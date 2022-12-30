Johnson Creek wrestlers sixth at scramble event

RIPON—Gurinderpal Khasria placed second in the 195-pound weight class to lead Johnson Creek’s wrestlers to a sixth place finish at the Sergeant Andrew Wallace Memorial Scramble on Wednesday.

Khasria (9-5) went 3-1 on the day with three pins and one decision. He lost by fall in the finals to Mayville’s Ayden Grulke.

Luke Hartz (132) and Taylor Joseph (152) each placed third.

Hartz (12-5) went 4-1 with three pins and one medical forfeit. Joseph (14-5) went 4-1 with three pins and one decision.

Domonic Raabe (160) placed fourth. Raabe (11-9) finished 3-2 with two pins and one major decision.

Silas Hartz (220) placed sixth. Hartz finished 2-3 with two pins. Cohen Schmidt (182) and heavyweight Logan Zerbe each placed seventh. Both wrestlers finished 2-3 with two pins.

Connor Gerstner (120) placed ninth. Gerstner (10-6) went 3-2 with a pair of decisions.

Team scores: Waukesha West 413, Portage 294.5, Slinger 279.5, Pardeeville 228, Whitnall/Greendale 223.5, Johnson Creek 173, North Fond du Lac/St. Mary’s Springs 170, Ripon 151, Menomonee Falls 134, Westfield 131.5, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 129, Kettle Moraine 109.5, Markesan 79.5, Markesan 73, Stratford 65, Clintonville 29, Middleton 24.5