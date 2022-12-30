ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, ME

penbaypilot.com

Waldo County closed cases

BELFAST The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Dec. 22-28. James D. St. Pierre, 32, of Belfast, probation violation in Belfast Nov. 13, 2020, five months in jail and probation partially revoked; unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs in Belfast Sept. 6, 2021, dismissed; unlawful possession of scheduled drugs in Belfast Sept. 6, 2021, dismissed; unlawful possession of fentanyl powder in Belfast Sept. 6, 2021, dismissed; unlawful possession of methamphetamine in Belfast Sept. 6, 2021, dismissed; unlawful furnishing of a scheduled drug in Belfast Nov. 3, 2021, 18 months in prison with all suspended and two years of probation; unlawful possession of methamphetamine in Belfast Nov. 3, 2021, 18 months in prison with all suspended and two years of probation.
WALDO COUNTY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

York police attempt arrest only to find suspect dead

YORK, Maine — The York Police Department attempted to arrest a suspect Friday, only to find them dead inside a residence, authorities said. A news release from the York Police Department stated authorities were called to a home on Sewall's Pasture Road at 9:23 p.m. Thursday in response to a domestic disturbance incident.
YORK, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Waterville man indicted for attempted murder

WATERVILLE, Maine — A Waterville man has been indicted for attempted murder in connection with a domestic disturbance in April. A Kennebec County grand jury handed up an eight-count indictment charging Maurice A. Watkins-Cundiff, 30, with attempted murder, attempted elevated aggravated assault, domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, domestic violence reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, domestic violence assault, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, aggravated criminal mischief, and criminal operating under the influence.
WATERVILLE, ME
Q106.5

2 New Hampshire Residents Charged with Drug Trafficking in Maine

Two people from New Hampshire are facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Waldoboro. The York County Sheriff's Office reports Brandon Corliss, 32, and Danielle Lemay, 39, both of New Hampshire, were arrested during the traffic stop at approximately 11:30 Wednesday night. Deputy Devon Spates pulled the vehicle over after watching it being driven erratically. As the vehicle stopped, Deputy Spates said he noticed that the passenger was making furtive movements inside the car.
WALDOBORO, ME
WGME

Portland SWAT carries out search for Biddeford Police; weapons and ammo seized

PORTLAND (WGME) -- An investigation is underway involving a Portland residence. Portland Police say their SWAT team executed a Biddeford Police search warrant at 17 Dalton Street in Portland on Wednesday. Once the scene was secured, Biddeford Police say they seized several weapons, ammunition, and other evidence used in criminal...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Game wardens recover drowning victim from North Pond

SMITHFIELD, Maine (WGME) -- Maine game wardens say they recovered the body of a Smithfield man from North Pond Sunday afternoon. Wardens say 42-year-old Jeremiah Meader was driving his side-by-side UTV with his wife and two other adult passengers across North Pond in Smithfield around 1 a.m. Sunday when his UTV broke through the ice.
SMITHFIELD, ME
Boston

Maine toddler’s Christmas Day death ruled a homicide

Authorities responded to an Edgecomb home Sunday morning for a report of a child who wasn't breathing. Maine officials have ruled the Christmas Day death of a 3-year-old girl as a homicide. Makinzlee Handrahan was pronounced dead Sunday, after the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department responded to an Edgecomb home that...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

5-car crash in Richmond leaves 4 injured

RICHMOND, Maine — Four people were injured in two crashes involving five cars in Richmond last night. A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 295 happened when a car sideswiped the trailer of a commercial vehicle, then crashed off the road. The driver was charged with operating under the influence. Drivers...
RICHMOND, ME
wabi.tv

One in critical condition after I-295 crash in Richmond

RICHMOND, Maine (WABI) - One person is in critical condition after an interstate crash in Richmond Friday night. State Police say they responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-295 northbound just before 9:30 p.m. Officials say a car sideswiped a tractor trailer unit, resulting in another crash involving three more...
RICHMOND, ME
WGME

It's a girl! Maine Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023

PORTLAND, Maine – Maine Medical Center says they welcomed their first baby of 2023 at 2:31 a.m. on Jan. 1 when Esther Florandy Saint Aude came into the world. Esther, daughter of Emmanuella Saint Aude and Widner Los of Westbrook, was born weighing seven pounds, 11 ounces and 21 inches long.
PORTLAND, ME
newscentermaine.com

Smithfield man dies after side-by-side crashes through ice

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine game wardens recovered the body of a Smithfield man whose ATV broke through the ice Sunday on North Pond. Jeremiah Meader, 42, was driving a side-by-side ATV with his wife and two other adult passengers across North Pond in Smithfield at about 1 a.m. New Year's Day when the vehicle broke through the ice, according to a news release from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife. The group was attempting to return home after leaving a friend's residence, the release said.
SMITHFIELD, ME
The Maine Monitor

Story on discovery of medieval manuscript in Waterville yields even more finds

Who knew that a story about an old wall hanging at a Waterville estate sale would yield quite so much attention?. Over the summer, The Maine Monitor published a story about a recent Colby College graduate who discovered a framed page from a book hanging on a wall at the estate sale. It turned out to be an authentic leaf from what’s known as The Beauvais Missal. The manuscript was written in or near Beauvais, France, in the late 13th century.
WATERVILLE, ME

