Aadhila*, who is in her 40s, sees the effects of the cost of living crisis the most in her weekly food shop. “I feel it the most with food, because we’ve tried the process of not buying branded food, but even then the cost is still high,” she says. “I can use less heating, put more socks on and switch off more lights or only heat two rooms … but for food I’m not sure what else you can reduce. I said to my sister, ‘Do we just fast?’”

2 DAYS AGO