Aquinas wins rematch with Lake Mills girls at Holiday Shootout

Senior Macy Donarski totaled a game-high 19 points and La Crosse Aquinas beat Lake Mills' girls basketball team 65-56 at the Watertown Holiday Shootout on Thursday in a rematch of the 2021 state championship game.

The Blugolds, who saw their 87-game win streak snapped by the L-Cats in the D3 title game two seasons ago, had the upper hand this time around.

Maddie Murphy hit a pair of 3-pointers to give Aquinas (9-1) -- the top-ranked team in Division 4 -- a 59-52 lead with 2 minutes, 30 seconds left. Donarski's layup thirty seconds later made it a nine-point affair. Donarski, a University of Montana recruit who went 9-for-10 at the free throw line, hit four shots at the stripe late as Lake Mills' three-game win streak got halted in a game which featured five ties and nine lead changes.

"It all starts with Donarski and trying to keep her in front," Lake Mills girls basketball coach Ryan Lind said of defending an Aquinas team which averages 71 points per game and took the lead for good at the six-minute mark of the second half.

"She's a tremendous ball handler and shooter. We were trying to mix defenders on her. They have shooters all around her and she's a great passer. The baskets that put Aquinas in front were when we were helping on Donarski and she would kick out for a 3.

"Aquinas is a strong team. They are always putting pressure on people. Even when they're sitting in zones, they're aggressive in passing lanes and they got some easy layups off that."

Junior guard Emily Wollin and junior wing Taylor Wollin scored 13 points apiece for the D3 sixth-ranked L-Cats (9-2). Senior center Bella Pitta added nine points.

"It was a totally different style than we played last night versus Waupun," Lind said. "The girls were up for the challenge and played hard. Double overtime last night had a little effect on the game. We made some decisions at the end of the game where we were a little mentally tired.

"We played our hearts out and have nothing to be ashamed of. Aquinas made a few more shots than we did."

The Blugolds' Autumn Passehl contributed 18 points, including four 3s.

Lake Mills hosts Cambridge on Tuesday.

AQUINAS 65, LAKE MILLS 56

Aquinas 30 35 -- 65

Lake Mills 27 29 -- 56

Aquinas (fg fta-ftm pts) -- Donarski 5 9-10 19, Passehl 6 2-4 18, Murphy 3 0-0 9, Bahr 2 0-0 5, Davis 4 0-0 8, Hnizdilova 3 0-0 6. Totals 23 11-14 65.

Lake Mills -- E. Wollin 5 2-2 13, Hosey 4 0-0 11, Burling 2 1-3 5, Guerrero 2 1-2 5, T. Wollin 5 2-2 13, Pitta 3 3-5 9. Totals 21 9-14 56.

3-point goals -- AQ (Passehl 4, Murphy 3, Bahr 1) 8; LM (Hosey 3, E. Wollin 1, T. Wollin 1) 5.