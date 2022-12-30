Read full article on original website
It’s kind of a thing for septic pumpers and haulers to have puns on their trucks. One time, Conrad Eckert had one that said “Caution: Hauling political promises.”. Eckert took over his dad’s pumping and hauling business in 2012. Eckert senior started Eckert’s Septic Services in 1969, and his son has since renamed the business Eckert’s Patriot Pumpers.
Virnie Carrol Mack
Virnie Carrol Mack, 92, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in the Libby Care Center. He was born on Sept. 6, 1930, in Glendive, Montana. Services will be at a later date in June. Arrangements are made by the Schnackenberg Funeral Home of Libby.
Patricia M. Midyett
Patricia M. Midyett, 90, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Libby Care Center. She was born Aug. 8, 1932, in Libby, Montana. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2022, at the City of Libby Cemetery. Arrangements are made by the Schnackenberg Funeral Home of Libby.
Former city cops share reasons for resigning
Two of the three former Libby police officers who resigned on the same day last month spoke with the Western News recently to shed more light on their motivations for leaving the department. Ian Smith, Cody DeWitt and Chris Pape gave their resignations to the city on Nov. 21. Soon after, the city placed Chief Scott Kessel on paid leave while it investigated claims by the officers of possible misconduct and financial decisions that cost the city money. But on Dec. 20, a news release from Mayor Peggy Williams said Kessel would return to duties on Dec. 27. Williams said in the...
An open letter to the people of Libby
On Nov. 4 of this year, Libby Police Officers Chris Pape, Cody DeWitt and Ian Smith had a closed-door meeting with Mayor Peggy Williams and City Administrator Samuel Sikes. There was a lengthy discussion requesting a resolution regarding issues with Police Chief Scott Kessel. There was no formal grievance filed with the city for two reasons: 1.) We were not aware this was an option, and it was not brought up until we were in the act of quitting; and 2.) When it was brought up as the officers were leaving, it was decided the reprisals from Chief Kessel would be...
Libby career criminal agrees to plea deal in drug case
A career criminal from Libby struck a plea deal with the Lincoln County Attorney's Office after a recent arrest on methamphetamine possession charges. Guy Eric Waldron, 45, was initially charged with robbery, assault with a weapon, theft and criminal endangerment after two separate incidents on July 24. In November, Waldron was arrested again on charges of felony methamphetamine possession and two misdemeanors, including DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia, after an odd incident on U.S. 2 between Libby and Troy. Waldron pleaded not guilty to all four charges in the July incidents, but on Dec. 12, he pleaded guilty to possessing meth. Part...
Diana Moe
Our beloved Diana Moe, 79, passed away Dec. 22, 2022, surrounded by her family after a fierce battle against stage 4 mesothelioma that lasted for almost two-and-a-half years. She was an incredible role model in so much of her life and especially in her fight against the stage 4 cancer with her husband by her side. Diana was born to Francis ‘Bud’ Nash and Carol (Clark) Nash on June 29, 1943. Diana was a middle child with an older brother and a younger sister. She would go on to graduate from Goldendale, Washington, and attend business school before marrying her high...
Christmas Day excitement
Ski Dale Hill in Libby was the perfect place for a Christmas Day sled ride. The county park also is a sweet spot for a fire on a cold day and for building snow men. Ski Dale used to be one of the few places area folks could ski until Turner Mountain Ski Area opened in 1960.
Stevenson chosen for East-West Shrine game
The accolades keep coming for Libby star football player Cy Stevenson. Stevenson was chosen to play as a linebacker in the 76th East-West Shrine Game. He joins 46 other Loggers who have been chosen since the game began in 1947. Jody Farmer, who played in the 1986 game, was named the offensive Most Outstanding Player. The rosters for the game were released on Christmas. The all-star game is set for June 17 in Butte in 2023. Northwest Montana schools are well-represented. Including Stevenson, Whitefish had guard Kai Nash, cornerback Fynn Ridgeway and defensive tackle Montana Cohenour named to the 40-man West roster, which includes the...
Flathead police chase leads to arrest of man wanted locally
A man wanted on a felony warrant out of Lincoln County led Montana Highway Patrol troopers on a long distance high speed chase Friday, Dec. 16, but gave up after spike strips were used to help disable the vehicle. According to Trooper Laramie Stefani, the pursuit began near Browning on Highway 2 for Richard Mongan, 51, of Kalispell. The initial chase was called off because of road conditions, but Stefani picked up the pursuit of the white pickup Mongan was driving near Nyack Flats. Flathead County Sheriff’s deputies as well as more troopers assisted and spike strips were put down, blowing out at...
