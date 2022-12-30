ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

lostcoastoutpost.com

20-Year-Old Gets Seven-Year Prison Sentence for Fourth of July Wine Bottle Attack

Press release from the Humboldt County District Attorney’s Office:. Today, 20-year-old Joseph Boxell received a 7-year prison sentence following his plea to a charge of Assault by Means Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury with a strike prior. Boxell committed the strike prior on Jan. 12, 2021 in Arcata, when he brandished a firearm at two people walking by (thereby committing another felony assault). He pled “open” to that case, meaning all sentencing options were left open to the judge, who chose to give him probation.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Suspect Arrested in Vandalism of Nearly 100-Year-Old Salyer Church

The Trinity County Sheriff’s Department arrested a suspect, 31-year-old Joseph Beeson, Thursday, for breaking into the Salyer Wayside Chapel on Highway 299 Wednesday night. A member of the church told us, “[T]the attack was devastating. so much damage, 85% of the windows broken out, pianos flipped upside down cupboards dumped, pews flipped over the list goes on. All I can say is horrible.”
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Coroner Releases Information on Double Homicide Victims

The Humboldt County Coroner’s Office released information on the double homicide which occurred December 27 on Crane Street in the Pine Hill area of Eureka in which a man and a woman were fatally shot leaving their 4-year-old child an orphan. Yesterday, a forensics pathologist at the Humboldt County...
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

EPD Seeks Citizens Who Came to Officer’s Aid

Eureka Police are looking for community members who assisted an officer. On May 30th, 2021, several citizens assisted and officer with the Eureka Police Department in detaining a subject who was actively resisting arrest. We are interested in identifying and recognizing those that came to the officer’s aid. If you recognize or know any details or have any information regarding this incident, please contact Katie Hill at 707-441-4095. We are trying to identify three of the four male citizens seen below; one in the plaid shirt and the other two in black t-shirts.
EUREKA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Manhunt underway for suspect in Humboldt County double murder

EUREKA — A 41-year-old man remained at-large Tuesday after he allegedly killed two people and wounded two more in a Northern California home, authorities said.Humboldt County sheriff's deputies rescued a 4-year-old, who was uninjured, from the home in Eureka shortly after midnight Tuesday. The child's screams were heard in the background of the 911 call that summoned deputies to the residence, the department said in a news release. The two dead adults were the child's parents, sheriff's spokesperson Stephen Brown said in an email.Russell Martin Albers is being sought in connection with the shooting, the sheriff's office said in a news...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Vehicle Struck Pedestrian at V and 6th in Eureka

A vehicle struck a pedestrian in the north end of Eureka at the intersection of V and 6th. One man was left lying on the roadway injured. An ambulance responded to the scene. Please remember that information gathered from initial reports is subject to revision as more facts become available.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Beware of Phone Scammers Stating They’re an HCSO Deputy

Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office has recently received several reports of a phone scam targeting our community. As part of this scam, the caller claims they are from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office and may identify as current and/or former...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Free Vouchers for Dump Drop Off Offered to Fortuna Residents

How about some free waste disposal, Fortuna? Caltrans, Clean California, the City of Fortuna, and Recology invite Fortuna residents to claim one of 200 vouchers good for one free pickup truck or vehicle load of residential debris to be dropped off during business hours at the Recology Eel River Transfer Station in Fortuna.
FORTUNA, CA
kymkemp.com

Humboldt County OES January 1 Update on Resources Available After Recent Earthquakes

Recovery efforts continue for those impacted by the Dec. 20, 2022 and Jan. 1 earthquakes. Just after 2:30 am on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, a 6.4M earthquake struck 14 miles from Fortuna, CA. On Sunday, Jan. 1 a magnitude 5.4 aftershock occurred approximately 30 miles south of Eureka, CA just after 10:30 a.m. Community members are advised to be prepared to drop, cover, and hold on in the event of additional aftershocks. For earthquake safety tips, visit: ready.gov/earthquakes.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

18-Year-Old Man Arrested For Attempted Murder This Morning After Allegedly Shooting Firearm at Fellow Motorist on 101 Near the 299 Intersection, CHP Says

On December 23, 2022, at approximately 8:25 am, the subject, later identified as Daniel Robert Logan Fernandez Ralls, was traveling on US-101 northbound, south of SR-299, in his 2014 Mercedes C350 when he was involved in a freeway violence incident with another motorist. Mr. Fernandez Ralls brandished a semi-automatic handgun...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Preliminary M5.4 Earthquake Strikes in Humboldt County: USGS

A moderate New Year's Day earthquake rattled parts of Northern California, according to the United States Geological Survey. The 5.4 magnitude temblor was reported at 10:35 a.m. Sunday near Rio Dell in Humboldt County. Caltrans at around 11 a.m. said State Route 211 at Fernbridge was shut down while crews...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

A Look Back at Humboldt County Cattle Ranching

Working with Cattle along the Northern Western Pacific railroad line. Note: Carl Young brings back old photos to life by colorizing them. He often posts his enlivened photos on Humboldt County, California in pictures, old and new. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Canyon Creek Road in Trinity County closes again due to slide

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - A rockslide on Canyon Creek Road activated again on Saturday, according to the Trinity County Department of Transportation. The road has been closed until further notice as Dyer Construction has been notified about the slide. Dyer Construction installed a fence around the slide earlier this month...
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Renter’s Home Seriously Damaged in New Year’s Day Quake

Reports of damage from today’s quake is just beginning to come in. But we spoke to one victim, Monica Welch, who told us that she, her husband, and her son were sitting on their bed when big shake struck her town of Rio Dell. “[E]verything started shaking,” she told...
RIO DELL, CA
kymkemp.com

Request for Qualifications Now Open for the Willow Creek Area

Press release from the Humboldt County Fire Safe Council:. The Humboldt County Public Works Department, Natural Resources Planning office, in its capacity as a Humboldt County Fire Safe Council member, has prepared a Request for Qualifications to identify a pool of experienced and qualified contractors to perform a range of fuel treatment services in the Willow Creek area as part of a grant-funded program to advance the goals of the Humboldt County Community Wildfire Protection Plan’s (“CWPP”) countywide Wildfire Preparedness Action Plan as well as elements of the Willow Creek Area Planning Unit Action Plan and the Willow Creek Greater Area CWPP. The County expects to retain the services of qualified contractors within the Pool over a two-year period. Selection for the Pool does not guarantee a professional services agreement.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

