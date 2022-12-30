Effective: 2022-01-01 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-02 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv Target Area: Angelina; Houston; Polk; Trinity; Tyler The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Neches River Near Diboll affecting Trinity, Tyler, Houston, Angelina and Polk Counties. For the Neches River...including Lake Palestine, Neches, Alto, Diboll, Rockland...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT TO SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Neches River Near Diboll. * WHEN...From late Saturday night to Sunday Afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding occurs. Expect flooded boat ramps and trails. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM CST Friday the stage was 9.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.0 feet early Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday afternoon. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.0 feet on 03/08/2018. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

ANGELINA COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO