Read full article on original website
Related
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado Democrats' string of sweeps stands alone in state history | TRAIL MIX
This year's election left no doubt that Colorado is — for now — a blue state, dominated by Democrats, who swept all the statewide contests and expanded the party's control of the legislature and delegation to Washington, D.C. Additionally, the Democratic candidates won races that were supposed to...
coloradopolitics.com
Sorting out how we’ve sorted ourselves | SONDERMANN
If our political system and broad elements of our culture are out of sorts, as they are, a good deal of the cause lies in the manner in which we have sorted ourselves by political tribe. Nearly 15 years ago, Bill Bishop wrote what remains for me a formative book,...
Comments / 0