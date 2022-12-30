Pius XI rides 3-point shooting, defense to win over Watertown girls

The takeaway from the Holiday Shootout was consistent with the entire first half of the season. Any team that can beat Watertown’s girls basketball team has to be really good.

Add Milwaukee Pius XI, the tenth ranked team in Division 2, to that short list.

Sophomore guard Tess Wiczek hit four first half 3-pointers and scored 16 of her game-high 21 points in the opening frame to lead Milwaukee Pius XI to a 48-35 victory over Watertown on Thursday afternoon at the Holiday Shootout.

Pius XI (9-2) hit ten triples on the day. The Lady Popes led 29-22 at the break and nudged the lead into double figures down the stretch in a lower-scoring second half.

Watertown got double digit scoring from junior guard Drew Hinrichs and sophomore forward Alyx Johnson. Hinrichs scored 12 of her 14 points in the first half. Johnson scored six of her 11 points in the first half.

Junior guard Ellie Demet and sophomore guard Megan Doherty each added four points.

Watertown (8-4) held Pius XI 13 points under its average, but the Goslings were unable to prevent the Lady Popes from doing their usual damage beyond the arc. Pius averages nearly eight triples per game.

“That’s par for the course for them,” Watertown girls basketball coach Matt Stollberg said.

“(Wiczek) can shoot it and she’s a tremendous player, but our focus coming out of the tip was to deny 24 (sophomore guard Addison Miranda) and 3 (senior guard Kailey Wozniak), and 14 (Wiczek) got free and really shot the ball well.

“We did some different things early on and when we did switch back to some of our stand-bys, they were kind of out of rhythm. So even though they got hot at the beginning, I think it paid dividends throughout the game and especially at the end of the second half.

“Even with all those free throws at the end, they still only got 19 points in the second half. I think overall, we gave ourselves a chance to beat a really good team. We’ve just got to score the ball better. We missed six free throws and we had a lot of good looks inside that really didn’t fall for us.”

Watertown’s losses thus far have come to New Berlin West (ranked ninth in Division 2), Germantown (ninth in Division 1), DeForest (eighth in Division 2) and now Pius XI.

“We’re at a point where we are playing a state ranked team and a top ten team and we still expect to win and the kids expect to win,” Stollberg said. “That’s been the story so far. We’ve taken care of business and then our losses have all come against ranked teams. We’re not happy with losing, but it gives us perspective.

“It wasn’t pretty, but we just hung in there and hung in there and our defense gave us a chance. We just never got over the hump. Against Bay Port on Tuesday, we did get over the hump and some things started to fall. It was like pulling teeth there for a while. Pius, you can’t really find a better defensive team. Credit to them. It’s not like it was all self inflicted.

“I thought we’d have a chance today and we certainly would have. We continue to do some good things and we continue to be really solid defensively and really following the game plan well. Second half of the year, in the new year, we’re going to shoot the lights out.”

Watertown hosts Beaver Dam on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. The Golden Beavers are currently ranked third in Division 2.

PIUS XI 48, WATERTOWN 35

Pius XI 29 19—48

Watertown 22 13—35

Pius XI (fg ft-fta tp)—Acompanado 1 4-4 7, Wozniak 4 2-3 14, Ganzer 1 0-0 2, Wiczek 8 1-1 21, Dzick 0 1-2 1, Miranda 1 0-0 3 Totals 15 8-10 48

Watertown (fg ft-fta tp)—Demet 1 2-4 4, Johnson 5 1-2 11, Doherty 2 0-0 4, Hinrichs 6 0-3 14, Maas 0 2-2 2 Totals 14 5-11 35

Three-point goals—P (Acompanado, Wozniak 4, Wiczek 4, Miranda), W (Hinrichs 2)

Total fouls—P 12, W 11