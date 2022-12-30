ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo, WI

Waterloo boys fall to Oakfield

By Kevin Wilson
 3 days ago

RIO—Davis Derks and Luke Bijl each scored 14 points for Oakfield in a 60-40 victory over Waterloo’s boys basketball team at the Rio tournament on Wednesday.

Oakfield (5-3) led 29-22 at the break behind nine points from Derks and six from Lucas Meredith. Mitchell Moser scored 11 of his 13 points after halftime to help the Oaks pull away.

Waterloo (2-6) was led by Cameron Tschanz with 12 points.

The Pirates host Lake Mills on Tuesday.

OAKFIELD 60, WATERLOO 40

Oakfield 29 31—60

Waterloo 22 18—40

Oakfield (fg ft-fta tp)—Moser 5 1-1 13, Schepp 2 0-0 6, Derks 5 3-4 14, Bijl 6 2-2 14, Meredith 4 0-0 8, Bass 1 0-0 2, Marschie 1 0-0 3 Totals 24 6-7 60

Waterloo (fg ft-fta tp)—Sampo 2 0-0 5, Haberman 2 0-0 4, Jaehnke 3 0-0 6, Setz 1 3-3 5, Tschanz 4 2-3 12, Bullock 1 2-4 4, Bergeron 0 2-4 2, Novak 1 0-0 2 Totals 14 9-14 40

Three-point goals—O (Moser 2, Schepp 2, Derks), W (Sampo, Tschanz 2)

Total fouls—O 10, W 10

