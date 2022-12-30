Polygon (MATIC) scalability upgrade coming soon, Dogecoin (DOGE) drops to 10-day low as Elon steps down, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) to go live in January 2023

Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Trader Known for Calling May 2021 Crypto Collapse Says Bitcoin Flashing Historic Rally Signal, Weighs In on Ethereum
An analyst and trader known for calling the crypto market collapse of May 2021 says that Bitcoin (BTC) is now flashing historic signs of a new bull run. The pseudonymous trader known as Dave the Wave tells his 131,000 Twitter followers that Bitcoin’s moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is at a level that in the past led to fresh bull runs.
NEWSBTC
The Five Best Cryptocurrencies to Invest in after the FTX collapse
There are many choices available for investors and traders in the cryptocurrency market. However, it might be difficult to decide where to put your money when there are so many initiatives competing for attention. We will compare five well-known tokens in this article: Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), Uniswap (UNI) and Cosmos (ATOM). To assist you in making a smart decision, we will examine the use cases, liquidity, and price movement of each token over the previous six months.
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Enters 2023 Flat at $16.5K, Nexo Skyrockets 15% (Weekend Watch)
Nexo’s native cryptocurrency is today’s best performer, with a massive double-digit surge amid a calm market. The end of 2022 brought almost zero volatility for bitcoin, which remained flat at around $16,500. Most altcoins also failed to produce any significant volatility, aside from the two recent high-flyers –...
u.today
XRP and Cardano (ADA) Have Always Been Securities, Crypto Exec Says
As the Securities and Exchange Commission is attempting to define which cryptocurrencies could be classified as securities, Gene Hoffman, CCO of blockchain project Chia coin shared his point of view to clear up some of that confusion in recent tweets. Hoffman specifically addressed Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), and...
cryptoslate.com
Ex-Meta crypto head expects crypto winter to drag through 2024
David Marcus, founder of Bitcoin (BTC) payments firm Lightspark, disappointed crypto bulls hoping for a quick crypto market recovery, as he predicted that the bear cycle will likely last through 2024. In a blog post on Dec. 30, Marcus, who was the co-creator of Meta’s scrapped crypto project Diem, wrote:
cryptoglobe.com
Billionaire Predicts Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Will Rally 1,400% to $250,000 Next Year
Billionaire investor Tim Draper, the founder of Draper Associates and one of Silicon Valley-s best-known investors, has doubled down on his $250,000 Bitcoin ($BTC) price prediction, saying the cryptocurrency will hit that mark by June of next year. According to CNBC, Draper predicted the flagship cryptocurrency will still rise nearly...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
coinchapter.com
Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin Just Saved Solana (SOL) from a Big-Big Catastrophe
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin tweeted support for the Solana network as the blockchain platform continued to battle the impact of the FTX implosion. Solana’s native token SOL fell more than 56% in Nov. The downtrend resulted from SOL’s exposure to Alameda Research, FTX’s sister company....
astaga.com
Crypto Analysts Predict Bitcoin Price For 2023 As BTC Breaks Key Level
Bitcoin (BTC) value breaks additional and hit a low of $16,467 on Friday because the market sentiment stays weak amid the vacation season. With the essential help of $16.5K now damaged, crypto analysts predict extra narrow-range, sideways buying and selling within the coming days. On-chain information signifies 2023 as a constructive 12 months for the crypto market.
cryptoglobe.com
$BTC: Satoshi Action Fund CEO on Bitcoin: ‘$1,000,000 May Be Just the Beginning’
On Sunday (1 January 2023), Dennis Porter, Co-Founder and CEO of bitcoin mining advocacy organization Satoshi Action Fund, explained why he believes that the Bitcoin price could eventually go a lot higher than $1 million. Porter said on Twitter:. On 20 December 2022, James Mullarney, the host of the very...
cryptoglobe.com
How Bitcoin Price Could Hit $23 Million If $BTC Becomes ‘Dominant Store of Value’
On Saturday (31 December 2022), Joe Burnett, Head Analyst at Blockware Solutions, explained how recently his firm’s research had concluded that if Bitcoin becomes the dominant store of value the $BTC price could reach nearly $23 million. Burnet told his over 41K Twitter followers:. Blockware, which is a pioneer...
u.today
Tim Draper Continues to Stand by His $250,000 Bitcoin Price Prediction
Tech mogul Tim Draper has recently addressed his oft-repeated prediction about Bitcoin reaching $250,000 by 2023. While the cryptocurrency hasn't made it that high yet, he is still optimistic that this prediction will come true before the upcoming halvening. The billionaire venture capitalist and crypto enthusiast revealed that he wore...
u.today
3 Projects at Cardano (ADA) to Keep Eye On
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
cryptonewsbtc.org
What is Ethereum’s Triple Halving?
The “triple halving” of Ethereum refers back to the discount in ETH issuance by over 80%, which is just like halving the Bitcoin system thrice. This discount in provide was instituted alongside the change to the Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm by the Ethereum Merge and got here into full perform as The Merge was accomplished.
coinchapter.com
HedgeUp (HDUP) Presale Shocks Investors And Brings A Wave Of Cosmos (ATOM) Holders
Most crypto projects undergo a round where they sell their tokens or coins at a special price. It is done before the initial coin offering (ICO) to benefit the investors and the project. The presale round usually determines the pace at which the project will run. HedgeUp (HDUP) is currently...
cryptonewsbtc.org
Bitcoin and Ethereum Trade Flat in Early 2023
The highest two digital property, Bitcoin and Ethereum, began 2023 basically unchanged because the crypto area tries to get better from the record-high bear market of 2022. CoinMarketCap information confirmed that Bitcoin and Ethereum traded flat throughout the first 24 hours of the brand new 12 months. In line with the info, BTC gained 0.05% to commerce at $16,586 as of press time, whereas ETH elevated by 0.06% to $1,200 over the identical timeframe.
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Analysts Forecast Bullish Future For Flow (FLOW) And Dogecoin (DOGE), Investors Focus On Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)
Crypto investors are always on the hunt for new coins with significant upswing that may bring them a fortune. That is why ORBN, currently in phase 3 of its presale and predicted for a 6000% price increase, has caught the attention of many cryptocurrency experts. Keep on reading to find...
u.today
48% of Dogecoin (DOGE) Supply Under Influence of 10 Addresses
cryptonewsbtc.org
Can Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Surpass The Growth Record Of Bitcoin (BTC)
– Commercial – — Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), which entered the crypto market not too long ago, has had such an incredible market efficiency that it has emerged as a severe challenger to long-standing crypto initiatives like Bitcoin (BTC).The primary two phases of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) have registered a big progress price of 805%, and the third part appears extra promising. In the meantime, Bitcoin (BTC) has additionally posted a constructive efficiency on the expansion chart.
