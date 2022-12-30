ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

talkbusiness.net

Murphy USA donates $25 million to its charitable foundation

El Dorado-based Murphy USA announced Thursday (Dec. 29) that its board of directors approved a $25 million donation to the Murphy USA Charitable Foundation. The foundation funds will support community investments and organizations in El Dorado and Southern Arkansas. The foundation lists three key priorities of funding programs: education and...
EL DORADO, AR
fourstatesliving.com

2022 Texarkana Cotillion Debutantes

Nine debutantes dressed in traditional gowns and carrying bouquets of red roses were presented to society on December 28, 2022, at Texarkana Country Club. John Crisp, master of ceremonies, introduced each young lady as she stepped from the dais. Vicki Carr and Andrea Finley played the chosen debut song for each debutante as she and her escort circled the room. This season was coordinated by Blaire Barlow. Photos by Matt Cornelius.
TEXARKANA, TX
magnoliareporter.com

Columbia County may be in middle of Monday's severe weather

Columbia County is almost in the middle of a bullseye for severe weather potential on Monday. The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center said Sunday afternoon that the Four State region is under an enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms through Monday night. Tornadoes and scattered damaging winds will be the...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Severe weather forecast in Magnolia on Monday

A significant severe weather event is expected on Monday across the South Arkansas area. The National Weather Service in Shreveport said there is potential for damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes and flooding across the area. A few of the tornadoes may be strong and there is potential for widespread damaging...
MAGNOLIA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Otis Simpson

Otis Simpson, 78, of Magnolia, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are pending with Marks Funeral Home in Magnolia.
MAGNOLIA, AR
swarkansasnews.com

Nashville man dies after Hempstead County wreck

A Nashville man died in a Little Rock hospital the morning of Thursday, Dec. 29 after being involved in a two-vehicle wreck in Hope, according to the Arkansas State Police. Robert Chism, 59, succumbed to his injuries he received in the accident, which was reported around 8 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28 at Highway 278 and west of Highway 32 in Hempstead County.
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
ktoy1047.com

Hope PD releases arrest records

34-year-old Timothy Martin of Hope was arrested at approximately 1 p.m. on December 14 and charged with fleeing in a vehicle, theft by receiving, and was served with a failure to appear warrant. 46-year-old James Hogue and 49-year-old Annie Spivey of Hope were arrested just before noon on December 21...
HOPE, AR
arkadelphian.com

Nashville man dies in head-on collision

A Nashville man died Wednesday in a head-on collision with another vehicle in Hempstead County. The deadly accident happened at 8:07 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, on state Highway 278 near its junction with Highway 32 in Hope. According to an Arkansas State Police fatal crash summary, Robert Chism, 59, of...
NASHVILLE, AR
Calcasieu Parish News

One Louisiana Teen Dead, Two Teens and an Adult Arrested After Altercation with Multiple Gunshots

One Louisiana Teen Dead, Two Teens and an Adult Arrested After Altercation with Multiple Gunshots. Caddo Parish, Louisiana – Three people from Louisiana, including two juveniles and one adult, have been arrested in connection with a homicide that took place on Friday, December 30, 2022. An altercation between two groups of minors resulted in roughly twenty rounds of gunfire, leaving one juvenile with a fatal gunshot wound.
VIVIAN, LA
hopeprescott.com

Adam Kidd Charged With Possession of Controlled Substance Marijuana and Methamphetamine

On December 21, 2022 at approximately 11:44pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Adam Kidd, 44, of Lewisville, AR. Mr. Kidd was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance marijuana, and possession of controlled substance methamphetamine. The arrest occurred in the 1200 block of East Avenue H in Hope, AR. Mr. Kidd was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
HOPE, AR
txktoday.com

Accused Drunk Driver Had Four Kids In Back, Crashed Through Gate

LITTLE RIVER COUNTY, Ark.–A man who was the subject of reckless driving calls from two counties reportedly crashed through a locked gate with four kids in pajamas in the backseat. David Craig Parson, 30, was charged with felony driving while intoxicated, fourth offense, and with four counts of endangering...
LITTLE RIVER COUNTY, AR

