kymkemp.com
Humboldt County OES January 1 Update on Resources Available After Recent Earthquakes
Recovery efforts continue for those impacted by the Dec. 20, 2022 and Jan. 1 earthquakes. Just after 2:30 am on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, a 6.4M earthquake struck 14 miles from Fortuna, CA. On Sunday, Jan. 1 a magnitude 5.4 aftershock occurred approximately 30 miles south of Eureka, CA just after 10:30 a.m. Community members are advised to be prepared to drop, cover, and hold on in the event of additional aftershocks. For earthquake safety tips, visit: ready.gov/earthquakes.
kymkemp.com
Stay Informed: All the Info on the Earthquake Recovery Efforts in One Place
Press release from Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services:. Recovery efforts continue for those impacted by the Dec. 20 earthquake. The Humboldt County Local Assistance Center will be open at Monument Middle School, 95 Center Street, Rio Dell, CA. on Saturday, Dec. 31 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The...
NBC Bay Area
Preliminary M5.4 Earthquake Strikes in Humboldt County: USGS
A moderate New Year's Day earthquake rattled parts of Northern California, according to the United States Geological Survey. The 5.4 magnitude temblor was reported at 10:35 a.m. Sunday near Rio Dell in Humboldt County. Caltrans at around 11 a.m. said State Route 211 at Fernbridge was shut down while crews...
kymkemp.com
New Year’s Day Magnitude 5.4 Earthquake Update From the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services
Just after 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1 a magnitude 5.4 earthquake occurred approximately 30 miles south of Eureka. There is no tsunami risk as a result of the earthquake. Community members are advised to be prepared to drop, cover, and hold on in the event of aftershocks. For earthquake safety tips, visit: ready.gov/earthquakes.
SFGate
Already shaken Rio Dell struck by magnitude 5.4 earthquake Sunday
The already rattled town of Rio Dell was shaken again Sunday morning. The United States Geological Survey reports a preliminary magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck near Rio Dell, Calif., at 10:35 a.m. at a depth of 27 kilometers. Two died and 12 were injured on December 20 when Humboldt County was...
USGS: Magnitude 5.4 quake strikes Humboldt County
The U.S. Geological Survey says a 5.4-magnitude quake has struck Humboldt County. The quake was recorded 9.3 miles northwest of Rio Dell and 28 miles north-northwest of Eureka. No further details were immediately available.
kymkemp.com
Free Vouchers for Dump Drop Off Offered to Fortuna Residents
How about some free waste disposal, Fortuna? Caltrans, Clean California, the City of Fortuna, and Recology invite Fortuna residents to claim one of 200 vouchers good for one free pickup truck or vehicle load of residential debris to be dropped off during business hours at the Recology Eel River Transfer Station in Fortuna.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Boil-Water Notice Issued for Much of Mitchell Road and the Surrounding Area, Says Humboldt CSD
Press release from the Humboldt Community Services District:. Due to the recent water outage, which occurred on January 1, 2023, the State Water Resources Control Board, Division of Drinking Water, the Humboldt County Health Department, and the Humboldt Community Services District are advising residents of Gregory Lane, Browns Road, Lentell Road, Kluck Lane, and a portion of Mitchell Road to only use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes as a safety precaution to avoid stomach or intestinal illness.
5.4 earthquake rattles N. California; heavy rains leave residents without power
A moderate New Year’s Day earthquake rattled the region of Northern California where a stronger quake nearly two weeks ago killed two people and left widespread damage, authorities said. The earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.4 struck at 10:35 a.m. Sunday about 9 miles southeast of Rio Dell...
kymkemp.com
Flooding in Humboldt County: Images and Info
Flooding continues to affect multiple roadways across the Emerald Triangle as rain steadily falls across the region and the National Weather Service in Eureka recommends that travelers stay off streets that are flooded. Humboldt County reported the following:. Flooded Roads (but still open) Walnut Drive at Redwood in Cutten. Howard...
lostcoastoutpost.com
THE ECONEWS REPORT: California’s Third Shakiest Earthquake?
Humboldt’s Queen of Quakes, Dr. Lori Dengler professor emeritus of geology at CalPoly Humboldt, joins Gang Green to break down the recent 6.4 magnitude rumbler. It wasn’t just you: that was a big one! It was the third most “shaky” recorded earthquake in California’s history (as measured by peak ground acceleration), with 1.46 g-force of acceleration.
kymkemp.com
OES Warns of Flooding on Humboldt County Rivers
Information from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services. According to the US National Weather Service (NWS) office in Eureka, the Eel River at Fernbridge in Ferndale is forecast to reach flood stage the morning of Saturday, Dec. 31, with moderate flooding occurring through Sunday, January 1, 2023. The California...
lostcoastoutpost.com
(UPDATING) Traveling East? Highways 299 and 36 Closed Limited to One-Way Traffic Due to Active Rock Slides
UPDATE 12:00 p.m.: It looks as though both highways are open to one-way controlled traffic, according to Caltrans Quickmap. Our friends at Caltrans have informed us that both highways 299 and 36 are closed due to active rock slides this morning. Highway 299 is closed in both directions at post...
kymkemp.com
Roadwork Scheduled for Local Highways from December 30 – January 5
The following scheduled roadwork has been verified at the time of release. Please keep in mind work is weather permitting and subject to change. For updates to this list, visit: QuickMap at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov, check the California Highway Information Network (CHIN) at https://roads.dot.ca.gov or call 1-800-GAS-ROAD (1-800-427-7623). For information pertaining to emergency roadwork, check QuickMap and the CHIN. For media updates, please contact the appropriate Public Information Officer listed above.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE:12:38 p.m.: Most Major Highways Reopening] Multiple Major Highways Closed Including 1, 36, 299
The Eel River at Ferndale [Video by Mike Grimaldo]. Although the storm that has slammed northern California has quieted (only predicted to be a 20% chance of rain for most areas today and sunny tomorrow), both small and large roadways are seriously impacted across the area. Please check Caltrans QuickMap and consider whether it is a good idea to travel at this time.
kymkemp.com
A Look Back at Humboldt County Cattle Ranching
Working with Cattle along the Northern Western Pacific railroad line. Note: Carl Young brings back old photos to life by colorizing them. He often posts his enlivened photos on Humboldt County, California in pictures, old and new. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is...
kymkemp.com
Rain, Wind, and Flood: The Next Days Are Doozies
Steady rain is falling across northern California today, and the National Weather Service predicts that at about 1 p.m. high winds will begin for large portions of Humboldt, Trinity, Mendocino and Lake Counties. They posted via Facebook, “A Wind Advisory is in effect for portions of NW California on Friday...
kymkemp.com
Request for Qualifications Now Open for the Willow Creek Area
Press release from the Humboldt County Fire Safe Council:. The Humboldt County Public Works Department, Natural Resources Planning office, in its capacity as a Humboldt County Fire Safe Council member, has prepared a Request for Qualifications to identify a pool of experienced and qualified contractors to perform a range of fuel treatment services in the Willow Creek area as part of a grant-funded program to advance the goals of the Humboldt County Community Wildfire Protection Plan’s (“CWPP”) countywide Wildfire Preparedness Action Plan as well as elements of the Willow Creek Area Planning Unit Action Plan and the Willow Creek Greater Area CWPP. The County expects to retain the services of qualified contractors within the Pool over a two-year period. Selection for the Pool does not guarantee a professional services agreement.
kymkemp.com
Owners of Earthquake Damaged Home Featured on ABC News Need Help
Lifelong Rio Dell residents, Kenny and Ginger Parker, are in desperate need of help after the Ferndale Earthquake caused severe damage to their home, displacing the Rio Dell natives. Ginger, formerly Ginger Burns, grew up as one of the fiery red-headed Burns clan. Her parents, Mike and Mary Burns, ran...
kymkemp.com
Slides, Downed Trees, and Wild Waters: Images From 2022 Year’s End Storm
A wild storm slapped the North Coast yesterday and early this morning leaving roads closed, trees down, and rivers swollen as 2022 took a last hard swing at residents. Rather than fill the page with words, here are videos and photos that we thought were compelling–moving progressively southward from images at the west end of Trinity County in the above photo from Caltrans to the most compelling image taken north of Willits at the bottom:
