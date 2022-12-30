ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukiah, CA

mendofever.com

Assault/Battery, Hit And Run – Fort Bragg Police Logs 12.31.2022

The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law.
FORT BRAGG, CA
mendofever.com

Bike Stop, Juvenile Problem – Fort Bragg Police Logs 12.30.2022

The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law.
FORT BRAGG, CA
mendofever.com

Tip Leads to Arrest of Fort Bragg Pair for Narcotics, Metal Knuckles, and More

The following is a press release issued by the Fort Bragg Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On December 28, 2022 at approximately 11:30 AM, an officer received a tip about a...
KRON4 News

One seriously injured in Santa Rosa hit-and-run

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — One person was seriously injured Friday night in a hit-and-run crash, the Santa Rosa Police Department said in a press release. Police were called to the 300 block of Yolanda Avenue at about 7:15 p.m. for the report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle. The caller said the […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
Lake County News

Flotilla 08-08 of Lake County celebrates ‘change of watch’

KELSEYVILLE, Calif. — On Sunday, Dec. 11, the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 08-08 of Lake County held its annual “change of watch” for the new year at Riviera Hills Restaurant. Officiating at the ceremony was District Captain Wayne Farnholtz. Kevin Kealey accepted the office as...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Subject Riding A Bike, Subject Looking In Cars – Ukiah Police Logs 12.29.2022

The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law.
UKIAH, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man arrested on suspicion of human trafficking

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Police officers arrested a Santa Rosa man for allegedly exploiting two females -- one a minor -- in human trafficking crimes at a Rohnert Park hotel. Police arrested 45-year-old Santwun Williams at a hotel in the 6000 block of Redwood Drive on Dec. 22 following an investigation from the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety's Community Oriented Problem-Solving Team.
SANTA ROSA, CA
mendofever.com

Fully Engulfed Vehicle Fire Spreads to Ukiah Apartment Complex

Scanner traffic beginning around 1:07 a.m. indicates a multi-family apartment building has been evacuated after a vehicle lit up in flames igniting a carport and spreading into nearby buildings. Firefighters are deploying multiple units as windows are shattering and vegetation is starting to ignite. At least one apartment is burning...
UKIAH, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Northern California hit by magnitude 5.4 earthquake New Year's Day

RIO DELL, Calif. - The New Year brought an earthquake to Northern California Sunday morning. A magnitude 5.4 quake hit at 10:35 a.m. approximately 9.3 miles southeast of Rio Dell, according to the United States Geological Survey. It was felt as far south as Santa Rosa, Marin, and Concord, USGS...
CONCORD, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Flooding closes roads across Northern California, sandbags available

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA 3:26 P.M. UPDATE - Several roads across Northern California are closed on Friday due to flooding. Highway 70 is under one-way traffic control west of the Butte and Plumas county line due to a rockslide. Cox Lane from Highway 70 to Stimpson Road has been closed. Central House...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
The Mendocino Voice

Mendocino County climate issues to watch in 2023

MENDOCINO Co, CA, 12/29/22 — “Climate win” is a complicated phrase. In my short time covering environmental issues in Mendocino County, I’ve been struck by how much our infrastructure, science, policy, and business must race to keep pace with human-caused climate change that irradiates through — literally — the air we breathe. The impacts of this rapid change are inextricable from daily life here.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Crews work to repair sinkhole along Highway 12 in Sonoma County

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A sinkhole opened up on Highway 12 in Sonoma County Friday, which forced Caltrans crews to reduce traffic along the road. The sinkhole formed on the westbound side of the highway at Dutton Ave, near Santa Rosa, according to Caltrans District 4. Traffic along the highway...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Sinkhole Swallows Road to Willits Creekside Cabins, Leaves Fifty Guests Stranded

A sinkhole chewed through a road to the Creekside Cabins and RV Resort, a well-known stop along Highway 101 north of Willits where RV travelers and overnighters could get some rest, leaving about 50 guests unable to leave. Massive amounts of rain dumped from a large storm caused a sinkhole that swallowed a vehicle that stopped alongside the road.
WILLITS, CA

