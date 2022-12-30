ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sorting out how we’ve sorted ourselves | SONDERMANN

If our political system and broad elements of our culture are out of sorts, as they are, a good deal of the cause lies in the manner in which we have sorted ourselves by political tribe. Nearly 15 years ago, Bill Bishop wrote what remains for me a formative book,...

