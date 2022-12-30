Effective: 2023-01-01 22:33:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-03 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Angelina; Bowie; Cass; Cherokee; Gregg; Harrison; Marion; Morris; Nacogdoches; Panola; Rusk; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby; Smith; Upshur FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas, including the following counties and parishes, in Arkansas, Columbia, Hempstead, Howard, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada, Sevier and Union. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Red River, Sabine, Union, Webster and Winn. In Texas, Angelina, Bowie, Cass, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith and Upshur. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rainfall late last week across these areas has left the ground nearly saturated in spots and additional heavy rainfall could result in flooding issues. A widespread 1 to 2 inches of rain is anticipated with this event and isolated pockets of 3 inches or more are possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

ANGELINA COUNTY, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO