Read full article on original website
Related
lostcoastoutpost.com
20-Year-Old Gets Seven-Year Prison Sentence for Fourth of July Wine Bottle Attack
Press release from the Humboldt County District Attorney’s Office:. Today, 20-year-old Joseph Boxell received a 7-year prison sentence following his plea to a charge of Assault by Means Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury with a strike prior. Boxell committed the strike prior on Jan. 12, 2021 in Arcata, when he brandished a firearm at two people walking by (thereby committing another felony assault). He pled “open” to that case, meaning all sentencing options were left open to the judge, who chose to give him probation.
kymkemp.com
Suspect Arrested in Vandalism of Nearly 100-Year-Old Salyer Church
The Trinity County Sheriff’s Department arrested a suspect, 31-year-old Joseph Beeson, Thursday, for breaking into the Salyer Wayside Chapel on Highway 299 Wednesday night. A member of the church told us, “[T]the attack was devastating. so much damage, 85% of the windows broken out, pianos flipped upside down cupboards dumped, pews flipped over the list goes on. All I can say is horrible.”
kymkemp.com
Coroner Releases Information on Double Homicide Victims
The Humboldt County Coroner’s Office released information on the double homicide which occurred December 27 on Crane Street in the Pine Hill area of Eureka in which a man and a woman were fatally shot leaving their 4-year-old child an orphan. Yesterday, a forensics pathologist at the Humboldt County...
kymkemp.com
Family Member of Triple Homicide Victims Claims DA’s Office Didn’t Care About Their Safety
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
kymkemp.com
EPD Seeks Citizens Who Came to Officer’s Aid
Eureka Police are looking for community members who assisted an officer. On May 30th, 2021, several citizens assisted and officer with the Eureka Police Department in detaining a subject who was actively resisting arrest. We are interested in identifying and recognizing those that came to the officer’s aid. If you recognize or know any details or have any information regarding this incident, please contact Katie Hill at 707-441-4095. We are trying to identify three of the four male citizens seen below; one in the plaid shirt and the other two in black t-shirts.
kymkemp.com
Russell Albers Booked on Two Counts of Homicide, Two Counts of Attempted Homicide, and One Count of Child Endangerment
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 12/28/2022, at about 1:46pm, Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 1900 block of...
mendofever.com
66-Year-Old Man Arrested for Suspected Human Trafficking on Trinity County Cannabis Grow
The following is a press release issued by the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. In March of 2022, the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a reported sexual...
Manhunt underway for suspect in Humboldt County double murder
EUREKA — A 41-year-old man remained at-large Tuesday after he allegedly killed two people and wounded two more in a Northern California home, authorities said.Humboldt County sheriff's deputies rescued a 4-year-old, who was uninjured, from the home in Eureka shortly after midnight Tuesday. The child's screams were heard in the background of the 911 call that summoned deputies to the residence, the department said in a news release. The two dead adults were the child's parents, sheriff's spokesperson Stephen Brown said in an email.Russell Martin Albers is being sought in connection with the shooting, the sheriff's office said in a news...
kymkemp.com
Vehicle Struck Pedestrian at V and 6th in Eureka
A vehicle struck a pedestrian in the north end of Eureka at the intersection of V and 6th. One man was left lying on the roadway injured. An ambulance responded to the scene. Please remember that information gathered from initial reports is subject to revision as more facts become available.
kymkemp.com
Beware of Phone Scammers Stating They’re an HCSO Deputy
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office has recently received several reports of a phone scam targeting our community. As part of this scam, the caller claims they are from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office and may identify as current and/or former...
lostcoastoutpost.com
The New Telephone Scams Are Getting More and More Sophisticated, Sheriff’s Office Says; Here Are Ways to Spot Them
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office has recently received several reports of a phone scam targeting our community. As part of this scam, the caller claims they are from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office and may identify as current and/or former...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 11:33 a.m.: CHP Now Reports This Is a Fatal Crash] Major Injury Fiery Crash on 101 Near Fortuna
Two vehicles, one a yellow pickup, crashed north of the exit at Kenmar near Fortuna Hwy 36 and at least one caught on fire, according to reports from the Incident Commander over the scanner. Two people were trapped and received major injuries and are now being taken by two ambulances...
