East Texas Fishing Report

Athens — GOOD. Water clear; 55 degrees; 0.85 feet below pool. If the weather allows, fishing patterns should be holding steady to help you reel in the big one for New Year. Bass are slow and scattered throughout the lake. Target deeper brush piles out to 30 feet of water dragging Carolina rigs, or deep grass lines 10-12 feet of water with wacky rigged senkos, or jigs. Crappie bite is really good on deeper brush piles 25-30 feet deep with small jigs in a glitter shad color. Report by Jim Brack, Athens Guide Service.

Caddo — GOOD. Water stained; 39 degrees; 0.50 feet above pool. The bass bite is slow with some areas of the lake iced over. When the water temperature drops like this the bite can be brutal. While the water temperatures hover in the upper 30s target bass in the river system by locating shad casting a spoon or suspended jerk bait. Hopefully the warmer weather in the forecast will increase the water temperatures closer to 50-degrees firing the bite back up. If this happens cast a crankbait, rattletrap or Alabama rig. Still a fun and beautiful trip when you get to visit Caddo, a lake that God spoke into existence. Report provided by Vince Richards, Caddo Lake Fishing & Fellowship.