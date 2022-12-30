ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The News-Messenger

Four playoff winners, individual heroics highlight 10 of year's memorable football games

By Matthew Horn, Fremont News-Messenger
The News-Messenger
The News-Messenger
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mbXzT_0jyQkfxH00

Many people like to remember and talk about high school football.

The postseason is often hard for both spectators and athletes to forget. The gift that keeps on giving, if you will.

Here are 10 games that resonate enough with at least one person to be reviewed one last time before the year is renewed.

Gibsonburg 30, Waynesfield-Goshen 20

Cam Mooney scored two touchdowns and Cole Owens and Connor Smith added one apiece as the Golden Bears topped unbeaten Waynesfield-Goshen. Gibsonburg won twice in the postseason for the first time.

Smith rushed for 309 yards on 34 tries and Owens added 127 on six carries. Smith had 325 yards and six touchdowns on 38 totes in a 42-14 win over Edgerton in the first round.

Clyde 63, Fireland 35

Cole Schwochow, Jay Plummer and Brennan Wilson each caught one touchdown pass from Abe Morrison as the Fliers advanced to Week 12. Schwochow added a pick-6 on defense. Clark Norman rushed for two scores, and Chancy Miracle, Plummer and Jayvin Sheffield each added a touchdown on the ground.

Bellevue 40, Galion 9

Seth Bova and Brody Horn rushed for two touchdowns apiece and Tyler Ray caught a scoring pass from Ashton Martin as Bellevue won in the first round of the postseason.

Jackson Martin caught a touchdown pass from his brother.

Oak Harbor 47, Genoa 36

Hayden Buhro caught three touchdown passes from Mike Lalonde and Jaqui Hayward rushed for three touchdowns and added a scoring reception as Oak Harbor avenged a regular season loss.

Oak Harbor 25, Port Clinton 21

Carson Ridener scored the go-ahead touchdown midway through the fourth quarter. Judson Overmyer and Buhro each caught a touchdown from Lalonde and Tyler Thompson returned a kickoff 65 yards for a score.

Oak Harbor 29, Huron 28 (overtime)

Ridener caught a conversion pass from Lalonde to end the game, after Ridener rushed for a touchdown in overtime. Hayward and Overmyer each caught a touchdown pass from Lalonde and Hayward added a score on the ground.

Genoa 28, Oak Harbor 25

Austin Teet, Aidan Antry and Robert Messenger each caught a touchdown pass from Aiden Brunkhorst as Genoa won a second straight in the series. Messenger added a score on the ground.

Ross 25, Toledo St. Francis 22

Quarterback Kaden Holmes did all the scoring for Ross as he rushed for two touchdowns to answer scores from St. Francis and added two more touchdowns on the ground in the fourth quarter as the Little Giants took control.

Gibsonburg 29, Margaretta 26

Owens kicked the game-winning field goal from 21 yards. Smith rushed for two touchdowns and Mooney added one score on the ground.

Grant Dawson returned an interception 68 yards for a touchdown.

Woodmore 7, St. Joseph Central Catholic 0 (overtime)

Jack Caldwell rushed for a score in overtime. It was the Wildcats only victory and snapped an 11-game losing skid.

mhorn@gannett.com

419-307-4892

Twitter: @MatthewHornNH

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Ohio State Coach Has Message For Fans After Taking New Job

An Ohio State coach has taken a new job. Per ESPN's Pete Thamel, Ohio State assistant strength coach Niko Palazeti is leaving the school for Cincinnati, where he'll be the program's director of football sports performance. He spent six years with the Buckeyes before taking this role. After this was...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Daily Reflector

High School Basketball: Ayden-Grifton rallies past Greene Central

LITTLEFIELD — Trailing 26-16 at halftime, Ayden-Grifton was in desperate need of a spark in Wednesday night’s Eastern Plains 2A Conference girls’ basketball meeting with Greene Central. The Chargers then used a stout defense in the closing half to outscore the visitors by 20 and secure a 46-36 win. “We always try to pride ourselves on playing four quarters of basketball and in games we play and compete in for...
AYDEN, NC
New York Post

Georgetown sets Big East losing-streak record after loss to Villanova

WASHINGTON — Caleb Daniels made six 3-pointers and scored 20 points, Brandon Slater added 14 points and Villanova beat Georgetown 73-57 on Wednesday night to extend the Hoyas’ regular-season conference losing streak to 25 games. The Georgetown loss broke a tie with DePaul for the longest regular-season losing streak in Big East Conference history. The Hoyas went 0-19 in the conference last season while going 6-25 overall, including a 21-game losing streak. The Hoyas also lost their final regular-season Big East game in 2020-21, before going on a surprising four-game run at Madison Square Garden in New York to claim the...
WASHINGTON, DC
The News-Messenger

The News-Messenger

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
256K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fremont News-Messenger is the number one source for Fremont, Sandusky County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://thenews-messenger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy