Erling Haaland: Frank Lampard reveals Chelsea transfer request
Frank Lampard has spoken about trying to sign Erling Haaland at Chelsea before the striker made his name.
Antonio Conte press conference: Conceding first; Lenglet's future; facing Aston Villa
The highlights from Antonio Conte's press conference ahead of Tottenham vs Aston Villa.
Chelsea's youth project explained by David Datro Fofana's agent
The agent of teenage striker David Datro Fofana has revealed that his client opted to sign for Chelsea in part due to their new commitment to signing the world's best young talent.
Transfer rumours: Chelsea confident on Badiashile; Suarez's next club
Sunday's transfer rumours, including stories on Chelsea's interest in Benoit Badiashile, Luis Suarez's next club and more.
Santos confirm plans to retire 10 shirt in honour of Pele
Santos will seek to retire the 10 shirt in honour of Pele.
Arsenal predicted lineup vs Newcastle - Premier League
Predicting the Arsenal lineup to face Newcastle in the Premier League.
Barcelona announce new fourth captain following Gerard Pique retirement
Barcelona name new fourth captain behind Sergio Busquets, Seri Roberto and Jordi Alba.
Mykhaylo Mudryk: Arsenal target backed to 'win the Ballon d'Or' by Roberto De Zerbi
Mykhaylo Mudryk has been backed to win the Ballon d'Or by his former Shakhtar Donetsk manager Roberto De Zerbi.
Vinicius Junior hits out at La Liga after being racially abused by Real Valladolid fans
After being racially abused against Real Valladolid, Vinicius Junior has hit out at La Liga.
Enzo Fernandez: Benfica manager unsure over future after Chelsea bid
Benfica manager Roger Schmidt has confessed he does not know whether World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez played his final game for the club on Friday.
Transfer rumours: Juventus ready Saka bid; Man Utd consider Aboubakar
Sunday's transfer rumours include Bukayo Saka, Vincent Aboubakar, Dusan Vlahovic, Alexis Mac Allister & more.
Man City 1-1 Everton: Player ratings as Citizens held to home draw
Match report and player ratings from Manchester City's Premier League meeting with Everton
David Moyes responds to increasing West Ham job pressure
David Moyes admits his job is on the line after West Ham's slump in form continued with defeat against Brentford.
Liverpool 'fought off late rival bid' to sign Cody Gakpo
Liverpool's surprise deal for Cody Gakpo forced another Premier League rival to make a move for the Netherlands international, but the offer was short of PSV Eindhoven's asking price.
Mexicans abroad: Montes to La Liga, Ochoa settles in Italy, Vega rejects European move
Mexicans abroad: Cesar Montes to La Liga, Guillermo Ochoa settles in Italy
Tottenham 0-2 Aston Villa: Player ratings as sluggish Spurs slump to defeat
Match report & player ratings from Tottenham 0-2 Aston Villa in the Premier League.
Alexis Vega rejects move to Europe: 'I am focused on Chivas'
Chivas de Guadalajara figure Alexis Vega revealed he rejected a move to Europe, choosing instead to stay with the Liga MX club ahead of the 2023 Clausura.
Chelsea agree deal for Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile
Chelsea have finalised an agreement to sign Monaco centre-back Benoit Badiashile.
Jurgen Klopp reveals several reasons why Liverpool signed Cody Gakpo
Jurgen Klopp has listed reasons why Liverpool moved to sign Cody Gakpo this winter, insisting it was not simply to bulk up squad numbers.
