7:09 a.m. this morning, there are three major locations impacted by flooding that travelers need be aware of planning their commute. As predicted, the Russian River overflowed last night around 12:45 a.m. closing State Route 175, the east-west corridor between Old and New Hopland. The roadway as a result is completely flooded and as is cropland to the west of the bridge.
HOPLAND, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Flooding closes roads across Northern California, sandbags available

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA 3:26 P.M. UPDATE - Several roads across Northern California are closed on Friday due to flooding. Highway 70 is under one-way traffic control west of the Butte and Plumas county line due to a rockslide. Cox Lane from Highway 70 to Stimpson Road has been closed. Central House...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Santa Rosa residents brace for flooding, slides in burn scar areas

SANTA ROSA -- Many people in the North Bay are working hard to keep their homes safe from the storm.Peter Bizaca and his son Luka Bizaca were filling up sandbags in the rain at a Santa Rosa sandbag station on Friday."What we're trying to do is just to create a barrier with these sandbags, which prevents the water from coming into our garage," Peter Bizaca said.They weren't alone. The station on Stony Point Road was busy on Friday with many homeowners filling up sandbags to take home."The last time we had an atmosphere river here in Santa Rosa, the...
SANTA ROSA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Crews work to repair sinkhole along Highway 12 in Sonoma County

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A sinkhole opened up on Highway 12 in Sonoma County Friday, which forced Caltrans crews to reduce traffic along the road. The sinkhole formed on the westbound side of the highway at Dutton Ave, near Santa Rosa, according to Caltrans District 4. Traffic along the highway...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Rain, Wind, and Flood: The Next Days Are Doozies

Steady rain is falling across northern California today, and the National Weather Service predicts that at about 1 p.m. high winds will begin for large portions of Humboldt, Trinity, Mendocino and Lake Counties. They posted via Facebook, “A Wind Advisory is in effect for portions of NW California on Friday...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Flood Watch in Effect for Russian River in Hopland

The following is a post from the National Weather Service, Eureka Office from their Facebook page:. Heavy showers are expected from Friday through Saturday morning. Rainfall total amounts for Mendocino County will range from 3.5 to 6 inches, with higher amounts in localized areas. Rivers will rise rapidly in response. Russian River near Hopland is expected to reach 15 feet for flood stage on Saturday. At 15 feet flooding of Highway 175 is expected at the approaches to the Russian River bridge. Expect minor flooding of cropland on the west bank of the river. A Flood Watch is in place for Russian River near Hopland from late Friday night to Saturday afternoon.
HOPLAND, CA
mendofever.com

Tree Crashes Into Ukiah Home Downing Powerlines Causing Localized Outage

Scanner traffic beginning around 9:54 p.m. indicates a tree has crashed into a house on Ukiah’s Briggs Lane downing powerlines causing a localized electrical outage. There was reportedly one occupant inside the home located at the end of Briggs Lane when the incident occurred. They exited the home without injury.
UKIAH, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Northern California hit by magnitude 5.4 earthquake New Year's Day

RIO DELL, Calif. - The New Year brought an earthquake to Northern California Sunday morning. A magnitude 5.4 quake hit at 10:35 a.m. approximately 9.3 miles southeast of Rio Dell, according to the United States Geological Survey. It was felt as far south as Santa Rosa, Marin, and Concord, USGS...
CONCORD, CA
Andy Monroe

Northern California Braces for Category 4 Atmospheric River

Potential Atmospheric River Category 4Photo byPublic Domain. A powerful winter storm hit Northern California on Monday, bringing several inches of rain and heavy winds. Accompanied by a range of weather alerts, the storm system is expected to bring flooding to rivers, creeks, streams and low-lying areas, as well as urban areas with poor drainage systems. Storm drains and ditches may also become clogged with debris. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for North Bay, San Francisco, and the coastline, as well as a wind advisory for the coastal areas from Sonoma County to Santa Cruz County. These warnings are set to remain active through Tuesday afternoon.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Mendocino Voice

Mendocino County climate issues to watch in 2023

MENDOCINO Co, CA, 12/29/22 — “Climate win” is a complicated phrase. In my short time covering environmental issues in Mendocino County, I’ve been struck by how much our infrastructure, science, policy, and business must race to keep pace with human-caused climate change that irradiates through — literally — the air we breathe. The impacts of this rapid change are inextricable from daily life here.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Fish and Wildlife Selects Multiple Mendocino County Rivers and Waterways for Salmon Habitat Conservation Efforts

The following is a press release issued by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife:. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) today announced the selection of 25 projects that will receive funding for the restoration, enhancement and protection of anadromous salmonid habitat in California watersheds. The grants, which...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

Flotilla 08-08 of Lake County celebrates ‘change of watch’

KELSEYVILLE, Calif. — On Sunday, Dec. 11, the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 08-08 of Lake County held its annual “change of watch” for the new year at Riviera Hills Restaurant. Officiating at the ceremony was District Captain Wayne Farnholtz. Kevin Kealey accepted the office as...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Subject Riding A Bike, Subject Looking In Cars – Ukiah Police Logs 12.29.2022

The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
UKIAH, CA

