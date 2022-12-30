ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, WI

Pius XI rides 3-point shooting, defense to win over Watertown girls

By Kevin Wilson
Watertown Daily Times
Watertown Daily Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sTYqw_0jyQkXqL00

The takeaway from the Holiday Shootout was consistent with the entire first half of the season. Any team that can beat Watertown’s girls basketball team has to be really good.

Add Milwaukee Pius XI, the tenth ranked team in Division 2, to that short list.

Sophomore guard Tess Wiczek hit four first half 3-pointers and scored 16 of her game-high 21 points in the opening frame to lead Milwaukee Pius XI to a 48-35 victory over Watertown on Thursday afternoon at the Holiday Shootout.

Pius XI (9-2) hit ten triples on the day. The Lady Popes led 29-22 at the break and nudged the lead into double figures down the stretch in a lower-scoring second half.

Watertown got double digit scoring from junior guard Drew Hinrichs and sophomore forward Alyx Johnson. Hinrichs scored 12 of her 14 points in the first half. Johnson scored six of her 11 points in the first half.

Junior guard Ellie Demet and sophomore guard Megan Doherty each added four points.

Watertown (8-4) held Pius XI 13 points under its average, but the Goslings were unable to prevent the Lady Popes from doing their usual damage beyond the arc. Pius averages nearly eight triples per game.

“That’s par for the course for them,” Watertown girls basketball coach Matt Stollberg said.

“(Wiczek) can shoot it and she’s a tremendous player, but our focus coming out of the tip was to deny 24 (sophomore guard Addison Miranda) and 3 (senior guard Kailey Wozniak), and 14 (Wiczek) got free and really shot the ball well.

“We did some different things early on and when we did switch back to some of our stand-bys, they were kind of out of rhythm. So even though they got hot at the beginning, I think it paid dividends throughout the game and especially at the end of the second half.

“Even with all those free throws at the end, they still only got 19 points in the second half. I think overall, we gave ourselves a chance to beat a really good team. We’ve just got to score the ball better. We missed six free throws and we had a lot of good looks inside that really didn’t fall for us.”

Watertown’s losses thus far have come to New Berlin West (ranked ninth in Division 2), Germantown (ninth in Division 1), DeForest (eighth in Division 2) and now Pius XI.

“We’re at a point where we are playing a state ranked team and a top ten team and we still expect to win and the kids expect to win,” Stollberg said. “That’s been the story so far. We’ve taken care of business and then our losses have all come against ranked teams. We’re not happy with losing, but it gives us perspective.

“It wasn’t pretty, but we just hung in there and hung in there and our defense gave us a chance. We just never got over the hump. Against Bay Port on Tuesday, we did get over the hump and some things started to fall. It was like pulling teeth there for a while. Pius, you can’t really find a better defensive team. Credit to them. It’s not like it was all self inflicted.

“I thought we’d have a chance today and we certainly would have. We continue to do some good things and we continue to be really solid defensively and really following the game plan well. Second half of the year, in the new year, we’re going to shoot the lights out.”

Watertown hosts Beaver Dam on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. The Golden Beavers are currently ranked third in Division 2.

PIUS XI 48, WATERTOWN 35

Pius XI 29 19—48

Watertown 22 13—35

Pius XI (fg ft-fta tp)—Acompanado 1 4-4 7, Wozniak 4 2-3 14, Ganzer 1 0-0 2, Wiczek 8 1-1 21, Dzick 0 1-2 1, Miranda 1 0-0 3 Totals 15 8-10 48

Watertown (fg ft-fta tp)—Demet 1 2-4 4, Johnson 5 1-2 11, Doherty 2 0-0 4, Hinrichs 6 0-3 14, Maas 0 2-2 2 Totals 14 5-11 35

Three-point goals—P (Acompanado, Wozniak 4, Wiczek 4, Miranda), W (Hinrichs 2)

Total fouls—P 12, W 11

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Wisconsin football earns transfer pledge from veteran ACC DB