kymkemp.com
Free Vouchers for Dump Drop Off Offered to Fortuna Residents
How about some free waste disposal, Fortuna? Caltrans, Clean California, the City of Fortuna, and Recology invite Fortuna residents to claim one of 200 vouchers good for one free pickup truck or vehicle load of residential debris to be dropped off during business hours at the Recology Eel River Transfer Station in Fortuna.
kymkemp.com
Humboldt County OES January 1 Update on Resources Available After Recent Earthquakes
Recovery efforts continue for those impacted by the Dec. 20, 2022 and Jan. 1 earthquakes. Just after 2:30 am on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, a 6.4M earthquake struck 14 miles from Fortuna, CA. On Sunday, Jan. 1 a magnitude 5.4 aftershock occurred approximately 30 miles south of Eureka, CA just after 10:30 a.m. Community members are advised to be prepared to drop, cover, and hold on in the event of additional aftershocks. For earthquake safety tips, visit: ready.gov/earthquakes.
lostcoastoutpost.com
18-Year-Old Man Arrested For Attempted Murder This Morning After Allegedly Shooting Firearm at Fellow Motorist on 101 Near the 299 Intersection, CHP Says
On December 23, 2022, at approximately 8:25 am, the subject, later identified as Daniel Robert Logan Fernandez Ralls, was traveling on US-101 northbound, south of SR-299, in his 2014 Mercedes C350 when he was involved in a freeway violence incident with another motorist. Mr. Fernandez Ralls brandished a semi-automatic handgun...
NBC Bay Area
Preliminary M5.4 Earthquake Strikes in Humboldt County: USGS
A moderate New Year's Day earthquake rattled parts of Northern California, according to the United States Geological Survey. The 5.4 magnitude temblor was reported at 10:35 a.m. Sunday near Rio Dell in Humboldt County. Caltrans at around 11 a.m. said State Route 211 at Fernbridge was shut down while crews...
kymkemp.com
A Look Back at Humboldt County Cattle Ranching
Working with Cattle along the Northern Western Pacific railroad line. Note: Carl Young brings back old photos to life by colorizing them. He often posts his enlivened photos on Humboldt County, California in pictures, old and new. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is...
actionnewsnow.com
Canyon Creek Road in Trinity County closes again due to slide
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - A rockslide on Canyon Creek Road activated again on Saturday, according to the Trinity County Department of Transportation. The road has been closed until further notice as Dyer Construction has been notified about the slide. Dyer Construction installed a fence around the slide earlier this month...
kymkemp.com
Renter’s Home Seriously Damaged in New Year’s Day Quake
Reports of damage from today’s quake is just beginning to come in. But we spoke to one victim, Monica Welch, who told us that she, her husband, and her son were sitting on their bed when big shake struck her town of Rio Dell. “[E]verything started shaking,” she told...
kymkemp.com
Request for Qualifications Now Open for the Willow Creek Area
Press release from the Humboldt County Fire Safe Council:. The Humboldt County Public Works Department, Natural Resources Planning office, in its capacity as a Humboldt County Fire Safe Council member, has prepared a Request for Qualifications to identify a pool of experienced and qualified contractors to perform a range of fuel treatment services in the Willow Creek area as part of a grant-funded program to advance the goals of the Humboldt County Community Wildfire Protection Plan’s (“CWPP”) countywide Wildfire Preparedness Action Plan as well as elements of the Willow Creek Area Planning Unit Action Plan and the Willow Creek Greater Area CWPP. The County expects to retain the services of qualified contractors within the Pool over a two-year period. Selection for the Pool does not guarantee a professional services agreement.
Comments / 0