Berkeley, CA

calbears.com

Cal Surges Late In 74-61 Win Over Arizona State

BERKELEY, Calif. In what was a tale of two halves, Cal (10-4, 1-2) used a strong defensive second half to earn its first Pac-12 victory of the season in a 74-61 win over visiting Arizona State (7-7, 0-3). Michelle Onyiah led all scorers with 16 points and added 11 rebounds for her second double-double of the season and the sixth of her career. For the second time this season, five Bears scored in double-figures. Claudia Langarita provided a big boost off the bench with a season-high 15 points on an impressive 7-of-8 shooting. Leilani McIntosh dished out a season-high eight assists, just two shy of tying her career-high.
Brown Powers Bears Past Colorado

BERKELEY (AP) – Joel Brown scored a career-high 21 points, freshman Grant Newell posted his first double-double and California held on for an 80-76 victory over Colorado on Saturday. The Golden Bears (2-13, 1-3 Pac-12) shot 58 percent (29 of 50), marking their best field-goal percentage in a Pac-12...
Cal To Face Arizona State Monday Afternoon

BERKELEY – The California women's basketball team (9-4) continues Pac-12 play at home taking on the Arizona State Sun Devils (7-6) on Monday. Tipoff is scheduled for 12 p.m. and the game can be viewed on Pac-12 Network Arizona. This Monday's marks the 81st all-time meeting between the two...
Cal Battles Back In Tough 63-56 Loss To No. 18 Arizona

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) Cal (9-4, 0-2) nearly pulled off the upset using a strong defensive second half to erase a 13-point halftime deficit and tying the game late in the fourth before ultimately falling to No. 18 Arizona (12-1, 2-0), 63-56, at Haas Pavilion Saturday night. Jayda Curry led Cal...
No. 11 Bears Start New Year At San Jose State

The No. 11 Cal women's swimming & diving team kicks off the new year with a short trip to the South Bay for a dual meet at San Jose State on Monday. The Bears will compete for the first time since their strong showing at the Minnesota Invitational in early December.
