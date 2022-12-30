Read full article on original website
Stock Futures Are Flat as Investors Digest Fed Minutes, Look Ahead to Labor Data
Stock futures are flat Wednesday night as investors looked beyond the hawkishness of the Federal Reserve's meeting minutes released in the afternoon toward labor data coming later this week. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 36 points, trading down around 0.1%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures...
NBC Chicago
Asia-Pacific Markets Climb, Shrugs Off Fed's Commitment to More Rate Hikes
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific markets climbed as investors shrug off the U.S. Federal Reserve's commitment to higher interest rates in tackling inflation. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.42%. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 was up 0.35% in its first hour of trade, while the Topix inched...
The Boldest Bitcoin Calls for 2023 Are Out — and a 1,400% Rally Or a 70% Plunge May Be on the Cards
Bitcoin fell over 60% in 2022, driven lower by a series of high-profile company failures and a bleak macroeconomic climate. Those who made predictions about bitcoin's price last year really missed the mark. Some market players have stuck their neck out with price calls for what could be another volatile...
Apple and Amazon Lost a ‘Staggering' $800 Billion in Market Cap in 2022. Here's What That Looks Like
Apple and Amazon were the biggest losers of market value in 2022. The stocks' losses dwarf other well-known tech names. Sometimes a little perspective is needed to really drive home the magnitude of a specific statistic. That's the case with the gigantic losses tallied by Apple and Amazon last year.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: General Electric, Salesforce, Alibaba and More
Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading. General Electric — GE HealthCare Technologies begins trading as a separate company on the S&P 500 Wednesday. GE, in 2021, revealed plans to break up into three companies so it can focus on its aviation business. It plans to spin off its energy segment in 2024. Shares of GE were up about 2% in premarket trading.
Hawkish Fed rhetoric fails to lift dollar; Aussie jumps
SINGAPORE, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The dollar struggled to advance on Thursday even though Federal Reserve policymakers reiterated their commitment last month to fighting inflation, while the Aussie rallied after China eased its restrictions on imports of Australian coal.
Japanese Families Reportedly Set to Receive 1 Million Yen Per Child for Moving Out of Tokyo
The Japanese government will give families up to 1 million yen ($7,670) per child if they opt to move out of Tokyo, according to multiple media reports. The government was already offering 300,000 yen per child for families relocating to other parts of the country. The Japanese government will give...
SpaceX Raising $750 Million at a $137 Billion Valuation, Investors Include Andreessen-Horowitz
SpaceX is raising $750 million in a new round of funding that values the company at $137 billion, according to correspondence viewed by CNBC. Andreessen Horowitz, also known as a16z, is said to be a lead investor in the new funding round. Early SpaceX investors included Founders Fund, Sequoia, Gigafund...
Jim Cramer Predicts These 10 S&P 500 Stocks Will Perform Well in 2023
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a selection of stocks that he believes will do well this year. To come up with his picks, he examined the best- and worst performers in the S&P 500 from last year and chose five potential 2023 winners from each list. CNBC's Jim...
Where to Keep Your Cash Amid High Inflation and Rising Interest Rates: It's ‘a Little Tricky,' Says Expert
Picking the right place for short-term savings can be "tricky" amid high inflation and rising interest rates. While there have been signs of slowing inflation, the Federal Reserve expects higher interest rates to continue. Experts cover what to expect from savings, certificates of deposit and Series I bonds. Investors have...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: New COVID Variant XBB.1.5, Symptoms to Expect
A new COVID variant is quickly climbing in numbers across the U.S., but how concerning is it and what do we know?. Chicago's top doctor broke down some of the big things to expect with the new variant and what it means for the pandemic. Here's what else you need...
