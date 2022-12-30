Read full article on original website
Related
Nottingham Forest investigate alleged homophobic chanting during Chelsea match
Nottingham Forest are investigating reports of alleged homophobic chanting by some of their fans during Sunday’s Premier League game against Chelsea.Chelsea’s official LGBT supporters group took to Twitter towards the end of the first half to “totally condemn” the chant it said could be heard at the City Ground, during a match which was shown live on Sky Sports.Forest said in a statement shortly after full-time: “The club are aware of reports concerning chants aimed at Chelsea supporters from a minority of fans this evening and do not condone any type of discriminatory or offensive behaviour. The matter will be...
Chelsea draw with Nottingham Forest as reset and revival elude Graham Potter’s sluggish side
So much for the notion that the World Cup would have restorative powers for Chelsea, bringing a reset and a revival under Graham Potter. They might have beaten Bournemouth, but they lost a lead, two points and their way against Nottingham Forest. After delivering a performance of resounding mediocrity, a disjointed side go into a double-header against Manchester City with their chances of a top-four finish dented further.Such New Year’s Honours as were awarded at the City Ground went instead to Forest, who produced a rousing second-half comeback to underline that they are becoming a decidedly awkward proposition on...
SB Nation
Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Preview, team news, how to watch
It’s a time of new, or renewed, resolutions and fresh starts as we turn the page from 2022 to 2023. Of course, that’s just a symbolic event, outside of maybe a few new traffic and tax laws going into effect ... plus all the local idiots lighting off fireworks to scare my dogs and start a few fires.
Yardbarker
Watch: Liverpool fans will be furious as Leicester embarrass Reds with easiest goal of 2022/23
Liverpool looked to have every intention of starting the second-half of the season the right way after a 3-1 win over Aston Villa, though found themselves setting up another tense fixture thanks to another sloppy start. The Reds allowed in Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall with ease, seeing the Leicester man cut through...
Soccer-Toney on target as Brentford cruise to 2-0 win at woeful West Ham
LONDON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Brentford striker Ivan Toney scored one goal and made another as his side won 2-0 to hand West Ham United a fifth straight Premier League defeat on Friday and leave the Londoners hovering just above the relegation zone as 2022 draws to a close.
Welcome to the paradox of the prolific Erling Haaland
Chelsea, Chelsea, Southampton, Manchester United, Tottenham, Wolves, Tottenham. Look at Manchester City’s fixture list for the next five weeks and the big beasts outnumber the supposedly smaller fry. “That’s good,” said Pep Guardiola. It is the sort of spell that could be framed as make or break in a season, and their manager’s response scarcely sounded like the forced positivity of a man fearing the worst.There is a logic to that. City’s kryptonite may not be the best, but the rest. They are seven points behind Arsenal. Five of those points have been lost in the last two outings...
Frank Lampard hoping Everton can give fans feel-good factor against Brighton
Frank Lampard is eager for Everton to deliver a feel-good factor at Goodison Park when they play Brighton on Tuesday after the late agony suffered in their last home game.The Toffees’ first match since the World Cup saw them crash to a third successive Premier League defeat as they lost 2-1 at home to Wolves on Boxing Day, with Rayan Ait-Nouri scoring the visitors’ winner deep into stoppage time.Everton subsequently held champions Manchester City to a 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium on New Year’s Eve.And boss Lampard, whose side are a point above the relegation zone in 16th place,...
Liverpool need a midfield makeover as they embark on next chapter
Virgil van Dijk brought up five years at Anfield by taking on secondary duties. If his main job is in the centre of defence, he has a part-time role in the recruitment team. He had helped encourage Cody Gakpo to join Liverpool, answering his fellow Dutchman’s questions, probably presenting a persuasive case. “I spoke to him and I can only say good things,” he said.If, given his success in bringing in the much-coveted Gakpo, his eloquence is called upon again, his tasks for 2023 are not merely tightening up a defence that has conceded in each of Liverpool’s last...
Chelsea closing in on Benoit Badiashile signing
Chelsea are closing in on the signing of Monaco centre-back Benoit Badiashile.
Real Valladolid 0-2 Real Madrid: Player ratings as late Benzema brace secures win
Match report and player ratings from Valladolid 0-2 Real Madrid in La Liga.
Brentford v Liverpool Team News: Gakpo Could Make Reds Debut
The latest team news as Liverpool prepare to face Brentford in the Premier League on Monday.
Tottenham 0-2 Aston Villa: Player ratings as sluggish Spurs slump to defeat
Match report & player ratings from Tottenham 0-2 Aston Villa in the Premier League.
On this day in 2014: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hired as Cardiff boss
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was confirmed as manager of Cardiff on this day in 2014.The former Manchester United striker had been Cardiff chairman Mehmet Dalman’s first choice, despite his relatively limited managerial experience with Norwegian club Molde.Solskjaer replaced the sacked Malky Mackay, who was was dismissed after a series of disputes with club owner Vincent Tan.But Solskjaer denied he had reservations about working with Tan, or that his former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson had advised him to turn down the job.He said: “I have had good contact with the gaffer (Ferguson). He has wished me all the best and...
Yardbarker
Report: Chelsea Could Push For Josip Juranovic Due To His Low Price
Chelsea had always aimed to get a right-back to provide cover for Reece James but his injury has forced Chelsea into making the decision a bit sooner than they would have liked. James will miss up to four weeks of action are a setback in recovery from his knee injury...
NYCFC's 2021 MLS Cup-winning team: Where are they now?
Barely a year has passed by since New York City FC's historic MLS Cup triumph over the Portland Timbers, but already so much has changed at the club. One trip around the sun is a long time in the soccer landscape and looking back at NYCFC's win at Providence Park, where the club sealed its first-ever piece of major silverware, the team already looks almost unrecognizable.
BBC
Newcastle 0-0 Leeds: Eddie Howe says finishing let Magpies down
Newcastle United's Eddie Howe says finishing let them down in a goalless draw against Leeds, but is happy with the "effort and commitment" from his players over the calendar year. MATCH REPORT: Newcastle United 0-0 Leeds United. Watch highlights of all Saturday's Premier League games on Match of the Day...
Erling Haaland: Frank Lampard reveals Chelsea transfer request
Frank Lampard has spoken about trying to sign Erling Haaland at Chelsea before the striker made his name.
Yardbarker
Exclusive: Chelsea transfer target dreams of a Premier League move and discussions are now ongoing
Chelsea target Enzo Fernandez would love a move to the Premier League and discussions are now ongoing. Fernandez has been heavily linked with a move away from Benfica after an impressive season with the Portuguese club. His performances in the World Cup will have undoubtedly gained him more suitors, as he helped Argentina win the tournament.
Liverpool v Leicester City: Team News, Predicted Lineup, Where To Watch, Live Stream
All the key details as Liverpool face Leicester City in the Premier League on Friday.
Graham Potter press conference: Reece James injury; Zakaria impact; Nottingham Forest team news
The highlights from Graham Potter's pre-match press conference ahead of Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea.
90min
1K+
Followers
14K+
Post
225K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0