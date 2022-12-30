Read full article on original website
Grinch Grotto in Springfield extended till the end of January
The Grinch’s Grotto is being extended by popular demand through January 29.
100th annual Toy for Joy raises $143,671 for children in Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin counties
The historic 100th year of Toy for Joy is now complete with thousands of children across Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties benefiting thanks to the generosity of individuals, businesses and organizations. With final donations received over the past week, the centennial campaign raised $143,671.06 to cover the costs of toys...
Ice and snow don’t bother these West Springfield residents who walk the Holyoke Mall
On Wednesday morning, most of the stores at The Holyoke Mall at Ingleside were closed, the security grilles rolled down, still too early for the day’s shoppers. But for a group of older adults from West Springfield, the quiet concourses are an ideal location for a walk. Sarah Long,...
Medical Notes: Jan. 2, 2023
AGAWAM – The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Western Massachusetts annual meeting will be held on Sunday, Jan. 14, beginning at 2 p.m. The special guest speaker will be Gerson Nivar, Program Manager at Wayfinders, who has worked in human services for over 12 years. He will be speaking on the stigma of mental health conditions and dual diagnosis and what services are in the community to help those that are struggling. This event is open to the public. Absentee ballots will be mailed only to NAMI-WM members that are eligible to vote. The ballots must be received in the office by Friday, Jan. 13. To register go to namiwm.org/events and click on the registration link or go directly to Eventbrite.com and search for NAMI Western Mass. A Zoom link will be provided to those who are registered. For more information contact the office. For more information, contact the NAMI-WM office at 413-786-9139 or email information@namiwm.org.
Polar plunge in Leeds raises $7,300 for Palestinian House of Friendship
Dozens of brave people jumped into some chilly water this afternoon to raise money for a non-profit. The third annual Polar Plunge Event took place at noon at Musante Beach in Leeds to fundraise for the Palestinian House of Friendship
New critical care patient ambulance announced
AMR Global Medical Response Solution, in conjunction with Baystate Health, has announced a new ground critical care transportation service.
Western Mass New Year’s baby born in Greenfield: Welcomed into the world at 12:13 a.m.
GREENFIELD – As the clock ticked away to the end of Dec. 31, Jennifer Hein was giving birth at Baystate Franklin Medical Center and suddenly realized her son had a chance to be a New Year’s 2023 baby. At 12:13 a.m. Jack Kenneth Hein, the son of Jennifer...
Western Massachusetts restaurants that closed in 2022
Western Massachusetts saw several restaurants close this year as many struggled with the COVID-19 pandemic and the rise in costs for products.
How long are your holiday gift cards good for?
Many people may have gotten gift cards over the holidays, but many people don't use them right away. 22News is working for you with a look at what state law says when it comes to how long those cards are good for.
See all homes sold in Hampden County, Dec. 25 to Dec. 31
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampden County reported from Dec 25 to Dec 31. There were 89 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,519-square-foot home on Southwick Road in Westfield that sold for $282,000.
Connecticut cannabis shops open, Massachusetts businesses brace for impact
SPRINGFIELD — Thomas Macre has visited recreational marijuana shops in Massachusetts. He has seen Connecticut plates in the parking lot and thought about the Connecticut money going into the till. Soon, as a co-owner of manager of Still River Wellness in Torrington, Connecticut, Macre will be in a position...
Springfield house fire leaves 8 without a home
The Springfield Fire Department was sent to 70-72 West Alvord Street Sunday morning for a house fire.
Chicopee to start high school internship program for water and wastewater treatment departments
CHICOPEE — Concerned about the difficulty of trying to find qualified people to work in and run the water and wastewater treatment plants, city officials have decided to create their own experts. Using a program offered through the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, the city is planning to work with...
PVTA bus driver retires after 48 years of continuous service
The Pioneer Valley Transit Authority (PVTA) is thanking one of the longest working drivers in the history of the company who has recently retired!
Hampden County now at low risk for community spread of COVID-19
The community spread of Covid-19 has changed within the last few days.
State announces program for low-income parents seeking to become teaching assistants in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — The Department of Transitional Assistance announced a public-private partnership Thursday that would allow some recipients of its aid in the Springfield area to intern and eventually become teaching assistants. The department, which provides cash and food assistance to low-income residents, created the program after individuals with dependent...
Resident jumped out of window during Canon Circle fire in Springfield
In Springfield this Friday morning where firefighters are working to put out a fire at a home.
Snow globe sparks fire in Western Mass. apartment
EASTHAMPTON - A snow globe was determined to be the cause of a small fire in a Western Massachusetts apartment.The Easthampton Fire Department explained how the decoration caused materials on a coffee table to ignite on Thursday."Upon investigation, it was determined that the cause of the fire was accidental and started from a snow globe that was [positioned] on the coffee table and the light was refracted and magnified onto a nearby piece of cardboard and styrofoam bringing both to [their] ignition temperatures," the fire department said.Firefighters recreated the scene with the snow globe and cardboard box to show how a fire can start."The picture shows how the sunlight can get magnified and concentrated in one central area," the department said. "Over time, this area rises to its ignition temperature until combustion occurs."Firefighters credited neighbors for calling 911 immediately when they heard smoke detectors so the fire could be put out with limited smoke damage.
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Dec. 25 to Dec. 31
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Dec 25 to Dec 31. There were 165 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,202-square-foot home on Aldrich Avenue in Millbury that sold for $362,000.
