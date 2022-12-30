ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, MA

Medical Notes: Jan. 2, 2023

AGAWAM – The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Western Massachusetts annual meeting will be held on Sunday, Jan. 14, beginning at 2 p.m. The special guest speaker will be Gerson Nivar, Program Manager at Wayfinders, who has worked in human services for over 12 years. He will be speaking on the stigma of mental health conditions and dual diagnosis and what services are in the community to help those that are struggling. This event is open to the public. Absentee ballots will be mailed only to NAMI-WM members that are eligible to vote. The ballots must be received in the office by Friday, Jan. 13. To register go to namiwm.org/events and click on the registration link or go directly to Eventbrite.com and search for NAMI Western Mass. A Zoom link will be provided to those who are registered. For more information contact the office. For more information, contact the NAMI-WM office at 413-786-9139 or email information@namiwm.org.
State announces program for low-income parents seeking to become teaching assistants in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — The Department of Transitional Assistance announced a public-private partnership Thursday that would allow some recipients of its aid in the Springfield area to intern and eventually become teaching assistants. The department, which provides cash and food assistance to low-income residents, created the program after individuals with dependent...
Snow globe sparks fire in Western Mass. apartment

EASTHAMPTON - A snow globe was determined to be the cause of a small fire in a Western Massachusetts apartment.The Easthampton Fire Department explained how the decoration caused materials on a coffee table to ignite on Thursday."Upon investigation, it was determined that the cause of the fire was accidental and started from a snow globe that was [positioned] on the coffee table and the light was refracted and magnified onto a nearby piece of cardboard and styrofoam bringing both to [their] ignition temperatures," the fire department said.Firefighters recreated the scene with the snow globe and cardboard box to show how a fire can start."The picture shows how the sunlight can get magnified and concentrated in one central area," the department said. "Over time, this area rises to its ignition temperature until combustion occurs."Firefighters credited neighbors for calling 911 immediately when they heard smoke detectors so the fire could be put out with limited smoke damage. 
14 Middletown restaurants failed health inspections in October, November

MIDDLETOWN — Fourteen of 62 Middletown restaurants that underwent health inspections during October and November received at least one four-point violation from city personnel, although all passed upon reinspection, city records indicate. A rating below 80, or any four-point violation regardless of score, results in a failure, according to...
