Wisconsin State

The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
COLUMBUS, OH
BlueDevilCountry

Duke alum hands Tar Heels another defeat

Jeff Capel has seen his fair share of struggles since leaving the Duke basketball staff in 2018 to become the head coach of the Pitt Panthers. But the former four-year Blue Devil guard (1993-97) has excelled against his former rival in the UNC Tar Heels. On Friday afternoon, Capel's unranked ...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Spun

Ohio State Starter Enters Transfer Portal After Loss

An Ohio State Buckeyes football player has entered the NCAA transfer portal following Saturday night's loss to No. 1 Georgia. Buckeyes longsnapper Mason Arnold, who started the final six games of the season, will be transferring. 'After starting Ohio State’s final six games of the season at long snapper, Mason...
COLUMBUS, OH
Sporting News

Patrick Mahomes, others react to targeting non-call at end of Michigan-TCU College Football Playoff semifinal

Michigan entered Saturday's Fiesta Bowl against TCU as a significant favorite to advance to the College Football Playoff national championship game. Then the Wolverines had their dreams dashed with a 51-45 loss that ended in controversial fashion. Facing a fourth-and-long in the closing seconds, Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy fumbled the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Sporting News

What time does Michigan vs. TCU start today? TV schedule, channel for College Football Playoff semifinal

The College Football Playoff semifinals will kick off on New Year's Eve, starting with Michigan taking on TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. Michigan is the undefeated (13-0) Big Ten champion, with its signature win being a 45-23 defeat of Ohio State that was powered by a dominant second half. This is the second year in a row Michigan has made the CFP; the Wolverines were dominated by Georgia last season.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Sports

Watch Maryland's Mike Locksley get mayo bath after beating NC State

Winning the Duke's Mayo Bowl comes with an odd -- and messy -- celebration. After Maryland defeated No. 25 NC State 16-12 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Friday, Terrapins head coach Mike Locksley didn't get the typical Gatorade or water bath for the bowl game victory. Rather,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Sporting News

Jim Harbaugh bowl record: Michigan coach's woes continue with playoff loss to TCU in Fiesta Bowl

Jim Harbaugh was able to quiet the doubters last season when he took Michigan to the College Football Playoff for the first time. The program took another step this year, going undefeated in the regular season and comfortably making the playoff. But a 51-45 Fiesta Bowl loss to TCU in the national semifinals puts Harbaugh under fresh scrutiny heading into 2023.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Takeaways from Virginia basketball's win over Georgia Tech

The Virginia Cavaliers (10-2, 2-1 ACC) defeated the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (7-6, 0-3 ACC) 74-56 on New Year's Eve in Atlanta. Kihei Clark lead the way with 15 points and 8 assists in the win. Virginia had 14 steals, while Georgia Tech turned it over 22 times. The biggest stat of note? UVA has 21 assists on 27 buckets, so talk about efficiency.
ATLANTA, GA
Sporting News

Todd Bowles praises Buccaneers' Jake Camarda for heads-up scramble: 'Never seen a punter make an athletic play like that'

The Buccaneers may have had their season decided by a play that techincally didn't happen. Up by six and facing a fourth-and-10 from the Panthers' 44-yard line with 42 seconds remaining, punter Jake Camarda fielded a snap that landed in the dirt about a yard in front of him. After a frantic scramble to get outside, Camarda kicked the ball in desperation. It landed inside the 5-yard line, but the play was redone because the Buccaneers had an illegal man downfield.
TAMPA, FL
Sporting News

Marvin Harrison Jr. injury update: Ohio State WR takes hard hit to the head vs. Georgia in CFP semifinal

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. had a tremendous first half against No. 1 Georgia, racking up five catches for 106 yards and a pair of touchdowns. In the second half, he was largely held in check thanks to far more physical play by the Georgia secondary, including a big hit in the back of the end zone that left him on the turf of Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
COLUMBUS, OH

