FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
southdadenewsleader.com
Florida Pioneer Museum Reopens
After several years of not being open to the public due to Covid, the Florida Pioneer Museum opened for the season on Wednesday, Dec. 14th. Located at 826 North Krome Avenue in Florida City, the museum’s collection is displayed in the 1904 vintage Florida East Coast Railway Homestead Station Agent’s house. The two-story building was donated to the museum and moved to its present location in 1964.
The First Baby of 2023 is Born at Broward Health Coral Springs on 85th Anniversary
In a special New Year’s celebration, Broward Health Coral Springs welcomed the first baby of 2023 at midnight on January 1. Liaxandra Dolne, a 5-pound, 13-ounce baby girl, was born to proud parents Judith Dolne and Exechiel Almeda of North Lauderdale. This joyous occasion comes on the eve of...
Bayfront Park to ring in 2023 with concert featuring 24 artists, fireworks
MIAMI - This Saturday, the stage will be set at Bayfront Park for one of the biggest parties in South Florida. Tens of thousands of people will ring in the new year at their annual concert and fireworks show. "This year's event is even bigger than last year's, and last year's was big," said City of Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo. He is Chairman of the Bayfront Park Management Trust that spearheads the event. "New York doesn't even come close," he added. This year, they are bringing to the stage 24 artists from all over the world, including Venezuela, Mexico, the...
wedr.com
Jazz In The Gardens
The City of Miami Gardens welcomes you to the 16th annual Jazz In The Gardens Music Festival, March 11th and 12th at Hard Rock Stadium. Featuring Keyshia Cole, Sean Paul, Ari Lennox, Jodeci, Jill Scott, Uncle Charlie Wilson, and more. Sponsored by LIVE NATION! Always MORE on our app and...
Dance Pluss to Open in Fort Lauderdale
The dance attraction will feature live performances and dance competitions, party rooms, an arcade, and a restaurant
foodieflashpacker.com
The 15 Best Ft Lauderdale Beach Restaurants
The beaches in Fort Lauderdale don’t have their own separate town as in many communities, instead, they’re simply separated from the city by the beach highway A1A, mostly two lanes in this section of town, with a promenade and entrances to the sand leading to the Atlantic Ocean.
tamaractalk.com
Culver’s Sizzling Expansion Continues with New Tamarac Location in the Works
National fast-food burger chain Culver’s is getting ready to open a store in Tamarac but needs to get a few approvals from the city first. The city’s Planning Board will discuss approving special exception and zoning variance applications and the site plan for the restaurant’s location at 8251 W. Commercial Blvd. at the Wed. Jan. 4 meeting.
The Jerk Stop to Open in Pembroke Pines
Tropical Twist Jamaican Bakery + Cafe is rebranding under new ownership
travelawaits.com
8 Unique Things To Do In Downtown Fort Lauderdale, According To A Frequent Visitor
I first discovered Fort Lauderdale, Florida, back in both my and the city’s youth. We were both on spring break — so to speak — as it had a Where the Boys Are reputation back then. It was all about the beach. Through the years, we’ve both...
kbindependent.org
No cigarettes on Miami Beach, but KB unlikely to follow
Starting New Year’s Day, you can still wear bikinis on the beaches of Miami Beach, but forget about showing any butts — cigarette butts, that is. A smoking ban is being implemented Sunday after the stroke of midnight at all Miami Beach municipal parks and public beaches. Under the new measure, a person can be fined $100 and spend up to 60 days in jail for a first-time violation.
kbindependent.org
Key Biscayne’s landmark Donut Gallery closing in August
The Donut Gallery, a family-owned diner serving breakfast to generations of island residents and visitors, will be closing this summer after losing its lease, owner Nelson Zambrano said. The landmark eatery had just marked its 50th anniversary earlier this year. Zambrano said the family had been in the process of...
WSVN-TV
New Year’s events in Broward County
(WSVN) - If you happen to be in Broward County this New Year’s holiday, here are some events set to take place in the area. Steve Treviño’s latest comedy special “I Speak Wife”. The Texas native will be riffing on “the day-to-day joy of marriage and...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
MEMORIAL HEALTHCARE SYSTEM WELCOMES ITS FIRST BABIES OF 2023
January 1, 2023 – A warm Memorial Healthcare System welcome to babies Talia and Liam, the first children born at its hospitals in 2023. Talia was born at Memorial Regional Hospital at 12:34 a.m. to Sharon Cohen and Adam Noah. She weighed 7 pounds, 8.5 ounces and measured 20.67 inches.
Fort Lauderdale to ring in new year with annual raising of 700-pound anchor
MIAMI - They are raising the massive 700-pound anchor in Fort Lauderdale, getting ready for the big New Year's Eve party in Himmarshee Village. "New York used to have the Big Apple, Miami has the Orange, so Fort Lauderdale is all about boating, yachting and sailing so we feel the anchor represents that industry, that lifestyle," explained Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis. Trantalis stresses, this isn't just a party for adults. "From 4:30 on we'll have pony rides and bounce houses and all sorts of things for kids to do, face painting. All that stuff. It's for everyone," he said. Brittany Gibson is...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Carlos Correcha-Price to Head UHealth and Miller School of Medicine Marketing and Communications
Carlos Correcha-Price, a senior professional with more than 18 years’ experience in strategic communications and marketing, has joined UHealth – University of Miami Health System and the Miller School of Medicine as chief marketing and communications officer. Correcha-Price comes to the University of Miami from the health tech...
tourcounsel.com
Dolphin Mall | Shopping mall in Miami, Florida
The famous Dolphin Mall is a great option if you want to go shopping in Miami at outlet stores. Located very close to the Miami Airport, it is one of the first favorites for its wide variety of stores and disputes the title of the best mall in Miami with Aventura Mall, Sawgrass Mills and Bal Harbour. It is also considered one of the cheapest malls in Miami. Among the brands that you can find at Dolphin Mall with the best discounts are Banana Republic, Tommy Hilfiger, Brooks Brothers and Armani Exchange.
southdadenewsleader.com
Homestead offering free trolley service to national parks
If you want to have some family fun during the holidays, you can catch a trolley ride out to our two local national parks. The Homestead National Parks Trolley Special Holiday service runs through December 31st. The regular season trolley will run from January 7 to April 29, 2023. The...
WSVN-TV
Near Record Heat for the Final Day of 2022
In true 2022 fashion, which was a warmer than normal month for South Florida, we will finish off the year warm once again. As a matter of fact, the forecast high of 83F in Miami this Saturday will be just 1F shy from reaching the daily record high of 84F set back in 2015.
floridabulldog.org
Seminole Tribe leaders look to expel trio for going to media about corruption
The governing body of the Seminole Tribe of Florida is attempting to banish two tribal women in retaliation for talking to Florida Bulldog about allegations of corruption by Chairman Marcellus Osceola Jr. The Tribal Council wants to disenroll a third member of the tribe, too, for writing an article “to...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
New Locations Will Expand Reach of UHealth and University of Miami Miller School of Medicine
With the opening and construction of several new facilities, 2022 was a banner year for the University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine and UHealth – University of Miami Health System. New locations will expand UHealth’s reach to serve more of South Florida’s communities and improve access to world-class academic-based health care, part of the University’s larger strategy to offer health care closer to patients.
