Read full article on original website
Related
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
College Football Announcer 'Indefinitely Suspended' After Insensitive Comment
During the Duke's Mayo Bowl this Friday afternoon, NC State play-by-play announcer Gary Hahn apparently made a reference to "illegal aliens." Several people reportedly heard Hahn say "down among all the illegal aliens in El Paso it’s UCLA leading Pitt" while providing the score of the Sun Bowl. Hahn's...
Duke alum hands Tar Heels another defeat
Jeff Capel has seen his fair share of struggles since leaving the Duke basketball staff in 2018 to become the head coach of the Pitt Panthers. But the former four-year Blue Devil guard (1993-97) has excelled against his former rival in the UNC Tar Heels. On Friday afternoon, Capel's unranked ...
Ohio State Starter Enters Transfer Portal After Loss
An Ohio State Buckeyes football player has entered the NCAA transfer portal following Saturday night's loss to No. 1 Georgia. Buckeyes longsnapper Mason Arnold, who started the final six games of the season, will be transferring. 'After starting Ohio State’s final six games of the season at long snapper, Mason...
Look: Ohio State Fan's Reaction To Missed Kick Is Going Viral
Ohio State had a chance to win it against Georgia late in the fourth quarter, but kicker Noah Ruggles' field goal attempt was wide left (way wide left). A video of an Ohio State fan reacting to the missed field goal is going viral. The fan is clearly heartbroken. "100%...
Sporting News
Robert Griffin III leaves ESPN's Michigan-TCU broadcast after wife goes into labor
As much as commercials that air during football games try to convince us otherwise, life doesn't stop for big games. Just ask former Heisman-winning quarterback Robert Griffin III, who abruptly left ESPN's broadcast of the Fiesta Bowl between Michigan and TCU because his wife went into labor. Griffin was bearing...
Sporting News
Patrick Mahomes, others react to targeting non-call at end of Michigan-TCU College Football Playoff semifinal
Michigan entered Saturday's Fiesta Bowl against TCU as a significant favorite to advance to the College Football Playoff national championship game. Then the Wolverines had their dreams dashed with a 51-45 loss that ended in controversial fashion. Facing a fourth-and-long in the closing seconds, Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy fumbled the...
NC State radio broadcaster suspended for ‘illegal aliens’ remark during bowl game
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A radio broadcaster calling North Carolina State University’s football bowl game on Friday was suspended indefinitely after he referred to “illegal aliens” while announcing the score of another game in El Paso, Texas. Gary Hahn, who was calling the Wolfpack’s play-by-play against Maryland...
Sporting News
What time does Michigan vs. TCU start today? TV schedule, channel for College Football Playoff semifinal
The College Football Playoff semifinals will kick off on New Year's Eve, starting with Michigan taking on TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. Michigan is the undefeated (13-0) Big Ten champion, with its signature win being a 45-23 defeat of Ohio State that was powered by a dominant second half. This is the second year in a row Michigan has made the CFP; the Wolverines were dominated by Georgia last season.
NBC Sports
Watch Maryland's Mike Locksley get mayo bath after beating NC State
Winning the Duke's Mayo Bowl comes with an odd -- and messy -- celebration. After Maryland defeated No. 25 NC State 16-12 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Friday, Terrapins head coach Mike Locksley didn't get the typical Gatorade or water bath for the bowl game victory. Rather,...
Sporting News
Jim Harbaugh bowl record: Michigan coach's woes continue with playoff loss to TCU in Fiesta Bowl
Jim Harbaugh was able to quiet the doubters last season when he took Michigan to the College Football Playoff for the first time. The program took another step this year, going undefeated in the regular season and comfortably making the playoff. But a 51-45 Fiesta Bowl loss to TCU in the national semifinals puts Harbaugh under fresh scrutiny heading into 2023.
Sporting News
Georgia vs. TCU odds, prediction, betting trends for College Football Playoff championship
No. 1 Georgia will take on No. 3 TCU in the 2023 College Football Playoff championship game. Game time is set for 8 p.m. ET on Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Cailf. The game will be televised on ESPN. Georgia (14-0) beat No. 4 Ohio State 42-41 in...
Takeaways from Virginia basketball's win over Georgia Tech
The Virginia Cavaliers (10-2, 2-1 ACC) defeated the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (7-6, 0-3 ACC) 74-56 on New Year's Eve in Atlanta. Kihei Clark lead the way with 15 points and 8 assists in the win. Virginia had 14 steals, while Georgia Tech turned it over 22 times. The biggest stat of note? UVA has 21 assists on 27 buckets, so talk about efficiency.
Still winless on road, Virginia Tech visits Wake Forest
Virginia Tech hasn’t encountered many glitches this season, but the Hokies still need to figure out the right formula for
Sporting News
A Michigan-Ohio State rematch? We are on the brink of college football Armageddon
It doesn't seem possible, but the fact that No. 4 Ohio State and No. 2 Michigan could play in the College Football Playoff championship game on Jan. 9 is somehow being underplayed. Maybe it is the still-palpable hangover from the Wolverines' 45-23 victory against the Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on...
Sporting News
Todd Bowles praises Buccaneers' Jake Camarda for heads-up scramble: 'Never seen a punter make an athletic play like that'
The Buccaneers may have had their season decided by a play that techincally didn't happen. Up by six and facing a fourth-and-10 from the Panthers' 44-yard line with 42 seconds remaining, punter Jake Camarda fielded a snap that landed in the dirt about a yard in front of him. After a frantic scramble to get outside, Camarda kicked the ball in desperation. It landed inside the 5-yard line, but the play was redone because the Buccaneers had an illegal man downfield.
Sporting News
USC vs. Tulane odds, prediction, betting trends for Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
USC (11-2) is making its third New Year's Day Six appearance in school history. First-year coach Lincoln Riley and Sporting News Player of the Year Caleb Williams choreographed an offense that ranked third in the FBS with 41.1 points per game. Star receiver Jordan Addison opted out of the bowl game.
Sporting News
Chris Olave, Michael Thomas join with LeBron James in reacting to Ohio State's Peach Bowl loss to Georgia
Ohio State felt as if it had its ducks in a row heading into 2023. The Buckeyes were a 50-yard field goal away from making the College Football Playoff national championship game. Noah Ruggles, however, hooked the potential game-winner wide left and Ohio State fell to Georgia 42-41 in the Peach Bowl.
Tale of the Tape: No. 13 Virginia at Georgia Tech
The Virginia Cavaliers look to make it two wins in a row Saturday as they travel to Georgia to take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The game is slated for a noon tipoff and will be broadcasted on the ACC Network. UVA was able to get back into the...
Sporting News
Marvin Harrison Jr. injury update: Ohio State WR takes hard hit to the head vs. Georgia in CFP semifinal
Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. had a tremendous first half against No. 1 Georgia, racking up five catches for 106 yards and a pair of touchdowns. In the second half, he was largely held in check thanks to far more physical play by the Georgia secondary, including a big hit in the back of the end zone that left him on the turf of Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Comments / 0