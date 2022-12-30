Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Will be re-evaluated in four weeks
Tarasenko will be re-evaluated in four weeks after sustaining a hand injury in Saturday's game versus Minnesota. He was put on injured reserve Monday. Tarasenko has compiled 10 goals and 29 points in 34 contests this campaign. He also ranks third on the Blues with 90 shots on net. Additionally, the Blues announced Monday that Ryan O'Reilly (foot) will be re-evaluated in six weeks following his placement on injured reserve. St. Louis brought up Jake Neighbours from AHL Springfield as a possible top-six forward replacement.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Turns back clock Monday
Gordon had 19 points (7-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and three assists over 33 minutes during Monday's 111-106 loss to the Mavericks. Gordon delivered a vintage performance Monday, finishing with his second-best scoring mark of the campaign and showing an efficient touch from beyond the arc. Gordon has scored in double digits in three of Houston's last four games, but he won't have a lot of value until he can shoot the rock on a consistent basis. He's made just 37.4 percent of his shots from the field and 34.8 percent from three since the start of December.
CBS Sports
Penguins' Kris Letang: Designated as non-roster player
Letang (lower body) has been designated as a non-roster player while he is away from the Penguins, the team announced Tuesday. Letang was already dealing with a lower-body injury but left the team following the passing of his father. For now, the veteran blueliner should be considered out indefinitely with Pierre-Olivier Joseph likely to see the biggest uptick in ice time. Once cleared to play, Letang will retake his place on the No. 1 power-play unit.
NFL Legend Dies
National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
CBS Sports
Capitals' John Carlson: Facing long-term absence
Carlson (face) could be out multiple months but the team is hopeful that he'll return "well before" the playoffs, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. Carlson took a slap shot to the face but was fortunate enough to avoid surgery. Still, the star blueliner is expected to miss "months, not weeks." The 32-year-old could be moved to long-term injured reserve at some point in the near future.
CBS Sports
LeBron James scoring tracker: Lakers star on pace to top Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record before All-Star break
Barring an extended injury absence, LeBron James is going to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer this season. There's a good chance Kareem's Abdul-Jabbar's mark of 38,387 career points falls before the NBA All-Star break in February. The Lakers are at Charlotte on Monday night. James, who had 34 points...
CBS Sports
Klay Thompson puts 54 points on Hawks, but it's Kevon Looney who plays hero in Warriors' fifth straight win
Klay Thompson torched the Hawks for 54 points on 10 3-pointers on Monday, but it was Kevon Looney who played hero with the game-winning tip as time expired to give Golden State a wild 143-141 overtime victory. It was the Warriors' fifth straight win, and their league-leading 17th at home.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Brian O'Neill: May have significant injury
O'Neill (calf) won't play Sunday against the Bears, according to head coach Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Chris Tomasson reports. O'Neill's injury, which was suffered in Sunday's loss to the Packers, was called "significant" by O'Connell. With a playoff spot secured, his absence Sunday in Chicago may not matter much, but any potential missed time in the playoffs could. When O'Neill exited Week 17, Oli Udoh took over at right tackle, and he'd be the likely candidate to start there Week 18.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Frankie Luvu: Big game Sunday
Luvu finished with 13 tackles (10 solo) and a sack in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Buccaneers. Luvu led the Panthers in tackles, with his tally including three stops for loss. With yet another sack, Luvu now sports seven quarterback takedowns to go with his 105 tackles with one game remaining.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Hopeful to return against Spurs
Warriors General Manager Bob Myers said Wednesday that Curry (shoulder) will be re-evaluated this weekend and is hoping to be back for next Friday's game versus San Antonio, 95.7 The Game reports. Curry hasn't played since Dec. 14 due to a left shoulder subluxation. Myers said the superstar point guard...
CBS Sports
Astros' Bligh Madris: Traded to Astros
Madris was acquired by the Astros from Detroit on Tuesday in exchange for cash considerations. Roughly two weeks after being DFA'd by Detroit, Madris will now join the Astros' 40-man roster. The 26-year-old outfielder got his first taste of MLB action last season, though he posted just a .509 OPS through 123 plate appearances. Considering the outfield talent Houston already has at the MLB level, Madris will likely start the 2023 season in Triple-A and serve as organizational depth.
Heading to Houston, Jazz look to get back on track
For the first month of the season, the Utah Jazz were the surprise of the NBA, and even a stretch
CBS Sports
Saints' Juwan Johnson: DNP due to quad injury
Johnson didn't practice Wednesday due to a quadriceps injury. Since the Saints' Week 14 bye, Johnson has sandwiched 60-plus yard efforts around a nine-yard Week 16, totaling 10 catches (on 15 targets) for 138 yards and two touchdowns over the last three games. Now with a quad injury in tow, his status will be monitored as the week goes on to get a sense of his potential to play Sunday versus the Panthers.
Blues, Devils chase elusive winning streak
The banged-up St. Louis Blues are off to a positive start in 2023. Meanwhile, the New Jersey Devils might be
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Julio Jones: Catches one pass in win
Jones caught one of two targets for 10 yards and carried the ball once for 13 yards in Sunday's 30-24 win over the Panthers. In his second game back from a knee injury that sidelined him in Week 15, Jones had another quiet day with just two total touches in the contest. The veteran wideout played just 22 of the Buccaneers' 78 offensive snaps Sunday, operating as the No. 4 receiver behind Chris Godwin, Mike Evans and Russell Gage. It's clear Tampa Bay has been committed to limiting Jones' snaps in order to manage his lingering knee issues as the regular season comes to a close. If the 33-year-old can manage to see more playing time going forward, he'll look to bounce back in a Week 18 matchup against the Falcons.
CBS Sports
Texans' Teagan Quitoriano: Good to go
Quitoriano (knee) is not listed on the Texans' injury report ahead of Sunday's contest against the Colts, Mark Lane of USA Today reports. Quitoriano is coming off a one-game absence after hyperextending his knee in the Texans' Week 16 19-14 victory over the Titans. His absence from the injury report indicates he is on track to resume his usual role backing up Jordan Akins at tight end in Sunday's regular-season finale.
CBS Sports
Lions' Justin Jackson: Full participant Wednesday
Jackson (hip) was a full participant during Wednesday's practice. Jackson landed on the injury report last Friday due to a hip injury and was ultimately sidelined for the Lions' Week 17 win over the Bears. However, the backup running back is full go to start Week 18 prep, suggesting that he's on track to suit up in Sunday's matchup with the Packers, a game that could have playoff implications for both teams if the Seahawks lose to the Rams earlier in the day. If available, Jackson should see his usual rotational role behind Jamaal Williams and D'Andre Swift.
CBS Sports
Colts' Nick Foles: Won't play in finale
Foles (ribs) won't play Sunday against the Texans, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports. Interim coach Jeff Saturday said Foles is "really sore" after exiting the team's Week 17 loss to the Giants with a rib injury, so the veteran quarterback will sit out the regular-season finale. Sam Ehlinger will draw another start, while Matt Ryan will operate as the backup.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Sees shot volume decrease
Lillard closed with 19 points (7-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, 10 assists, two blocks and four steals in 29 minutes during Monday's 135-106 win over Detroit. Lillard didn't appear to be as aggressive as he normally is in Monday's victory, as he attempted his lowest number of shots since Dec. 16 in Dallas. However, he still managed to secure a double-double by finding his teammates for buckets, and he also recorded a season-high four steals. The star point guard is averaging 24.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks over his last five games.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Ryan Succop: Misses three times
Succop missed two of three field-goal attempts and one of two extra-point tries in Week 17's 30-24 win over the Panthers. Succop converted from 22 yards but missed field goals from 53 and 26 yards, with the latter attempt blocked. With a missed PAT as well, it was a rough outing for the veteran, who sits just outside the top 10 league-wide in scoring at his position with one game remaining.
