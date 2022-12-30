In communities like Tucson that have been around for more than 200 years, there are certain aspects of them – people, places, events – that make up their fabric. For 75 years, Tucson Country Club is a place that has been just that to the Tucson community. It’s a place where prominent business leaders, politicians and philanthropists − some of them local pioneers such as Drachman, Boice and Amos − have been part of the club’s history on the city’s northeast side.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO