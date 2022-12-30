Read full article on original website
BBC
Telford success prompts push for more inclusive skaters
A woman who coaches ice skaters with disabilities says she hopes their world championship success encourages more into the sport. Sarah Carter began training one skater with additional needs at Telford Ice Rink, and others have since joined. Her team won medals at their championships in December and she said...
BBC
How a British boxing champ returned to his Ghanaian roots on an English chicken farm
The road to the ring is rarely a straightforward one for boxers, while the path that leads away can often be perilous. Francis Ampofo is a man who fought his way from the streets of London, where he moved as a child from Ghana, to the top of British boxing in the 1990s - yet the canvas was not to be his only source of glory.
BBC
Ellen White: Derbyshire Lioness honoured with MBE
Lioness Ellen White is one of England's Euro 2022 winning players to be recognised in the New Year Honours. The footballer, from Glossop, Derbyshire, retired earlier this year after becoming England's top women's goal scorer. White, who played as a forward, has been appointed MBE for her services to Association...
BBC
New Year Honours: MBE for parents' work tackling gambling 'harm'
A mother and father honoured for their work helping those left bereaved by gambling-related suicide say their MBEs recognise the "harm" caused by betting. Liz and Charles Ritchie set up the charity Gambling with Lives after their son Jack, 24, took his own life while battling a gambling addiction. The...
BBC
Black Country Triathletes smash £24k target in honour of coach with MND
A group of swimmers have smashed their target after raising more than £26,000 by completing a 24-hour swim challenge. The Black Country Triathletes each swam 12 miles, on 28 December, to raise money in honour of their coach who died with motor neurone disease (MND). Alan Bagnall, 75, from...
BBC
New Year Honours for Hull 4 Heroes founder and lifeboat boss
A lifeboat manager and an armed forces charity founder have been recognised in the New Year Honours list. Sue Hickson-Marsay, from Hornsea Inshore Rescue, has been appointed MBE for services to the community. Paul Matson, who founded Hull 4 Heroes, has been awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) for services...
‘It’s made a huge difference’: Citizens Advice comes to East End schools
Aadhila*, who is in her 40s, sees the effects of the cost of living crisis the most in her weekly food shop. “I feel it the most with food, because we’ve tried the process of not buying branded food, but even then the cost is still high,” she says. “I can use less heating, put more socks on and switch off more lights or only heat two rooms … but for food I’m not sure what else you can reduce. I said to my sister, ‘Do we just fast?’”