Wisconsin added a transfer commitment to its ranks on Friday. The Badgers picked up the commitment from a former ACC DB. Jason Maitre spent the majority of his college career with Boston College until recently. Maitre announced his commitment to Luke Fickell and Wisconsin from his social media account. Maitre...
MADISON, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn

West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
WEST BEND, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man suffers life-threatening injuries, arrested for OWI following crashes on Highway 14

BROOKLYN, Wis. — Two crashes on U.S. Highway 14 near the Dane-Rock County line early Sunday morning left a 23-year-old Brooklyn man with life-threatening injuries, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said. The first crash happened around 1:25 a.m. on Highway 14 at West Holt Road between Brooklyn and Evansville. ﻿ In a news release, the sheriff’s office said the 23-year-old...
BROOKLYN, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

2 injured in crash that closed Highway 14 near Middleton for roughly 7 hours, sheriff’s office says

MIDDLETON, Wis. — Two people suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries in a crash on U.S. Highway 14 west of Middleton Sunday morning, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash was reported around 4:45 a.m. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said a 24-year-old woman was heading west on Highway 14 in the area of Millers Curve when she...
MIDDLETON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Illinois football officially announces hiring of former Wisconsin player as next DB coach

Bret Bielema had the DB coaching position filled on his coaching staff Friday. It was someone that used to player under Bielema while at Wisconsin. Antonio Fenelus DB played at Wisconsin from 2008-2011. Feneleus will now be the team’s next DB coach. Fenelus previously spent time with LSU as a defensive analyst, working with the DB’s in Baton Rouge.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
CBS 58

Community mourns two killed in South Milwaukee

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- South Milwaukee police are searching for a killer after a startling discovery was made last night. Two teens were found dead in a car outside an apartment complex. We're on a dead end street. On the other side of that fence are some trees...
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shots fired in Beaver Dam, vehicle hit

BEAVER DAM, Wis. - The Beaver Dam Police Department is looking for video and information related to a shots fired investigation. Police said someone fired "approximately 14 rounds" near the Cooper Street bridge around 1:35 a.m. on Thursday morning, Dec. 29. Around the same time, police said a vehicle near...
BEAVER DAM, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

REAL ESTATE | Delay in opening new location for Michaleno’s Pizzeria in West Bend, WI

January 1, 2023 – West Bend, WI – Michaleno’s Pizzeria is opening in a new location at 235 S. Main Street in West Bend, WI however, there is a delay. Originally the locally owned pizza place was slated to open Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Some delays with equipment and remodeling have pushed the opening out another week. More details will be posted when information becomes available.
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Recalling the end of an era for The Coachman House

West Bend, WI – In 2015, a changing landscape on S. Main Street in West Bend was taking place as the Coachman House/Club Ten 06 was leveled to make way for the new Forward Dental clinic. The building that once stood at 1006 S. Main St., came down on...
WEST BEND, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

4 injured in overnight crash near Janesville, sheriff’s office says

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 14 outside Janesville early Sunday morning, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened just before 1:10 a.m. on Highway 14 at North Burdick Road. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said a 17-year-old boy from Janesville was heading west on Highway 14 when...
JANESVILLE, WI
radioplusinfo.com

1-2-23 fdl school district rec department moves to new location

The Fond du Lac School District Recreation Department opens this week in a new location. Superintendent Dr. Jeff Fleig says the Department is moving from the building behind Woodworth Middle School to the Administrative Office building on 9th Street. Dr. Fleig says the move will help streamline communication across the district administration and departments and to improve customer service. The move comes after the District recently hired a new recreation department director. Bill Greymont takes over after being hired last summer as an assistant principal at Fond du Lac High School. The Rec Department was closed last week and reopens in it’s new location January 2nd.
FOND DU LAC, WI
Watertown Daily Times

Watertown Daily Times

Watertown, WI
199
Followers
227
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

Watertown Daily Times has been serving the Waterown and surrounding comminutes since 1896. Published Monday through Friday and 24/7 online at www.wdtimes.com

 https://www.wdtimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy