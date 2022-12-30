Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Angelina, Bowie, Cass, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Marion by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 22:33:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-03 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Angelina; Bowie; Cass; Cherokee; Gregg; Harrison; Marion; Morris; Nacogdoches; Panola; Rusk; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby; Smith; Upshur FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas, including the following counties and parishes, in Arkansas, Columbia, Hempstead, Howard, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada, Sevier and Union. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Red River, Sabine, Union, Webster and Winn. In Texas, Angelina, Bowie, Cass, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith and Upshur. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rainfall late last week across these areas has left the ground nearly saturated in spots and additional heavy rainfall could result in flooding issues. A widespread 1 to 2 inches of rain is anticipated with this event and isolated pockets of 3 inches or more are possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Angelina, Houston, Polk, Trinity, Tyler by NWS
Effective: 2022-01-01 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-02 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv Target Area: Angelina; Houston; Polk; Trinity; Tyler The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Neches River Near Diboll affecting Trinity, Tyler, Houston, Angelina and Polk Counties. For the Neches River...including Lake Palestine, Neches, Alto, Diboll, Rockland...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT TO SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Neches River Near Diboll. * WHEN...From late Saturday night to Sunday Afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding occurs. Expect flooded boat ramps and trails. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM CST Friday the stage was 9.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.0 feet early Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday afternoon. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.0 feet on 03/08/2018. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Comments / 0