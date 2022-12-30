BELFAST The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Dec. 22-28. James D. St. Pierre, 32, of Belfast, probation violation in Belfast Nov. 13, 2020, five months in jail and probation partially revoked; unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs in Belfast Sept. 6, 2021, dismissed; unlawful possession of scheduled drugs in Belfast Sept. 6, 2021, dismissed; unlawful possession of fentanyl powder in Belfast Sept. 6, 2021, dismissed; unlawful possession of methamphetamine in Belfast Sept. 6, 2021, dismissed; unlawful furnishing of a scheduled drug in Belfast Nov. 3, 2021, 18 months in prison with all suspended and two years of probation; unlawful possession of methamphetamine in Belfast Nov. 3, 2021, 18 months in prison with all suspended and two years of probation.

WALDO COUNTY, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO