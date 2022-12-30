Read full article on original website
Effective Saturday, December 31 at 10 am: Evacuation Warning (Voluntary) Issued for Bond Fire Burn Area
Effective Saturday, December 31 at 10 am an Evacuation Warning (Voluntary) will be issued for Silverado Canyon and Williams Canyon in the Bond Fire burn area due to possible debris flows along or near the burn scar. A map with detailed depictions of the areas under Evacuation Warning (voluntary) can be found at www.ocsheriff.gov/bondfire.
OC Sports Zone looking forward to another memorable year of sports in 2023
Tesoro Coach Steve Garrett congratulates Los Alamitos players after the Grffins won the Tustin Classic Friday night. (Photos: Tim Burt, OC Sports Zone). It was an amazing final week of high school sports for 2022 with Orange County basketball teams bringing home tournament championships. This capped a very memorable year,...
Top Ten Stories for December 2022
Top Ten Stories for December 2022 include new traffic laws, clemency, an evacuation warning, and gun safety. Top Ten Stories for December 01 through December 31 are the most-read stories at Orange County Breeze over the month of December 2022 (excluding weather forecasts and events):. Featured photo. Cover graphic of...
MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023
Abigail Manna Hsieh arrived just in time to become the first baby born at the Childbirth Center at MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley in 2023. Coming into the world at 6 lbs. 0 oz at 12:36 a.m. Abigail is the youngest child of Joy An and Peter Hsieh, residents of Huntington Beach, CA.
Anaheim native fires a 50-caliber machine gun under instruction aboard USS Abraham Lincoln
Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Christopher Fattarousovargas instructs Aviation Ordnancemen 3rd Class Lizeth Flores, left, from Anaheim, Calif., as she fires an M2A1 .50-caliber machine gun during a live-fire exercise on the fantail of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is currently underway conducting routine...
Life Savers Foundation of OC Presents Inaugural Gala at Balboa Bay Resort January 19
Life Savers Foundation of Orange County, which grants financial assistance and raises awareness to the crucial need for living organ donors, is presenting its inaugural gala on Thursday, January 19 at Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach. Founding Chair Mrs. Carole Pickup, Executive Director Dr. John Huffman, and Co-Chair and...
Public Works Santiago Creek improvements meeting set for Jan. 26
The Orange County Public Works and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are hosting a hybrid Virtual and In-Person Public Meeting on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. at OC Public Works County Conference Center located at 601 N. Ross Street, Santa Ana, CA 92701. At this meeting, Orange...
Long Beach child located unharmed; suspect arrested
4-year-old boy Zayne Rhodes was abducted by his father, suspect Stephen Rhodes. On Dec. 30, 2022 at approximately 11:39 p.m., missing child Zayne was at home with his mother in the 5700 block of Orange Avenue. His father (suspect Stephen Rhodes) forced entry into the home through a window, assaulted the mother, and abducted Zayne.
Bluewater Grill Newport Offers Winning Deals for College Football Bowl Fans Visiting So Cal
Bluewater Grill welcomes the teams playing in college bowl games in Southern California over the next two weeks by offering students, alumni and fans visiting the area for the postseason bowl game action to enjoy Bluewater Grill sustainable seafood before, during or after the big bowl games in Bluewater country.
Holiday Tree-recycle in City of Cypress
Are you ready to say goodbye to your Christmas Tree? Valley Vista Services is offering Christmas Tree recycling services on your regular pick-up day from now through January 10, 2023. For more information on trash and recycling services in the City of Cypress, click here.
Long Beach Police Department selects new Commander and promotes new leaders
Long Beach Police Chief Wally Hebeish has selected Brian McPhail, a 25-year veteran of the Police Department, for promotion to the rank of Commander, effective Dec. 3, 2022. “I am pleased to promote Commander McPhail as the newest member of our Command Staff, assigned to the Security Services Division,” said Police Chief Wally Hebeish. “Commander McPhail leads with integrity and respect and demonstrates a strong commitment to serving our Long Beach community. His work experience in the Office of Constitutional Policing will serve him well in his new leadership role.”
Teen Manuel Gongora missing in Anaheim
Included in the latest Missing Person Quarterly Bulletin (pdf) from the California Department of Justice is Manuel Gongora, soon to turn 15 years old. Manuel is a male Hispanic, born January 20, 2008. He is five feet, six inches in height and weighs 140 pounds. His hair is black, and so are his eyes.
O.C. Sheriff investigators seeking person of interest in 1993 cold case
SANTA ANA, Ca. (December 29, 2022): Investigators are looking to identify a person of interest in the 1993 homicide of 61-year-old Alan Jay Schwalbe. On Wednesday, August 11, 1993, deputies from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the 300 block of 22nd St. in Unincorporated Costa Mesa and discovered Mr. Schwalbe stabbed to death in his home.
Help save a life by donating blood
Do you have a new year’s resolution to help others? The American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive on January 11 from 10 AM-4 PM at the Cypress Community Center.
January 2023 OCB DARTS Dining Arts and Entertainment guide available now
The latest issue of our popular monthly local guide is now available — our OCB’s January 2023 Dining Arts and Entertainment guide (OCB DARTS). Printed copies are available, but they disappear fast! We encourage you to download your own free printable copy of our August 2022 Dining Arts and Entertainment guide (OCB DARTS).
“ELECTRIFYING” MUSICAL SENSATION… GREASE
McCOY RIGBY ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCE FULL CASTING FOR. THEIR UPCOMING “ELECTRIFYING” MUSICAL SENSATION…. Book, Music & Lyrics by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey. THE TIME: PERFORMANCES BEGIN FRIDAY, JANUARY 20, 2023. THE PLACE: LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS. THE MOTION: THE HAND-JIVE. Pink Ladies and Burger Palace...
PHOTOS: Los Al takes over in final quarter to defeat Tesoro for second straight Tustin title
Los Alamitos players hold their championship plaques after winning the Tustin Classic title Friday night. (Photos: Tim Burt, OC Sports Zone). Los Alamitos High School’s boys basketball team may have started out slow Friday night in the championship game of the Tustin Classic. But the Griffins had quite a...
PHOTOS: Segerstrom wraps up Estancia Coast Classic with victory over Los Amigos
Segerstrom’s Issac Camarena pushes the ball up the court. (Photos courtesy Mark Bausman, For OC Sports Zone). Segerstrom High School’s boys basketball team wrapped up the Estancia Coast Classic with a victory Friday, defeating Los Amigos 55-38. “We didn’t play very well in the first half,” said Coach...
PHOTOS: Tustin captures third place with hard-fought win over district rival Beckman
Tustin earned third place in the Tustin Classic with a victory over Beckman Friday. (Photo courtesy Cesar Padilla / Ocular Photography. Tustin High School’s boys basketball team had a balanced scoring effort with four players in double figures Friday night to defeat district rival Beckman 54-47 in the third place game of the Tustin Classic.
Woodbridge defeats Pacific Coast League rival Irvine to win Savanna Tournament
Woodbridge players and coaches after winning the Savanna Tournament. (Photo courtesy Woodbridge athletics). Woodbridge High School’s girls basketball team defeated Pacific Coast League rival Irvine 49-26 Friday night to capture the championship at the Savanna Holiday Classic. Coach Keith Clarkson said that the Warriors’ Hana Watanabe and Maddie Yasui...
