Long Beach Police Chief Wally Hebeish has selected Brian McPhail, a 25-year veteran of the Police Department, for promotion to the rank of Commander, effective Dec. 3, 2022. “I am pleased to promote Commander McPhail as the newest member of our Command Staff, assigned to the Security Services Division,” said Police Chief Wally Hebeish. “Commander McPhail leads with integrity and respect and demonstrates a strong commitment to serving our Long Beach community. His work experience in the Office of Constitutional Policing will serve him well in his new leadership role.”

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO