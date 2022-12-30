ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watergate Lawyer John Dean Declares Jan. 6 Case Against Trump 'Overwhelming'

By Mary Papenfuss
 3 days ago

Richard Nixon ’s one-time White House counsel John Dean has a killer assessment of the Jan. 6 committee’s case against Donald Trump : It’s “overwhelming.”

“I think an overwhelming case — proof beyond a reasonable doubt — is out there against Trump,” Dean said on CNN Thursday.

“It’s really going to be a question of do we prosecute a former president, not whether we can — and have it nailed, which I think they do,” added Dean, who has witnessed something like this before.

Dean was responding to GOP strategist Dan Urban’s position that Trump won’t be convicted. “Proving criminal culpability is a much tougher thing than suggesting that somebody did something morally reprehensible; there is a big difference between those two,” said Urban.

The Jan. 6 committee has referred four criminal charges against Trump to the Department of Justice. The charges are obstructing an official proceeding, conspiring to defraud the United States, conspiring to make false statements, and inciting an insurrection against the United States.

Check out Dean’s thoughts on the trouble Trump is in now below:

Comments / 807

Ktye
2d ago

It will be very disappointing if the DOJ fails to prosecute Trump. For me, it sends a message that laws are decided by groups or individuals not by the laws that are written to be enforced. By not moving forward with prosecution, the DOJ should be sued by the American people for their failure to prosecute broken laws.

Reply(162)
182
Sassafras T☕️
3d ago

No man nor woman is above the law ⚖️⚖️⚖️… if Joe Blow would be prosecuted then convicted for the things 45 has done……… so should 45.. former president or not… he’s counting on just that fact… it’s never been done…but, there’s a first time for everything….. isn’t it? 😉

Reply(32)
86
Viva Satire!
2d ago

Semi-Fascist MAGA Republicans in Congress would have let Nixon get away with his crimes as well. Modern Republicans are the least Patriotic and Christian in our Nation's history.

Reply(46)
91
Comments / 0

