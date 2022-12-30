Read full article on original website
Nottingham Forest investigate alleged homophobic chanting during Chelsea match
Nottingham Forest are investigating reports of alleged homophobic chanting by some of their fans during Sunday’s Premier League game against Chelsea.Chelsea’s official LGBT supporters group took to Twitter towards the end of the first half to “totally condemn” the chant it said could be heard at the City Ground, during a match which was shown live on Sky Sports.Forest said in a statement shortly after full-time: “The club are aware of reports concerning chants aimed at Chelsea supporters from a minority of fans this evening and do not condone any type of discriminatory or offensive behaviour. The matter will be...
Chelsea draw with Nottingham Forest as reset and revival elude Graham Potter’s sluggish side
So much for the notion that the World Cup would have restorative powers for Chelsea, bringing a reset and a revival under Graham Potter. They might have beaten Bournemouth, but they lost a lead, two points and their way against Nottingham Forest. After delivering a performance of resounding mediocrity, a disjointed side go into a double-header against Manchester City with their chances of a top-four finish dented further.Such New Year’s Honours as were awarded at the City Ground went instead to Forest, who produced a rousing second-half comeback to underline that they are becoming a decidedly awkward proposition on...
Chelsea Drop More Points As Nottingham Forest Become Ninth Team To Deny Blues In EPL This Season
Chelsea have won just seven on their first 16 Premier League games this season after failing to hold onto a 1-0 lead at Nottingham Forest.
Frank Lampard hoping Everton can give fans feel-good factor against Brighton
Frank Lampard is eager for Everton to deliver a feel-good factor at Goodison Park when they play Brighton on Tuesday after the late agony suffered in their last home game.The Toffees’ first match since the World Cup saw them crash to a third successive Premier League defeat as they lost 2-1 at home to Wolves on Boxing Day, with Rayan Ait-Nouri scoring the visitors’ winner deep into stoppage time.Everton subsequently held champions Manchester City to a 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium on New Year’s Eve.And boss Lampard, whose side are a point above the relegation zone in 16th place,...
Premier League fans’ half-term reports, part one: Arsenal to Leeds
I had to keep pinching myself in the week every time someone talked about us being “five points clear at the top”. Inspired by Gabriel Jesus’s infectious enthusiasm we’ve hit an intensity on the pitch and atmosphere off it that hasn’t been seen since we moved to the new ground. Beating West Ham after the resumption was crucial, evidence that we can keep going despite Jesus’s ACL injury. I’m still haunted by the way we ran out of steam in the finishing straight last term, though: we still need backing to bolster the squad against the risk of more injuries costing us this unbelievable opportunity.
Watch: “Our performance wasn’t good enough” – Graham Potter mildly criticises Chelsea showing
Graham Potter’s Chelsea put in a poor first half and then an even worse second half to draw 1-1 with Nottingham Forest, and the Blues boss as asked what he’d thought about how his side played. “Our performance wasn’t… good enough” Potter finally confessed. He...
Manchester United Predicted Lineup To Face Wolves, Premier League
Manchester United face Wolves on Saturday. Here is the predicted lineup.
Nottingham Forest 1-1 Chelsea, Premier League: Post-match reaction
Chelsea began the new year the same way we ended the old year, at least as far as our starting lineup was concerned, which saw just one enforced change: César Azpilicueta deputizing for the injured Reece James. Unfortunately, the play itself was a bit less enterprising than against Bournemouth,...
Manchester United report: Red Devils to battle Tottenham for Ligue 1 scoring sensation
Manchester United and Spurs are both interested in the 25-year-old striker
Pep Guardiola left to rue dropped points against Everton as Frank Lampard praises ‘character’
Pep Guardiola bemoaned the loss of two points but had no complaints about Everton’s approach after the Merseysiders snatched an unexpected 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium.Demarai Gray cancelled out an Erling Haaland strike with a stunning equaliser in a feisty Premier League clash on Saturday.Everton’s game plan frustrated City in a stop-start, foul-ridden and ill-tempered contest – although the largest contributor to the 11 minutes’ stoppage time played in the second half was the need for one of the assistant referees to have his headset repaired.City manager Guardiola said: “They made a fantastic goal with the first shot on...
Report: Chelsea Could Push For Josip Juranovic Due To His Low Price
Chelsea had always aimed to get a right-back to provide cover for Reece James but his injury has forced Chelsea into making the decision a bit sooner than they would have liked. James will miss up to four weeks of action are a setback in recovery from his knee injury...
Man Utd star complained it was ‘too hot’ during 4-0 hammering at Brentford as Ten Hag told ace to ‘stop whining’
ERIK TEN HAG told a Manchester United star to "stop whining" after they complained it was "too hot" during this season's 4-0 hammering by Brentford. The Dutchman had a poor start to life in the Premier League. United lost their opening game of the season 2-1 to Brighton. A 4-0...
MATCHDAY: Liverpool gets Brentford test; Marseille in action
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:. Top-four chasing Liverpool plays at midtable Brentford in the only Premier League game on Monday. A win would move Jurgen Klopp’s team above fifth-place Tottenham. Liverpool won’t be allowed to get over-confident, though. Brentford, which won 2-1 at Manchester City before the World Cup break, beat West Ham 2-0 on Friday and Klopp is wary of facing the London club. Both sides are in good form. Liverpool is chasing its fifth straight league win while Brentford is on a five-game unbeaten streak.
January transfer window: what are Premier League clubs hoping for?
The loss of Gabriel Jesus for up to three months has intensified Arsenal’s search for reinforcements, with Shakhtar Donetsk’s Mykhaylo Mudryk at the top of Mikel Arteta’s January shopping list. But having failed with their initial bid of £55m, Arsenal know they will have to pay much more to secure the 21-year-old and could turn to Atletico Madrid’s João Félix as an alternative. Ed Aarons.
On this day in 2014: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hired as Cardiff boss
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was confirmed as manager of Cardiff on this day in 2014.The former Manchester United striker had been Cardiff chairman Mehmet Dalman’s first choice, despite his relatively limited managerial experience with Norwegian club Molde.Solskjaer replaced the sacked Malky Mackay, who was was dismissed after a series of disputes with club owner Vincent Tan.But Solskjaer denied he had reservations about working with Tan, or that his former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson had advised him to turn down the job.He said: “I have had good contact with the gaffer (Ferguson). He has wished me all the best and...
West Ham 0-2 Brentford: I can't praise the players enough, says Bees boss Thomas Frank
Brentford manager Thomas Frank says he "can't praise the players enough" after their "incredible" 2-0 win against West Ham United, but adds they do not yet know the situation with Ivan Toney, who left the field on a stretcher. MATCH REPORT: West Ham United 0-2 Brentford. Watch all of the...
Njabulo Blom backed to succeed in MLS with St. Louis CITY SC by former head coach
New St. Louis CITY SC signing Njabulo Blom has been backed to 'take his game to another level' in MLS by his former Kaizer Chiefs head coach, Arthur Zwane. Blom arrived for an undisclosed fee last week on a contract through the 2024 MLS season after three-and-a-half years with Kaizer Chiefs.
Aston Villa interested in signing new winger in January
Aston Villa are interested in a move for Udinese winger Gerard Deulofeu.
Vinicius Junior hits out at La Liga after being racially abused by Real Valladolid fans
After being racially abused against Real Valladolid, Vinicius Junior has hit out at La Liga.
