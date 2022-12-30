ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cohen puts up 18 as Red Flash down Stonehill 73-72

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Josh Cohen scored 18 points, including the winning free throws with 4.6 seconds remaining, as Saint Francis (Pa.) beat Stonehill 73-72 on Saturday night. Cohen added nine rebounds for the Red Flash (5-10, 2-0 Northeast). Landon Moore scored 15 points, going 4 of 9 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from distance, and 5 for 5 from the line. Maxwell Land shot 5 for 14, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points, while adding six rebounds.
Penn State takes home win streak into matchup with Iowa

Iowa Hawkeyes (8-5, 0-2 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) University Park, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Penn State will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Nittany Lions play Iowa. The Nittany Lions have gone 7-1 at home....
