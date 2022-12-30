ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

College football today: Bowl schedule for Friday as NY6 games begin

By James Parks
College Football HQ
 3 days ago

College football bowl season has finally reached its first sample of the annual New Year's Six rotation on Friday as the Orange Bowl leads the way among five prominent games on TV today.

Up first in the late morning/afternoon slot is the Duke's Mayo Bowl which this year features a Big Ten vs. ACC tilt pitting Maryland against NC State, with the winning head coach slated to get doused with a couple gallons of mayo after the game.

From there, the action moves out to the desert as the annual Sun Bowl kicks off from El Paso as Pittsburgh faces off against a resurgent UCLA team that should find star quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and running back Zach Charbonnet teaming up for one last rodeo.

Going bowling: College football bowl game schedule for 2022

Notre Dame takes on SEC challenger South Carolina in the Gator Bowl with the Fighting Irish down quarterback Drew Pyne, who transferred out, and tight end Michael Mayer, who's heading to the NFL Draft.

And in the primetime slot, a very orange Orange Bowl is set to take place between ACC champion Clemson and one-time College Football Playoff favorite Tennessee from Miami.

Here's what you need to know about the bowl schedule today.

College football on TV today: Bowl game schedule for Friday

College football bowl schedule today

All times Eastern

Duke's Mayo Bowl
Maryland vs. NC State
Fri., Dec. 30 | 12 p.m. | ESPN
Point spread: NC State comes in as the narrow 1 point favorites against Maryland, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: 46 | Over -118 | Under -110

Moneyline: NC State -118 | Maryland -110

FPI prediction: Maryland has the 52.6 percent chance to win the game, compared to NC State at 47.4 percent, according to the Football Power Index computer prediction model that picks winners by simulating teams' seasons 20,000 times.

Spread consensus pick: NC State -1 (65% of bets siding with the Wolfpack)

Sun Bowl
Pittsburgh vs. UCLA
Fri., Dec. 30 | 2 p.m. | CBS
Point spread: UCLA -7.5

Total: 54 | Over -118 | Under -110

Moneyline: UCLA -333 | Pittsburgh +220

FPI prediction: UCLA 53.7% | Pittsburgh 46.3%

Spread consensus pick: UCLA -7.5 (72% of bets siding with the Bruins)

Gator Bowl
Notre Dame vs. South Carolina
Fri., Dec. 30 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
Point spread: Notre Dame -3.5

Total: 50 | Over -118 | Under -110

Moneyline: Notre Dame -161 | South Carolina +125

FPI prediction: Notre Dame 67.7% | South Carolina 32.3%

Spread consensus pick: Notre Dame -3.5 (54% of bets with the Fighting Irish)

Arizona Bowl
Ohio vs. Wyoming
Fri., Dec. 30 | 4:30 p.m. | Barstool

Point spread: Ohio -2.5

Total: 42 | Over -118 | Under -110

Moneyline: Ohio -143 | Wyoming +110

FPI prediction: Ohio 54.1% | Wyoming 45.9%

Spread consensus pick: Ohio -2.5 (70% of bets siding with the Bobcats)

Orange Bowl
Tennessee vs. Clemson
Fri., Dec. 30 | 8 p.m. | ESPN
Point spread: Clemson -6

Total: 63.5 | Over -110 | Under -118

Moneyline: Clemson -250 | Tennessee +170

FPI prediction: Tennessee 57.0% | Clemson 43.0%

Spread consensus pick: Clemson -6 (58% of bets going with the Tigers)

How to watch and stream college football every season

College Football Playoff top 25 rankings

  1. Georgia
  2. Michigan
  3. TCU
  4. Ohio State
  5. Alabama
  6. Tennessee
  7. Clemson
  8. Utah
  9. Kansas State
  10. USC
  11. Penn State
  12. Washington
  13. Florida State
  14. Oregon State
  15. Oregon
  16. Tulane
  17. LSU
  18. UCLA
  19. South Carolina
  20. Texas
  21. Notre Dame
  22. Mississippi State
  23. NC State
  24. Troy
  25. UTSA

