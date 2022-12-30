ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Some Cobb County renters temporarily move out of units after severe weather damage

By Ashli Lincoln, WSB-TV
3 days ago
 3 days ago
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County renters say they’re still waiting on a time line for when holes and debris will be removed and repaired.

Frozen pipes caused lines to burst Saturday night, impacting several renters at The Halsten Apartments in Cobb County. Since that night, renters say they have no clue on when things will get fixed.

Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln found Georgia state law requires repairs to be made in a timely manner.

The Insurance Information Institute says a renters personal belongings are covered under their personal renters insurance policy.

State law says if repairs aren’t fixed renters can;

  • File a lawsuit
  • Repair and deduct cost from rent payment
  • Contact a municipal housing inspector
  • Move out

Channel 2 spoke with management at the leasing office. Below is their statement:

“As you are likely aware, many parts of the country experienced abnormal prolonged freezing conditions. The temperatures unfortunately caused many sprinkler systems and other water supply lines to break. The problem is compounded by additional breaks appearing after temperatures rise and water begins to travel through previously frozen pipes. This property, like many in the asset class, has been hit extremely hard by these conditions.

Specifics about this property:

  • Our staff has been working 24/7, truly around the clock, since Christmas Eve tending to the complications;
  • 3 plumbing contractors are continually working a variety of problems throughout the property. Plumbers are extremely difficult to engage given the extreme conditions due to the demand, but we’re encouraged by the plumbing contractor engagement we’ve received;
  • Curing the problem is often very problematic as after a leak is detected and fixed another leak often appears when the lines are pressured;
  • We’ve tended to most of the more than 50 units on the property that were affected by pipe breaks and we expect all known leaks to be fixed by late tomorrow; and
  • We have been given full authority to do absolutely everything it takes to get the property restored to its original condition as soon as possible.

We understand the inconvenience this brings to our residents and will continue to do everything in our ability to rectify the situation as soon as possible.”

