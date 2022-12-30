Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kymkemp.com
Humboldt County OES January 1 Update on Resources Available After Recent Earthquakes
Recovery efforts continue for those impacted by the Dec. 20, 2022 and Jan. 1 earthquakes. Just after 2:30 am on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, a 6.4M earthquake struck 14 miles from Fortuna, CA. On Sunday, Jan. 1 a magnitude 5.4 aftershock occurred approximately 30 miles south of Eureka, CA just after 10:30 a.m. Community members are advised to be prepared to drop, cover, and hold on in the event of additional aftershocks. For earthquake safety tips, visit: ready.gov/earthquakes.
kymkemp.com
Free Vouchers for Dump Drop Off Offered to Fortuna Residents
How about some free waste disposal, Fortuna? Caltrans, Clean California, the City of Fortuna, and Recology invite Fortuna residents to claim one of 200 vouchers good for one free pickup truck or vehicle load of residential debris to be dropped off during business hours at the Recology Eel River Transfer Station in Fortuna.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Boil-Water Notice Issued for Much of Mitchell Road and the Surrounding Area, Says Humboldt CSD
Press release from the Humboldt Community Services District:. Due to the recent water outage, which occurred on January 1, 2023, the State Water Resources Control Board, Division of Drinking Water, the Humboldt County Health Department, and the Humboldt Community Services District are advising residents of Gregory Lane, Browns Road, Lentell Road, Kluck Lane, and a portion of Mitchell Road to only use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes as a safety precaution to avoid stomach or intestinal illness.
kymkemp.com
Vehicle Struck Pedestrian at V and 6th in Eureka
A vehicle struck a pedestrian in the north end of Eureka at the intersection of V and 6th. One man was left lying on the roadway injured. An ambulance responded to the scene. Please remember that information gathered from initial reports is subject to revision as more facts become available.
kymkemp.com
Request for Qualifications Now Open for the Willow Creek Area
Press release from the Humboldt County Fire Safe Council:. The Humboldt County Public Works Department, Natural Resources Planning office, in its capacity as a Humboldt County Fire Safe Council member, has prepared a Request for Qualifications to identify a pool of experienced and qualified contractors to perform a range of fuel treatment services in the Willow Creek area as part of a grant-funded program to advance the goals of the Humboldt County Community Wildfire Protection Plan’s (“CWPP”) countywide Wildfire Preparedness Action Plan as well as elements of the Willow Creek Area Planning Unit Action Plan and the Willow Creek Greater Area CWPP. The County expects to retain the services of qualified contractors within the Pool over a two-year period. Selection for the Pool does not guarantee a professional services agreement.
kymkemp.com
Flooding in Humboldt County: Images and Info
Flooding continues to affect multiple roadways across the Emerald Triangle as rain steadily falls across the region and the National Weather Service in Eureka recommends that travelers stay off streets that are flooded. Humboldt County reported the following:. Flooded Roads (but still open) Walnut Drive at Redwood in Cutten. Howard...
kymkemp.com
OES Warns of Flooding on Humboldt County Rivers
Information from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services. According to the US National Weather Service (NWS) office in Eureka, the Eel River at Fernbridge in Ferndale is forecast to reach flood stage the morning of Saturday, Dec. 31, with moderate flooding occurring through Sunday, January 1, 2023. The California...
kymkemp.com
Humboldt OES Resources Update for Those Affected by the December 20 Quake
Recovery efforts, emergency sheltering, and supply distribution continues for those impacted by the Dec. 20 earthquake. The Humboldt County Local Assistance Center (LAC) will be open at Monument Middle School, 95 Center Street, Rio Dell, CA. on Friday, Dec. 30 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 31 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
kymkemp.com
New Year’s Day Magnitude 5.4 Earthquake Update From the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services
Just after 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1 a magnitude 5.4 earthquake occurred approximately 30 miles south of Eureka. There is no tsunami risk as a result of the earthquake. Community members are advised to be prepared to drop, cover, and hold on in the event of aftershocks. For earthquake safety tips, visit: ready.gov/earthquakes.
