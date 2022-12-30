Read full article on original website
PORTLAND, Maine — Skowhegan police said Sunday they recovered thousands of dollars in cash, a firearm, and illicit drugs following a search of a car overnight as part of an ongoing investigation stemming from an incident Thursday night, during which five individuals in ski masks reportedly evaded police. Skowhegan...
Waldo County closed cases
BELFAST The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Dec. 22-28. James D. St. Pierre, 32, of Belfast, probation violation in Belfast Nov. 13, 2020, five months in jail and probation partially revoked; unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs in Belfast Sept. 6, 2021, dismissed; unlawful possession of scheduled drugs in Belfast Sept. 6, 2021, dismissed; unlawful possession of fentanyl powder in Belfast Sept. 6, 2021, dismissed; unlawful possession of methamphetamine in Belfast Sept. 6, 2021, dismissed; unlawful furnishing of a scheduled drug in Belfast Nov. 3, 2021, 18 months in prison with all suspended and two years of probation; unlawful possession of methamphetamine in Belfast Nov. 3, 2021, 18 months in prison with all suspended and two years of probation.
Suspect accused of attacking police officers in New York City identified as Wells man
PORTLAND, Maine — The man accused of attacking three police officers, striking two in the head with a machete during a New Year's Eve event in New York City, has been identified. The Associated Press and an investigative reporter with NBC New York independently confirmed with New York police...
York police attempt arrest only to find suspect dead
YORK, Maine — The York Police Department attempted to arrest a suspect Friday, only to find them dead inside a residence, authorities said. A news release from the York Police Department stated authorities were called to a home on Sewall's Pasture Road at 9:23 p.m. Thursday in response to a domestic disturbance incident.
Waterville man indicted for attempted murder
WATERVILLE, Maine — A Waterville man has been indicted for attempted murder in connection with a domestic disturbance in April. A Kennebec County grand jury handed up an eight-count indictment charging Maurice A. Watkins-Cundiff, 30, with attempted murder, attempted elevated aggravated assault, domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, domestic violence reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, domestic violence assault, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, aggravated criminal mischief, and criminal operating under the influence.
Mother of Edgecomb toddler found dead files protection order
WISCASSET, Maine — Less than a week ago, Makinzlee Handrahan was pronounced dead at a local hospital after police were called to an Edgecomb home. The medical examiner ruled the 3-year-old's death a homicide, but police have not yet made any arrests. Just two days after her death, Makinzlee's...
Two people from New Hampshire charged with drug trafficking after traffic stop in Maine
WATERBORO, Maine — Two people from New Hampshire are accused of drug trafficking after a traffic stop in Maine. The York County Sherriff's Office in Maine said around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, a deputy initiated a traffic stop in Waterboro for erratic operation. As the vehicle was pulling over,...
Two people from New Hampshire are facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Waldoboro. The York County Sheriff's Office reports Brandon Corliss, 32, and Danielle Lemay, 39, both of New Hampshire, were arrested during the traffic stop at approximately 11:30 Wednesday night. Deputy Devon Spates pulled the vehicle over after watching it being driven erratically. As the vehicle stopped, Deputy Spates said he noticed that the passenger was making furtive movements inside the car.
Portland SWAT carries out search for Biddeford Police; weapons and ammo seized
PORTLAND (WGME) -- An investigation is underway involving a Portland residence. Portland Police say their SWAT team executed a Biddeford Police search warrant at 17 Dalton Street in Portland on Wednesday. Once the scene was secured, Biddeford Police say they seized several weapons, ammunition, and other evidence used in criminal...
Maine Man Missing For 6 Months May Have Been Spotted In Augusta
For months, there has been an ongoing search for a missing man from Norrdigewock. Graham Lacher was last spotted leaving the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center on State Street in Bangor on June 6th, 2022. Now, according to a Facebook post from his family, a man fitting his description was spotted...
Deputies: Pair arrested after meth, fentanyl found during traffic stop in York County
WATERBORO, Maine — Two people out of New Hampshire were arrested after authorities say drugs were found in a car they were in. On Wednesday, a York County deputy spotted a vehicle driving erratically on Route 202 in Waterboro around 11:30 p.m. According to authorities, the deputy spotted the...
Game wardens recover drowning victim from North Pond
SMITHFIELD, Maine (WGME) -- Maine game wardens say they recovered the body of a Smithfield man from North Pond Sunday afternoon. Wardens say 42-year-old Jeremiah Meader was driving his side-by-side UTV with his wife and two other adult passengers across North Pond in Smithfield around 1 a.m. Sunday when his UTV broke through the ice.
Maine toddler’s Christmas Day death ruled a homicide
Authorities responded to an Edgecomb home Sunday morning for a report of a child who wasn't breathing. Maine officials have ruled the Christmas Day death of a 3-year-old girl as a homicide. Makinzlee Handrahan was pronounced dead Sunday, after the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department responded to an Edgecomb home that...
The Maine County With the Most Crimes Committed in 2021 Might Surprise You
There’s no surprise that Maine is one of the safest states in the country. We are blessed to live somewhere with minimal crime and to live in areas where there’s no need for any heightened fear. Of course, as with anywhere, crime does occur throughout our state and...
5-car crash in Richmond leaves 4 injured
RICHMOND, Maine — Four people were injured in two crashes involving five cars in Richmond last night. A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 295 happened when a car sideswiped the trailer of a commercial vehicle, then crashed off the road. The driver was charged with operating under the influence. Drivers...
One in critical condition after I-295 crash in Richmond
RICHMOND, Maine (WABI) - One person is in critical condition after an interstate crash in Richmond Friday night. State Police say they responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-295 northbound just before 9:30 p.m. Officials say a car sideswiped a tractor trailer unit, resulting in another crash involving three more...
It's a girl! Maine Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023
PORTLAND, Maine – Maine Medical Center says they welcomed their first baby of 2023 at 2:31 a.m. on Jan. 1 when Esther Florandy Saint Aude came into the world. Esther, daughter of Emmanuella Saint Aude and Widner Los of Westbrook, was born weighing seven pounds, 11 ounces and 21 inches long.
Smithfield man dies after side-by-side crashes through ice
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine game wardens recovered the body of a Smithfield man whose ATV broke through the ice Sunday on North Pond. Jeremiah Meader, 42, was driving a side-by-side ATV with his wife and two other adult passengers across North Pond in Smithfield at about 1 a.m. New Year's Day when the vehicle broke through the ice, according to a news release from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife. The group was attempting to return home after leaving a friend's residence, the release said.
Injured Dog Abandoned at Franklin County Animal Shelter
Farmington Animal Control is looking to find the owner of a dog dropped off at the Franklin County Animal Shelter yesterday, Dec. 28. The dog is injured. Witnesses say the driver was a man with facial hair in a white Mitsubishi SUV.
Story on discovery of medieval manuscript in Waterville yields even more finds
Who knew that a story about an old wall hanging at a Waterville estate sale would yield quite so much attention?. Over the summer, The Maine Monitor published a story about a recent Colby College graduate who discovered a framed page from a book hanging on a wall at the estate sale. It turned out to be an authentic leaf from what’s known as The Beauvais Missal. The manuscript was written in or near Beauvais, France, in the late 13th century.
