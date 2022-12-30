TUPATALK: Revisit - Copan off to hot start in 2008

(Following is an excerpt of an E-E article from 2008.)

Copan High’s girls basketball team blazed a new winning Frontier on Friday night.

Well, the Lady Hornets blazed past Frontier in tourney semifinal action.

Rallying from a 23-21 halftime deficit, Copan crushed host Frontier, 51-42, to advance to Saturday’s championship game against Newkirk.

Jill Bryan, who had limited to just nine points in the first half, ripped the cords for 16 more in the third quarter, pacing undefeated Copan (4-0) to a major road prize against a proud Frontier team.

“This was a pretty good win,” said Copan head coach Jason Collins. “They don’t lose there at their home place often.”

Collins credited his team’s effort on the defensive end for turning the game around.

“Mainly, it was the way we really stepped our defense and rebounding in the third and fourth quarter which was really the difference,” he said. “We just started running our 3-2 defense like we normally do…They scored only 19 points the second half.”

Copan, meanwhile, erupted for 30 second-half points, led by Bryan, who is averaging more than 30 points a game this year.

Her offense sputtered in the first half against Frontier’s box-and-one defense.

“In the second half, we started running our man sets, which put her more inside to receive the ball,” explained Collins. “We kind of took the ball out of her hand (as far as running the point) and set it up for her to receive the ball a lot…We put her down in the block a little more. We tried to set that tone early in the second half, which kind of changed the momentum.”

Rounding out Copan’s scoring sheet were Kristen Chinn with seven points, Ashley Bonham and Haley Bryan with six apiece, Kendall Foreman with five and Jessie Cates with two.Connie Wordy topped Frontier with 23 points.

Jill Bryan and Bonham both shredded the nets with two three-pointers apiece, while Foreman nailed one.

Bryan also was 9-for-10 from the free throw line, hitting 7-of-8 in the fourth quarter, including six straight down the stretch.

Haley Bryan led Copan with eight rebounds, while Chinn, Foreman, and Jill Bryan added six each.

Jill Bryan also led the defense with three steals; Chinn, Cates, Haley Bryan and Foreman had two steals apiece.Foreman also dished out two assists.

“The girls played hard,” added team stat keeper/reporter Terry Bryan. “It was a slower game, but there was a lot of good defense…We covered their shooters well.”