kymkemp.com
Stay Informed: All the Info on the Earthquake Recovery Efforts in One Place
Press release from Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services:. Recovery efforts continue for those impacted by the Dec. 20 earthquake. The Humboldt County Local Assistance Center will be open at Monument Middle School, 95 Center Street, Rio Dell, CA. on Saturday, Dec. 31 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The...
kymkemp.com
A Look Back at Humboldt County Cattle Ranching
Working with Cattle along the Northern Western Pacific railroad line. Note: Carl Young brings back old photos to life by colorizing them. He often posts his enlivened photos on Humboldt County, California in pictures, old and new. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is...
lostcoastoutpost.com
(UPDATING) Traveling East? Highways 299 and 36 Closed Limited to One-Way Traffic Due to Active Rock Slides
UPDATE 12:00 p.m.: It looks as though both highways are open to one-way controlled traffic, according to Caltrans Quickmap. Our friends at Caltrans have informed us that both highways 299 and 36 are closed due to active rock slides this morning. Highway 299 is closed in both directions at post...
5.4 magnitude earthquake shakes Northern California
FORTUNA, Calif. — A 5.4 magnitude earthquake rumbled through Northern California on Sunday morning, authorities said. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake was reported 9 miles southeast of Rio Dell and 13 miles from Fortuna at about 10:35 a.m. PST. The epicenter of the quake was 26...
krcrtv.com
Humboldt County road advisories and flood closures
EUREKA, Calif. — The Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services and Caltrans District 1 recently announced several road closures and closure warnings due to flooding. By Saturday morning, flooding of the Eel River may necessitate closing the bridge along Route 211. Caltrans District 1 said it typically waits to...
SFGate
Already shaken Rio Dell struck by magnitude 5.4 earthquake Sunday
The already rattled town of Rio Dell was shaken again Sunday morning. The United States Geological Survey reports a preliminary magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck near Rio Dell, Calif., at 10:35 a.m. at a depth of 27 kilometers. Two died and 12 were injured on December 20 when Humboldt County was...
kymkemp.com
Highway 199 Scheduled to Close January 3 & 4 Due to Tree Work, Detour Available
Heads up to Del Norte County travelers: U.S. 199 near the 101 junction will be fully closed again on Tuesday, Jan. 3 and Wednesday, Jan. 4 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Travelers should use Route 197 as a detour. A contractor has been conducting inclement weather preparations in the...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 3:39 p.m.] Estimated 5.4 Quake Shakes in the New Year
At about 10:35 a.m. on New Year’s Day, an estimated 5.4 magnitude earthquake rattled North Coast residents already shook by the December 20 6.4 magnitude quake. The quake was centered near Redcrest which is about 10 miles south of Rio Dell. We’re already hearing reports on the scanner of...
kymkemp.com
Renter’s Home Seriously Damaged in New Year’s Day Quake
Reports of damage from today’s quake is just beginning to come in. But we spoke to one victim, Monica Welch, who told us that she, her husband, and her son were sitting on their bed when big shake struck her town of Rio Dell. “[E]verything started shaking,” she told...
kymkemp.com
Slides, Downed Trees, and Wild Waters: Images From 2022 Year’s End Storm
A wild storm slapped the North Coast yesterday and early this morning leaving roads closed, trees down, and rivers swollen as 2022 took a last hard swing at residents. Rather than fill the page with words, here are videos and photos that we thought were compelling–moving progressively southward from images at the west end of Trinity County in the above photo from Caltrans to the most compelling image taken north of Willits at the bottom:
kymkemp.com
Rain, Wind, and Flood: The Next Days Are Doozies
Steady rain is falling across northern California today, and the National Weather Service predicts that at about 1 p.m. high winds will begin for large portions of Humboldt, Trinity, Mendocino and Lake Counties. They posted via Facebook, “A Wind Advisory is in effect for portions of NW California on Friday...
Comments / 0