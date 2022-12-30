Four playoff winners, individual heroics highlight 10 of year's memorable football games

Many people like to remember and talk about high school football.

The postseason is often hard for both spectators and athletes to forget. The gift that keeps on giving, if you will.

Here are 10 games that resonate enough with at least one person to be reviewed one last time before the year is renewed.

Gibsonburg 30, Waynesfield-Goshen 20

Cam Mooney scored two touchdowns and Cole Owens and Connor Smith added one apiece as the Golden Bears topped unbeaten Waynesfield-Goshen. Gibsonburg won twice in the postseason for the first time.

Smith rushed for 309 yards on 34 tries and Owens added 127 on six carries. Smith had 325 yards and six touchdowns on 38 totes in a 42-14 win over Edgerton in the first round.

Clyde 63, Fireland 35

Cole Schwochow, Jay Plummer and Brennan Wilson each caught one touchdown pass from Abe Morrison as the Fliers advanced to Week 12. Schwochow added a pick-6 on defense. Clark Norman rushed for two scores, and Chancy Miracle, Plummer and Jayvin Sheffield each added a touchdown on the ground.

Bellevue 40, Galion 9

Seth Bova and Brody Horn rushed for two touchdowns apiece and Tyler Ray caught a scoring pass from Ashton Martin as Bellevue won in the first round of the postseason.

Jackson Martin caught a touchdown pass from his brother.

Oak Harbor 47, Genoa 36

Hayden Buhro caught three touchdown passes from Mike Lalonde and Jaqui Hayward rushed for three touchdowns and added a scoring reception as Oak Harbor avenged a regular season loss.

Oak Harbor 25, Port Clinton 21

Carson Ridener scored the go-ahead touchdown midway through the fourth quarter. Judson Overmyer and Buhro each caught a touchdown from Lalonde and Tyler Thompson returned a kickoff 65 yards for a score.

Oak Harbor 29, Huron 28 (overtime)

Ridener caught a conversion pass from Lalonde to end the game, after Ridener rushed for a touchdown in overtime. Hayward and Overmyer each caught a touchdown pass from Lalonde and Hayward added a score on the ground.

Genoa 28, Oak Harbor 25

Austin Teet, Aidan Antry and Robert Messenger each caught a touchdown pass from Aiden Brunkhorst as Genoa won a second straight in the series. Messenger added a score on the ground.

Ross 25, Toledo St. Francis 22

Quarterback Kaden Holmes did all the scoring for Ross as he rushed for two touchdowns to answer scores from St. Francis and added two more touchdowns on the ground in the fourth quarter as the Little Giants took control.

Gibsonburg 29, Margaretta 26

Owens kicked the game-winning field goal from 21 yards. Smith rushed for two touchdowns and Mooney added one score on the ground.

Grant Dawson returned an interception 68 yards for a touchdown.

Woodmore 7, St. Joseph Central Catholic 0 (overtime)

Jack Caldwell rushed for a score in overtime. It was the Wildcats only victory and snapped an 11-game losing skid.

