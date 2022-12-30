Read full article on original website
Related
MMAWeekly.com
Bellator vs. Rizin Official Results
Bellator and Rizin hosted a joint event on New Year’s Eve, pitting several of their best fighters against each other for the main event. Cross promotions are rare in MMA so fans flocked to watch the card (which will air delayed on New Year’s Eve in the United States). Bellator certainly sent a message to the RIZIN fans winning all five of their cross-promotion bouts.
MMAWeekly.com
Paddy Pimblett teaches internet troll a lesson | Video
UFC lightweight star Paddy Pimblett has his fair share of internet trolls that take aim at him on social media, and recently one got taught a tough lesson. Pimblett has been banned from Instagram a couple of times, and Twitter. He has an active Instagram account that has 2.5 million followers, but has had two Instagram accounts terminated.
