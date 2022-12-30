Pivotal 27-2 second-half run sends Edmond North girls to play for Mustang tournament title

By Michael Kinney

MUSTANG - Top-ranked Edmond North hasn’t been challenged many times this season.

In fact, the defending 6A state champions normally have put away most of their competition by the time halftime rolls around.

However, when the Lady Huskies met up with the Verdigris Lady Cardinals in the semifinals of the Bank 7 Holiday Classic, they met a team who was ready to put up a fight.

After playing to a near standstill for 24 minutes, Edmond North was able to flip a switch and run away to a 48-22 victory. Despite winning by 26 points, it was a game that the Huskies looked like they were actually in danger of losing.

“My hat's off to Verdigris,” North coach Pete Papahronis said. “They came out, they played tough, hard defense. They scrapped us.

"I thought they were more aggressive and physical in the paint and around the boards than we were.”

The Huskies held a 16-14 halftime lead. Senior Laci Steele was held to two points and three fouls and spent much of the first half on the bench.

Fellow senior Elle Papahronis carried the scoring load, as she scored 11 of her game-high 19 points in the first half.

The Lady Cardinals didn’t shoot particularly well, but kept playing hard-nosed defense and had the Huskies searching for answers.

“We missed a lot of shots that we usually hit,” Pete Papahronis said. “But sometimes good defenses will do that. Good defenses will make you miss those shots.

"We were more concerned about some mistakes. We were making some defensive mistakes.”

Midway through the third quarter, Edmond North led, 21-20, before coach Papahronis called a time out. Over the following 11 minutes, the Huskies outscored the Cardinals, 27-2, to end the game.

While Verdigris continually shot themselves in the foot with 25 turnovers, Edmond North also realized they had to turn it up a notch or they would be earning their first loss of the season.

“I think the difference in the fourth is we realized that we might actually lose the game,” Elle Papahronis said.

Morgan Borgstadt paced the Lady Cardinals with nine points, five rebounds, three blocks and seven turnovers. Brynlee Brown, Maddy Daniels and Kate Wiginton each posted four points.

Along with her 19 points, Elle Papahronis filled up the stat box with 12 rebounds.

“I'm an all-around player. I really try to pride myself on defense and rebounding, and scoring just comes when my effort is there,” she said. “I'm not the kind of player that can just look cool and like score.

"I have to make sure my effort's there, and things will happen.”

Steele, the Huskies’ leading scorer, was held to eight points, four assists and four rebounds in just 18 minutes of action. KK Peeler chipped in with eight points as well. Five different players scored for North.

“Laci's our top scorer and she's our best scorer,” Elle Papahronis said. “So, with her being out, I knew I had to step up and the rest of our girls knew that they had to step up, too.

"We did our best to fill her role and it ended up working out.”

Seiling 58, Classen SAS 52

Seling and Classen SAS were tied at 26-26 at halftime. The Lady Cats opened the third quarter with a 14-2 run.

By the time the quarter ended, the Comets had been outscored 17-8.

“We knew we had to attack and we were not making as many shots in the first half,” Seiling's Braci Nyberg said. “But we got it going in the second half when we came out in the third quarter.”

The game turned into a free-throw shooting contest in the fourth quarter with almost every possession seeing a foul called.

But with 2:09 left in the game, Jada Toure scored for the Comets to get the deficit down to nine. Seiling was then called for traveling, which led to a Skylar Durley basket.

However, the Comets didn’t foul until there were just 56 seconds left on the clock. Nyberg made 1-of-2 to push the lead to eight.

Classen SAS had a chance to get the lead down to six, but Jaida O’Conner had her shot blocked at the rim.

Leading 57-49, the Cats turned the ball over with just 15 seconds left. Durley nailed a 3-pointer to get the Comets within five.

But that would be as close as the Comets would get as Seiling held on in the final seconds.

“We just had to stay tough,” Nyberg said. “We knew they were going to try and come back at some point and press and they started doubling us. We had to be smart with the ball, move it around.”

The Cats turned the ball over only 12 times on the night. But the most telling stat was that they out-rebounded the Comets, 33-30.

“It was a physical game, and we knew it was going to have to be,” Seiling coach Brady Hamar said. “They're so good about hitting the boards and attacking the rim. They're so aggressive on that stuff.

"We knew we were going to have to be tough because they're bigger than us and we knew that. So we had to find a way to get boards and come up with stops.”

Durley led the Comets with 16 points, six rebounds and four assists. O’Conner added 12 points in the loss.

Nyberg shot 4-of-14 for 16 points. Kenly Gore chipped in with 15 points and four steals. Aryahna Whetstone added 12 points and six boards.

The Lady Cats know they will have to bring the same type of physicality to the title game if they are going to have a chance to upset the Huskies.

“We need more of the same. They're so physical and play such great defense that you can't give them second-chance points,” Hamar said. “It's going be a tough task and we know that. But we look forward to that opportunity.”

Game time is set for 7 p.m. Friday at the Mustang Activity Center.