Read full article on original website
Roger HOEF
2d ago
For Many years, Gabby has always been one of Arizona's finest, more sensible public figures, from a time when we had More of the Quality Individuals involved in political direction. It is tragic that a Nutjob interrupted that....
Reply(1)
7
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Los Angeles Serial Killer Who Evaded Capture For 22 YearsMatt LillywhiteLos Angeles, CA
5 Breathtaking Weekend Getaways In Los AngelesLIFE_HACKSLos Angeles, CA
Where To Play In the Snow Near Los AngelesNick DaviesLos Angeles, CA
Snacks to Avoid at Disneyland Resort in California!Tiffany T.Anaheim, CA
Free Activities at Downtown Disney DistrictTiffany T.Anaheim, CA
Related
biztucson.com
Tucson Country Club at 75
In communities like Tucson that have been around for more than 200 years, there are certain aspects of them – people, places, events – that make up their fabric. For 75 years, Tucson Country Club is a place that has been just that to the Tucson community. It’s a place where prominent business leaders, politicians and philanthropists − some of them local pioneers such as Drachman, Boice and Amos − have been part of the club’s history on the city’s northeast side.
Tucson rings in the new year at annual Taco Drop
The Taco Drop featured various bands, food trucks, and a silent disco. People were ready to ring in the new year by counting down.
Here are the most-read Arizona stories on KTAR.com in 2022
PHOENIX — With 2022 coming to an end, it’s time to look back on what interested readers throughout the year. Here are the most-read stories on KTAR.com for 2022:. Arizona started off the year dealing with the omicron COVID-19 surge. Will Humble, executive director of the Arizona Public...
allsportstucson.com
Rincon/UHS over Pueblo at the Fat Lever/Santa Cruz Shootout; Hill and Byiringiro named MVPs
Rincon/University held off a furious comeback from Pueblo to win the championship of the Fat Lever/Santa Cruz Shootout 63-58 Friday afternoon at Pueblo High School. NOTE: At one time, the Santa Cruz Shootout featured 28 boys and girls teams from Arizona, California, Washington and Canada. The gym Cholla High School was called into duty due to the overflow number of teams. The tournament ran from about 1993 to 2008. This year, former Pueblo, ASU and NBA standout Fat Lever was on hand to help bring the tournament back and he provided memorabilia to award to the tournament MVPs.
AZFamily
Tequila Corrido's mixologist is in studio for 'National Bloody Mary Day'
New measure helps Arizona families roll over unused 529 plans funds. If your child doesn't fully utilize their 529 college saving plan, you'll soon have new penalty-free ways to tap into those funds. TCU teams up with The Lola in Glendale; VBRO Fiesta Bowl is just days away. Updated: Dec....
allsportstucson.com
Remembering Southern Arizona sports figures who passed away in 2022
Memorable sports figures with ties to Southern Arizona who passed away in 2022 (bless their souls and their families and friends):. Christian Lopez, 24, former Marana and Arizona lineman. Troy Iturralde, a Tucson High School junior baseball player. Steve Lawley, 58, longtime Little League coach, volunteer and umpire. Coniel “Popcorn”...
travel2next.com
24 National Parks In Arizona
Arizona, ‘The Grand Canyon State’ may be home to one of the most famous capital letter National Parks in America, but it has other incredible national parks to see. Of course, many people heading to the state will choose to visit the Grand Canyon. Around 5.9 million people visit the Grand Canyon annually, making it the second most popular national park in the United States after the Smoky Mountains in North Carolina and Tennessee.
azbigmedia.com
The 50 biggest companies in Arizona
If you Google things like “biggest companies in Arizona,” you’ll get a fairly long list of big-name companies with a lot of employees. But Zippia created a list of the biggest companies in Arizona that are actually headquartered in Arizona and have the greatest number of global employees. Here are the biggest companies in Arizona, with ranking, company name, headquarters and total number of employees worldwide:
KOLD-TV
KMSB News 5:30-6 p.m. recurring - clipped version
Throwing a house party for New Year’s? You can face significant liabilities. The feared “tripledemic” fizzles in Arizona as cases drop during the holidays. Title 42 remains in place: Officials in Tucson have more time to find space for influx of migrants. 21-year-old woman killed after a...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Arizona
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Arizona and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona's minimum wage set to increase Jan. 1
PHOENIX - Some workers across Arizona are getting a pay boost as the minimum wage is set to increase on Jan. 1. The minimum wage is set to go up from $12.80 an hour to $13.85 an hour. In Flagstaff, it'll be boosted from $15.50 an hour to $16.80. Arizona...
pasadenaweekly.com
Late deputy, mom honored by Donate Life
Deborah Edenhofer and her son, Tyler, were connected by football. The single mother encouraged him to cheer on her hometown Buffalo Bills during his formative years in Glendale. Football is bringing them together one more time, as the late Tyler will be honored on the Donate Life America float in...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
allsportstucson.com
No. 18 Arizona Wildcats ring in new year with game at California in busy stretch
TONIGHT’S 8 P.M. GAME BETWEEN ARIZONA AND CAL AT BERKELEY, CALIF., WILL BE TELEVISED ON THE PAC-12 NETWORKS AND BROADCAST ON RADIO AT KTUC (1400-AM) The schedule-maker was not kind to Arizona but the Wildcats literally have no time to complain. Two days after opening Pac-12 play at home...
Kari Lake Sparks Avalanche of Jokes, Memes With Superhero Picture
Lake is appealing a Maricopa County judge's decision to dismiss the former television news anchor's challenge to her defeat in the gubernatorial election.
Arizona Is Home To 2 Of The Best Neighborhoods To Live In America
Niche compiled a list of the best neighborhoods to live in America.
Here’s Why MAGA Diehards Are Thrilled About the Arizona Recount
A recount of votes in a neck-and-neck Arizona election on Thursday confirmed the victory of Democratic attorney general candidate Kris Mayes over GOP candidate Abe Hamadeh. But for some diehard election-denying Republicans, the recount was further “evidence” that the right had actually won the state.While most Republicans have accepted the results of a lackluster midterm election for their party, Arizona has remained a holdout for election deniers, with out-of-state conspiracy theorists camping out in Phoenix to claim fraud and demand a new election. A new election isn’t on the cards, but close margins on several races triggered an automatic recount....
arcadianews.com
Out of the area, but worth the drive: January 2023
6 p.m. at the Thompson Event Center, 1901 N. Alma School Road, Mesa. Christmas may be over, but that doesn’t mean the twinkle lights are done just yet. This drive-through event features over one million lights synchronized to classic holiday tunes. Guests can see life-sized candy canes, snowmen and Christmas trees while savoring the holiday spirit in the New Year. Tickets start at $40 per vehicle.
GOP Consultant On Kari Lake's Political Career: It's A Wrap In Arizona
“And I don’t really think she’s got a future in terms of her own electoral space here in Arizona," the GOP consultant said.
ABC 15 News
Former AZ Senator James Henderson, Jr., dies at 80
Former Arizona State Senator James Henderson, Jr., died on Friday in Gallup, New Mexico. He was 80. Henderson was elected as a state senator representing Legislative District 3 in 1985, where he served until 1999. He also served as a National Commander for the Navajo Nation Veterans Organization. Before becoming...
Comments / 14