South Dakota St. top St. Thomas behind Dentlinger
BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Matt Dentlinger scored 22 points as South Dakota State beat St. Thomas 71-64 on Saturday. Dentlinger was 9 of 10 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line for the Jackrabbits (7-8). Zeke Mayo added 12 points while going 4 of 15 (2 for 7 from distance), and they also had 11 rebounds and five assists. Alex Arians was 4 of 12 shooting (1 for 4 from distance) to finish with 10 points, while adding nine rebounds.
St. Thomas visits South Dakota State after Mayo's 33-point game
Saint Thomas Tommies (11-5, 2-1 Summit) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (6-8, 1-1 Summit) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Dakota State -4; over/under is 147.5. BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State hosts the Saint Thomas Tommies after Zeke Mayo scored 33 points in South Dakota State's 71-64 victory against the Western Illinois Leathernecks.
