NBC Miami

Asia-Pacific Markets Climb, Shrugs Off Fed's Commitment to More Rate Hikes

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific markets climbed as investors shrug off the U.S. Federal Reserve's commitment to higher interest rates in tackling inflation. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.42%. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 was up 0.35% in its first hour of trade, while the Topix inched...
Microsoft Recognizes Its First Union as ZeniMax Software Testers Organize

Microsoft recognized the union of quality-assurance testers across ZeniMax Media in the U.S. In 2021 Microsoft acquired ZeniMax Media, which publishes Fallout and The Elder Scrolls, for over $8 billion. Employees in three parts of game publisher Activision Blizzard have unionized, but Microsoft hasn't finished acquiring it. Microsoft said Tuesday...
Kelly Evans: The End of FANG

Let's go ahead and call 2022 the year the FANG trade finally fizzled out. It was already on its last legs, to be sure; the stocks have changed so much the moniker doesn't even make sense anymore. "F" is now Meta, "G" became Alphabet, "A" was Amazon but everyone often confused it for Apple, and Netflix had a horrific 2022.
Stellantis Beefs Up Commitment to Electric Flying Vehicle Company Archer Aviation

Stellantis is ramping up its commitment to Archer, an electric flying vehicle company, by providing manufacturing support and up to $150 million in investments over the next few years. Archer projects its flying cars will be available for commercial use by 2025. The eVTOL market has been valued as a...

