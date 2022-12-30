Read full article on original website
talkbusiness.net
Murphy USA donates $25 million to its charitable foundation
El Dorado-based Murphy USA announced Thursday (Dec. 29) that its board of directors approved a $25 million donation to the Murphy USA Charitable Foundation. The foundation funds will support community investments and organizations in El Dorado and Southern Arkansas. The foundation lists three key priorities of funding programs: education and...
magnoliareporter.com
2022 in Review: December -- Albemarle grant ... Waldo death ... Harris pleas
Magnoliareporter.com is taking a look back at the news of 2022 with a 12-part series of articles that provides links to the top stories of each month. Today’s article links to the big stories in December 2022. CLICK THE HEADLINE to read the associated news article. December 1. December...
Texarkana Police Department celebrates 150th anniversary with new badge
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – The Texarkana Police Department announced that in honor of their 150th anniversary, officers will be able to wear a special commemorative badge in 2023. According to the Texarkana Police Department, 2023 is the anniversary of the police department and the City of Texarkana. Their new badges have full color American and […]
magnoliareporter.com
New COVID-19 deaths in Union and Ouachita counties, Columbia case count up by 14
New COVID-19 deaths in Union and Ouachita counties were reported Friday by the Arkansas Department of Health. Active cases of the virus surged by 14 in Columbia County, and were also up in Lafayette, Nevada and Ouachita counties. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,554. Total Active Cases:...
fourstatesliving.com
2022 Texarkana Cotillion Debutantes
Nine debutantes dressed in traditional gowns and carrying bouquets of red roses were presented to society on December 28, 2022, at Texarkana Country Club. John Crisp, master of ceremonies, introduced each young lady as she stepped from the dais. Vicki Carr and Andrea Finley played the chosen debut song for each debutante as she and her escort circled the room. This season was coordinated by Blaire Barlow. Photos by Matt Cornelius.
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County may be in middle of Monday's severe weather
Columbia County is almost in the middle of a bullseye for severe weather potential on Monday. The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center said Sunday afternoon that the Four State region is under an enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms through Monday night. Tornadoes and scattered damaging winds will be the...
KSLA
Longtime Navy vet picking up the pieces after devastating house fire in Magnolia
MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KSLA) - A Navy veteran who spent nearly 30 years in the service is picking up the pieces after losing his home in a fire. Dalton Hall says his grandfather, Harvey Hall, 78, has Parkinson’s, and losing his home has been devastating. The fire happened in the 800 block of Highway 160 near the Macedonia area on Dec. 27.
magnoliareporter.com
Severe weather forecast in Magnolia on Monday
A significant severe weather event is expected on Monday across the South Arkansas area. The National Weather Service in Shreveport said there is potential for damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes and flooding across the area. A few of the tornadoes may be strong and there is potential for widespread damaging...
magnoliareporter.com
Otis Simpson
Otis Simpson, 78, of Magnolia, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are pending with Marks Funeral Home in Magnolia.
swarkansasnews.com
Nashville man dies after Hempstead County wreck
A Nashville man died in a Little Rock hospital the morning of Thursday, Dec. 29 after being involved in a two-vehicle wreck in Hope, according to the Arkansas State Police. Robert Chism, 59, succumbed to his injuries he received in the accident, which was reported around 8 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28 at Highway 278 and west of Highway 32 in Hempstead County.
ktoy1047.com
Hope PD releases arrest records
34-year-old Timothy Martin of Hope was arrested at approximately 1 p.m. on December 14 and charged with fleeing in a vehicle, theft by receiving, and was served with a failure to appear warrant. 46-year-old James Hogue and 49-year-old Annie Spivey of Hope were arrested just before noon on December 21...
arkadelphian.com
Nashville man dies in head-on collision
A Nashville man died Wednesday in a head-on collision with another vehicle in Hempstead County. The deadly accident happened at 8:07 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, on state Highway 278 near its junction with Highway 32 in Hope. According to an Arkansas State Police fatal crash summary, Robert Chism, 59, of...
One Louisiana Teen Dead, Two Teens and an Adult Arrested After Altercation with Multiple Gunshots
One Louisiana Teen Dead, Two Teens and an Adult Arrested After Altercation with Multiple Gunshots. Caddo Parish, Louisiana – Three people from Louisiana, including two juveniles and one adult, have been arrested in connection with a homicide that took place on Friday, December 30, 2022. An altercation between two groups of minors resulted in roughly twenty rounds of gunfire, leaving one juvenile with a fatal gunshot wound.
hopeprescott.com
Adam Kidd Charged With Possession of Controlled Substance Marijuana and Methamphetamine
On December 21, 2022 at approximately 11:44pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Adam Kidd, 44, of Lewisville, AR. Mr. Kidd was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance marijuana, and possession of controlled substance methamphetamine. The arrest occurred in the 1200 block of East Avenue H in Hope, AR. Mr. Kidd was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia woman who accuses victim of placing a curse on her goes to prison
Keaundra Beal was sentenced to six years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections earlier this month for threatening to kill her mother twice in one day with a knife and then a gun. She also violated her parole from previous charges. Beal appeared in front of Circuit Court Judge David...
TTPD: Suspects steal thousands from elderly woman
Police are looking for two suspects who they say stole thousands of dollars from an elderly woman while shopping earlier this month.
OSBI Investigating Homicide Involving Teenagers In McCurtain County
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is assisting an investigation in McCurtain County where authorities say a fight between teenagers led to a deadly shooting Saturday morning. The Idabel Police Department says the fight was between two teenagers and a group of teenagers near 2500 SE Washington St. in Idabel...
txktoday.com
Accused Drunk Driver Had Four Kids In Back, Crashed Through Gate
LITTLE RIVER COUNTY, Ark.–A man who was the subject of reckless driving calls from two counties reportedly crashed through a locked gate with four kids in pajamas in the backseat. David Craig Parson, 30, was charged with felony driving while intoxicated, fourth offense, and with four counts of endangering...
