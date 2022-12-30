Pardeeville too much for Hustisford girls

HUSTISFORD—Jessi Ernst scored a team-high 23 points to lead Pardeeville to a 58-32 victory over Hustisford’s girls basketball team on Thursday.

Pardeeville (7-2) broke away in the second half with 35 points. Ernst scored 11 of her points and Aubrey Maass scored all 11 of her points after the break.

“They are a tall team,” Hustisford girls basketball coach Jason Hildebrandt said. “Their length threw us some fits in the first half. They have quite a few girls that are 6-foot. They play good, aggressive defense and they crashed the boards with their height. They got a lot of garbage points on us.”

Autumn Kuehl led all scorers with 24 points and added seven rebounds for Hustisford (4-4). Maddie Maas added four points and eight rebounds.

The Falcons host Oakfield on Tuesday.

PARDEEVILLE 58, HUSTISFORD 32

Pardeeville 23 35—58

Hustisford 11 21—32

Pardeeville (fg ft-fta tp)—Bryan 1 0-0 3, Maass 4 0-0 11, Ernst 11 1-2 23, Gentz 0 1-2 1, Bouchard 3 0-0 6, Jerome 0 2-4 2, Guenther 2 0-0 4, Brenneman 1 0-0 2, Schaller 3 0-0 6 Totals 25 4-8 58

Hustisford (fg ft-fta tp)—C. Hildebrandt 0 0-1 0, T. Hildebrandt 0 3-6 3, Burback 0 1-2 1, Maas 1 2-2 4, Kuehl 5 13-16 24 Totals 6 19-27 32

Three-point goals—P (Bryan, Maass 4), H (Kuehl)

Total fouls—P 23, H 7