NBC Miami
Hong Kong Stocks Rise 2%, Leading Gains in the Asia-Pacific as Investors Look Ahead to Fed Minutes
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Hong Kong shares led gains in the Asia-Pacific as investors looked ahead to the Fed's meeting minutes, watching for signs of more interest rate hikes. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 2.20%, with the Hang Seng Tech index gaining more than 3.31%....
NBC Miami
Asia-Pacific Markets Climb, Shrugs Off Fed's Commitment to More Rate Hikes
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific markets climbed as investors shrug off the U.S. Federal Reserve's commitment to higher interest rates in tackling inflation. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.42%. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 was up 0.35% in its first hour of trade, while the Topix inched...
NBC Miami
Manhattan Apartment Sales Plunge in Fourth Quarter as Brokers Fear a Frozen Market
Manhattan apartment sales fell by nearly 30% in the fourth quarter. Brokers are concerned both buyers and sellers are staying on the sidelines. Manhattan apartment sales fell by 29% in the fourth quarter, sparking fears of a frozen market in which buyers and sellers stay on the sidelines due to economic and rate fears.
NBC Miami
Microsoft Recognizes Its First Union as ZeniMax Software Testers Organize
Microsoft recognized the union of quality-assurance testers across ZeniMax Media in the U.S. In 2021 Microsoft acquired ZeniMax Media, which publishes Fallout and The Elder Scrolls, for over $8 billion. Employees in three parts of game publisher Activision Blizzard have unionized, but Microsoft hasn't finished acquiring it. Microsoft said Tuesday...
NBC Miami
Cramer's Lighting Round: Capital One Is a Tough Stock to Own Going Into a Slowdown
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Capital One Financial Corp: "It will get through this, but it's always been a tough stock to own going into a slowdown." Rivian...
NBC Miami
Some Supply Chain Managers Are Wary of Shifting Trade Back to West Coast Ports
CNBC's supply chain survey shows logistics managers are concerned about major issues at West Coast ports. Nearly a third of logistics managers at major companies and trade groups say they do not know how much trade they would return to the West Coast after a key labor deal is reached.
NBC Miami
French Bakers Allowed to Renegotiate Sky-High Bills With the Daily Baguette Under Threat
French energy suppliers have agreed to open case by case discussions with bakeries over their 2023 bills if they are struggling to pay. The French government also announced plans to support bakeries with new tax payment plans and potentially cash support. French bread prices have been rising at the slowest...
NBC Miami
Kelly Evans: The End of FANG
Let's go ahead and call 2022 the year the FANG trade finally fizzled out. It was already on its last legs, to be sure; the stocks have changed so much the moniker doesn't even make sense anymore. "F" is now Meta, "G" became Alphabet, "A" was Amazon but everyone often confused it for Apple, and Netflix had a horrific 2022.
NBC Miami
Stellantis Beefs Up Commitment to Electric Flying Vehicle Company Archer Aviation
Stellantis is ramping up its commitment to Archer, an electric flying vehicle company, by providing manufacturing support and up to $150 million in investments over the next few years. Archer projects its flying cars will be available for commercial use by 2025. The eVTOL market has been valued as a...
