ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hustisford, WI

Pardeeville too much for Hustisford girls

By Kevin Wilson
Watertown Daily Times
Watertown Daily Times
 3 days ago

HUSTISFORD—Jessi Ernst scored a team-high 23 points to lead Pardeeville to a 58-32 victory over Hustisford’s girls basketball team on Thursday.

Pardeeville (7-2) broke away in the second half with 35 points. Ernst scored 11 of her points and Aubrey Maass scored all 11 of her points after the break.

“They are a tall team,” Hustisford girls basketball coach Jason Hildebrandt said. “Their length threw us some fits in the first half. They have quite a few girls that are 6-foot. They play good, aggressive defense and they crashed the boards with their height. They got a lot of garbage points on us.”

Autumn Kuehl led all scorers with 24 points and added seven rebounds for Hustisford (4-4). Maddie Maas added four points and eight rebounds.

The Falcons host Oakfield on Tuesday.

PARDEEVILLE 58, HUSTISFORD 32

Pardeeville 23 35—58

Hustisford 11 21—32

Pardeeville (fg ft-fta tp)—Bryan 1 0-0 3, Maass 4 0-0 11, Ernst 11 1-2 23, Gentz 0 1-2 1, Bouchard 3 0-0 6, Jerome 0 2-4 2, Guenther 2 0-0 4, Brenneman 1 0-0 2, Schaller 3 0-0 6 Totals 25 4-8 58

Hustisford (fg ft-fta tp)—C. Hildebrandt 0 0-1 0, T. Hildebrandt 0 3-6 3, Burback 0 1-2 1, Maas 1 2-2 4, Kuehl 5 13-16 24 Totals 6 19-27 32

Three-point goals—P (Bryan, Maass 4), H (Kuehl)

Total fouls—P 23, H 7

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wisportsheroics.com

Wisconsin Football 2023 Schedule: A First Look

You can feel the excitement around the Wisconsin Badgers football program. Luke Fickell has scored some huge players through the transfer portal and Badgers fans are already looking toward next year. The Wisconsin football 2023 schedule is out and is full of tantalizing matchups. Here is your first look at the Wisconsin football 2023 schedule.
MADISON, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn

West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
WEST BEND, WI
nbc15.com

Watching the next big system

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’re kicking off the new year with gray and drizzly but mild weather. After some freezing rain and sleet moved through overnight, there are slick spots on some roadways. I expect roads to improve later in the day as temperatures rise to the upper 30s and lower 40s.
WISCONSIN STATE
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Projects in Green Bay and Sheboygan Win AARP WI Grants

Quick-action community improvement proposals submitted by organizations in three Wisconsin cities, Green Bay, Ladysmith, and Sheboygan, have been selected to receive the final AARP Wisconsin “Small Dollar, Big Impact” grants of 2022. The City of Sheboygan is creating sort of a city hall on wheels. Chad Pelishek, Director...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man suffers life-threatening injuries, arrested for OWI following crashes on Highway 14

BROOKLYN, Wis. — Two crashes on U.S. Highway 14 near the Dane-Rock County line early Sunday morning left a 23-year-old Brooklyn man with life-threatening injuries, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said. The first crash happened around 1:25 a.m. on Highway 14 at West Holt Road between Brooklyn and Evansville. ﻿ In a news release, the sheriff’s office said the 23-year-old...
BROOKLYN, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Oh, baby! Meet some of the first Wisconsin babies born in 2023.

WISCONSIN — Some Wisconsin families are celebrating the new year with a new bundle of joy. At 12:11 a.m. today, Caleb Jimmie Liddell was born at the Aurora Sinai Medical Center to mom Clela Liddell and dad Nielthaniel Taylor. Baby Caleb weighed 5 pounds and 9 ounces and was...
WISCONSIN STATE
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Recalling the end of an era for The Coachman House

West Bend, WI – In 2015, a changing landscape on S. Main Street in West Bend was taking place as the Coachman House/Club Ten 06 was leveled to make way for the new Forward Dental clinic. The building that once stood at 1006 S. Main St., came down on...
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

OAW Indoor Sports Complex in New Berlin is now open

NEW BERLIN — Ethic Indoor, LLC, the owner of OAW Indoor Sports Complex, announced the facility is now open. Part of the roof of the complex collapsed during a storm on July 5, 2022, while about 50 people were inside. The fire department said the collapse could have been due to water pooling on the roof as storms came through the Waukesha area.
NEW BERLIN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Neenah to host medallion scavenger hunts to mark 150 years

NEENAH, WI (WFRV) – As we ring in the new year, the city of Neenah is also marking 150 years. Neenah’s Police Department is also celebrating 150 years of service. To celebrate, the city is planning an exciting series of scavenger hunts in public parks for 2023. Local 5 News got an early look at what the treasure will be.
NEENAH, WI
CBS 58

Community mourns two killed in South Milwaukee

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- South Milwaukee police are searching for a killer after a startling discovery was made last night. Two teens were found dead in a car outside an apartment complex. We're on a dead end street. On the other side of that fence are some trees...
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Eight counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,722,593 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,911 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalDec. 23 Total. Total Positive Cases1,722,593N/A. Fully Vaccinated3,606,830 (61.8%)N/A. Updated Booster1,046,979 (18.0%)N/A. COVID-19 Deaths13,911N/A. Ever Hospitalized69,493N/A.
WISCONSIN STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Southwest Airlines fiasco impacted Waukesha residents

WAUKESHA — The Becker family in Waukesha had their Christmas holiday all planned out. The family was going to fly out Christmas Eve to Phoenix for the Wisconsin Badger bowl game. “We were going to leave there and got to Las Vegas for a few days and flew home...
WAUKESHA, WI
nbc15.com

Dane Co. barn burned for over 8 hours, tractor likely the cause

TOWN OF SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Smoke poured out of a Statz Dairy Farm barn in rural Sun Prairie for nearly eight hours Friday evening, and officials believe a tractor was the source of the fire. Multiple fire agencies were dispatched at 3:45 Friday afternoon. The roadway on County...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

4 injured in overnight crash near Janesville, sheriff’s office says

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 14 outside Janesville early Sunday morning, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened just before 1:10 a.m. on Highway 14 at North Burdick Road. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said a 17-year-old boy from Janesville was heading west on Highway 14 when...
JANESVILLE, WI
Watertown Daily Times

Watertown Daily Times

Watertown, WI
199
Followers
227
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

Watertown Daily Times has been serving the Waterown and surrounding comminutes since 1896. Published Monday through Friday and 24/7 online at www.wdtimes.com

 https://www.wdtimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy