ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

The Amish Cook: New Year's resolutions and a traditional recipe

By Gloria Yoder
Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xJRrT_0jyQqd7H00

New Year's resolutions. Don't they go together like paper and pen?

Don't resolutions leave us with that fuzzy feeling, knowing you've made good choices that will take you exactly where you want to go?

I like knowing what I'm aiming for, so I also like resolutions. But then, with a sigh, I think of the last New Year's resolution I made years ago. It was the lofty thought of giving every birthday card and gift on time; you guessed it, the idea came crashing as the birthday passed.

I'm now skeptical about making more resolutions, which could be a better feeling, too.

Daniel, who is now in heaven, was a firm believer that if there is a chance of not keeping the commitment, don't make it in the first place. But the next step of his theory was this: If the responsibility brings the results you want to see, then do it. Do it, and stick with it. Make yourself accountable to another individual or whatever it takes to ensure that the resolution will not go by the wayside as the weeks and months roll by.

I am deeply humbled as I think back to that year when Daniel committed to giving me a card every week for an entire year. He was faithful to it, and when he came into a crunch when he did not have a card to give, Daniel made up for it when he had a chance. The year before that, it was flowers. He gave me a bouquet every month, and finally, in the last years, it was a time commitment. He'd do anything I wanted for 30 minutes each week. If you know me well enough, you guessed what my choice was. Week after week, I chose to be with him! We'd spend time chit-chatting or praying together, usually away from the distractions of six little ones.

Now, if he could come back and tell us whether or not it was worth keeping that promise, would there be a chance he'd regret a single bit of the sacrifices and self-discipline it took? Never. What has it done for me? I am awed. It was a gift I did not deserve.

And as he used to say, "If we don't set our goals too high, they'll be much more attainable, and in the end, it'll be a success." It's not about doing great things but keeping on, bit by bit by bit.

What resolution could I make in committing for the good of another? And if I would, would I regret it?

You know how it is. There are various seasons for each of our lives. Not all seasons are the same. My calling this year to bid farewell to my husband leaves me recalculating my days, my future and everything. Looking over the year ahead, I have no idea what I may face. Yet, somehow I feel a tugging that perhaps for this year my commitment will have to do with looking in my Savior's face, saying "I trust you, thank you, Jesus," with the ebb and flow of each tide, knowing that He will make a way through dashing waves.

This is a couple of days later. At midnight when I discovered the water pipes back in the cabin were frozen solid, I thought of you all and also of my goal of saying, "I trust you, thank you, Jesus." Sleep didn't want to come; I was challenged for sure. When I finally let go of my worries, I slept before daybreak. By the way, if I forget throughout the year ahead, remind me of that little commitment!

OK, we'll be finishing up with New Year's sauerkraut. Enjoy and welcome to 2023!

Sauerkraut and Sausage

1 pound bulk sausage1 large can or bag of sauerkraut3 tablespoons brown sugar1 diced onion1 cup ketchup

Mix all together in a large roaster. Bake at 275 degrees for four to five hours. Stir occasionally. May need to add water.

Gloria Yoder is an Amish mom, writer, and homemaker in rural Illinois. Readers can write to Gloria at 10510 E. 350th Ave., Flat Rock, IL 62427

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

How to Set New Year's Resolutions For Kids That Add Value to Their Lives and Yours

When we think of New Year’s resolutions, often they’re focused on our own goals, like getting that promotion at work, finally learning to “love” Pilates, and eating at home more often than dining out. But when it comes to aiming higher and doing better, there really is no age limit! In fact, incorporating New Year’s resolutions for kids into your year-in-review routine offers benefits for the entire family.
Highway 98.9

Super Easy Crockpot Recipe for Black-Eyed Peas and Cabbage New Year’s Day

I've never made a point of eating black-eyed peas or cabbage on New Year's Day for good luck before, but you better bet I'll be chowing down this Sunday! Now, if you've ever wondered WHY eating these seemingly random foods is considered good luck, click here for the story. However, if you're trying to make the combo a little more appetizing, read on.
Mary Duncan

Woman insulted, enraged when husband replaces her food for dinner party

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My mom has never been the greatest cook. I’m not sure why, because my grandmother was great at it, and I would have assumed she’d pass her knowledge down to her daughters, but apparently she skipped my mom, and therefore my mom skipped me. I can’t cook for the life of me, either.
Tina Howell

General Tso chicken: a simple dinner idea

This is the busiest time of the year and as someone who cooks almost daily, I am always looking for new and easy recipes especially for those days when I don't have hours to spend in the kitchen. Crock Pot recipes are some of my favorites because after just a little prep time, it allows me to cook while doing other things around the house or even run errands, without being stuck standing over a stove. This General Tso chicken recipe makes a great meal in the Crock Pot, when you are craving something different and delicious for dinner but are crunched for time.
shefinds

The One Healthy Snack You Can Eat Every Day Without Gaining Weight

Wouldn’t we all love to snack to our heart’s desire without worrying about the health risks? Unfortunately, most snacks out there are highly processed and terrible for our overall health–especially if you’re trying to slim down. And if you’re trying to lose weight, you probably know all too well that snacking can be a hard habit to kick. Luckily, believe it or not, there are snacks that are both tasty and healthy. In fact, there’s one crunchy snack that experts say you can eat on a daily basis without being held back from your weight loss goals: nuts!
Tracey Folly

Woman repulsed when new coworker eats cold soggy leftover food off her plate at lunch: 'We ended up dating for 8 years'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I don't really like meeting new coworkers. New coworkers are like a box of chocolates. Apologies to Forrest Gump. Sometimes you get those square confections filled with jelly clots, and other times, it's nougat so hard it threatens to chip your teeth or yank out your fillings.
Florence Carmela

Traditional Christmas Morning Casserole, A Savory Breakfast Your Family Will Enjoy

This quick and easy Christmas Breakfast Casserole is packed full of flavor. The best part is you only need a few ingredients for this recipe that you usually have on hand. A traditional breakfast casserole that is a savory delight to the taste buds and makes Christmas morning even more special, by having this delicious Christmas Breakfast Casserole. You can prep the night before and simply throw this cheesy casserole into the oven to bake!
Mashed

The Extra Oatmeal Cookie Step Duff Goldman Swears By

What does Duff Goldman know that you don't? How to bake oatmeal raisin cookies perfectly every time. Although the pastry chef is known as the "Ace of Cakes," Goldman released a cookie cookbook for kids in 2022. The book features every dessert you can imagine — from checkerboard cookies to coconut macaroons — so we will definitely be taking his advice when it comes to upgrading our cookie recipe.
Mansfield News Journal

Mansfield News Journal

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
694K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mansfield News Journal is the number one source for breaking news, sports, photos and videos in Mansfield, Richland County and Mid-Ohio

 http://mansfieldnewsjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy